GRPCRoute

Updated at September 24, 2025

GRPCRoute provides a way to route gRPC requests. This includes the capability to match requests by hostname, gRPC service, or method. Requests are routed to backend services that support gRPC.

GRPCRoute is a Kubernetes Gateway API project resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Gwin. For configuration details, see the upstream documentation.

GRPCRoute resources must be attached to Gateway resources to function properly.

Cheatsheet

Note

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.

It's just demonstration of all GRPCRoute fields.

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: GRPCRoute
metadata:
  name: example-grpc-route
  namespace: example-ns
  annotations: ...  # see annotations example below
spec:
  parentRefs:  # attach to Gateway resources
    - group: gateway.networking.k8s.io
      kind: Gateway
      namespace: gateway-ns
      name: example-gateway
      sectionName: grpc-listener  # specific listener name
  hostnames:  # domains this route handles
    - "grpc.example.com"  # gRPC service domain
    - "api.example.com"   # API domain
  rules:
    - name: service-rule  # rule identifier
      matches:  # conditions for this rule
        - method:
            type: Exact  # exact method match
            service: "example.UserService"  # gRPC service
            method: "GetUser"  # gRPC method
        - method:
            type: RegularExpression  # regex method match
            method: "List.*"  # match List* methods
        - headers:  # header matching
            - name: "grpc-timeout"
              value: "30s"
      filters:  # modify requests before routing
        - type: RequestHeaderModifier
          requestHeaderModifier:
            set:  # replace header values
              - name: "x-custom-header"
                value: "custom-value"
            add:  # add new headers
              - name: "x-added-header"
                value: "added-value"
            remove:  # remove headers
              - "x-remove-header"
        - type: ResponseHeaderModifier
          responseHeaderModifier: ... # same as RequestHeaderModifier
      backendRefs:  # where to route requests
        - group: ""  # core Kubernetes API
          kind: Service  # Kubernetes service
          name: grpc-service
          namespace: grpc-ns
          port: 9090
          weight: 80  # 80% of traffic
        - group: gwin.yandex.cloud  # Gwin custom resources
          name: grpc-backends
          weight: 20  # 20% of traffic
Field Description
metadata GRPCRouteMeta
Name, namespace and annotations.
spec GRPCRouteSpec
Resource specification.

GRPCRouteMeta

Appears in: GRPCRoute

Field Description
name string
Name of the GRPCRoute.
namespace string
Namespace of the GRPCRoute.
annotations map[string]string
Annotations of the GRPCRoute.

Annotations cheatsheet

Note

You can also set policy parameters using RoutePolicy resource. The RoutePolicy resource parameters and GRPCRoute annotations are equivalent.

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.
It's just demonstration of all GRPCRoute annotations.

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: GRPCRoute
metadata:
  annotations:
    # Backend group configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.mode: "ROUND_ROBIN"  # load balancing algorithm
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.localityAwareRouting: "80"  # prefer same zone
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.strictLocality: "false"  # allow cross-zone routing
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.panicThreshold: "50"  # panic mode threshold
    
    # Health checks
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.timeout: "5s"  # health check timeout
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.interval: "10s"  # check interval
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.healthyThreshold: "2"  # checks to mark healthy
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.unhealthyThreshold: "3"  # checks to mark unhealthy
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.port: "9090"  # health check port
  
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.grpc.serviceName: "health.HealthService"  # gRPC service
    
    # Health check transport settings
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.plaintext: "true"  # use plaintext for health checks
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.sni: "health.example.com"  # SNI for health check TLS
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.id: "health-cert-123"  # health check TLS cert ID
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.bytes: "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----..."  # health check TLS cert PEM
    
    # Backend TLS configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.sni: "grpc.example.com"  # SNI for TLS
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.id: "cert-123456"  # cloud certificate ID
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.bytes: "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----..."  # PEM certificate
    
    # Session affinity
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.header.name: "X-Session-ID"  # header-based affinity
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.name: "session"  # cookie name
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.ttl: "3600s"  # cookie lifetime
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.sourceIP: "true"  # IP-based affinity
    
    # Route timeouts
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.timeout: "60s"  # overall connection timeout
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.idleTimeout: "300s"  # idle connection timeout
    
    # Security
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.securityProfileID: "security-profile-1"  # WAF profile for routes
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.securityProfileID: "host-security-profile-1"  # WAF profile for hosts
    
    # Rate limiting
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perSecond: "100"  # global rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perMinute: "6000"  # global rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perSecond: "10"  # per-IP rate limit
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perMinute: "600"  # per-IP rate limit
    
    # RBAC configuration
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.action: "ALLOW"  # default RBAC action
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-token.header.name: "authorization"  # header to check
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-token.header.exact: "Bearer admin123"  # required value
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.admin.check-ip.ip.remoteIp: "10.0.0.0/8"  # allowed IP range
    gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rbac.action: "DENY"  # host-level RBAC action
    
    # Rule-specific configuration (overrides global settings)
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.service-rule.backends.balancing.mode: "LEAST_REQUEST"  # per-rule balancing
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.service-rule.timeout: "30s"  # per-rule timeout
    gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.service-rule.idleTimeout: "120s"  # per-rule idle timeout

Annotations reference

Backend group configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.mode
(string)
Load balancing mode for backend group. Possible values: RANDOM, ROUND_ROBIN, LEAST_REQUEST.
Example: ROUND_ROBIN
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.localityAwareRouting
(number)
Percentage of traffic sent to backends in the same availability zone.
Example: 80
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.strictLocality
(boolean)
Route traffic only to backends in the same availability zone.
Example: false
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.balancing.panicThreshold
(number)
Panic mode threshold percentage for load balancing.
Example: 50

Health check configuration

Common health check settings
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.timeout
(duration)
Health check timeout.
Example: 5s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.interval
(duration)
Interval between health checks.
Example: 10s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.healthyThreshold
(number)
Number of successful checks to mark backend as healthy.
Example: 2
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.unhealthyThreshold
(number)
Number of failed checks to mark backend as unhealthy.
Example: 3
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.port
(number)
Port for health checks.
Example: 9090
gRPC health checks
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.grpc.serviceName
(string)
gRPC service name for health checks.
Example: health.HealthService
Health check transport settings
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.plaintext
(boolean)
Use plaintext protocol for health checks. Set to true to force HTTP health checks even for HTTPS backends.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.sni
(string)
Server Name Indication (SNI) for health check TLS connections.
Example: health.example.com
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.id
(string)
Cloud certificate ID for health check TLS validation.
Example: health-cert-123
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.hc.transportSettings.tls.trustedCA.bytes
(string)
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format for health check TLS validation.
Example: -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----...

Backend TLS configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.sni
(string)
Server Name Indication (SNI) for TLS connections to backends.
Example: grpc.example.com
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.id
(string)
Cloud certificate ID for backend TLS validation.
Example: cert-123456
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.backends.tls.trustedCA.bytes
(string)
X.509 certificate contents in PEM format for backend TLS validation.
Example: -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----...

Session affinity

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.header.name
(string)
HTTP header name for session affinity.
Example: X-Session-ID
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.name
(string)
Cookie name for session affinity.
Example: session
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.cookie.ttl
(duration)
Cookie TTL for session affinity.
Example: 3600s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.sessionAffinity.sourceIP
(boolean)
Use source IP for session affinity.
Example: true

Route configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.timeout
(duration)
Overall timeout for gRPC connection between load balancer and backend.
Example: 60s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.idleTimeout
(duration)
Idle timeout for gRPC connection.
Example: 300s

Security configuration

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID for route-level protection.
Example: security-profile-1
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.securityProfileID
(string)
Security profile ID for host-level protection.
Example: host-security-profile-1

Rate limiting

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perSecond
(number)
Rate limit for all requests per second.
Example: 100
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.allRequests.perMinute
(number)
Rate limit for all requests per minute.
Example: 6000
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perSecond
(number)
Rate limit per IP address per second.
Example: 10
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rateLimit.requestsPerIP.perMinute
(number)
Rate limit per IP address per minute.
Example: 600

RBAC configuration

RBAC allows controlling access to routes or hosts based on request attributes.

Annotations follow the pattern:
gwin.yandex.cloud/{resource}.rbac.principals.{principal-group}.{principal}.{rule-type}

Where:

  • {resource} — resource type (rules, hosts);
  • {principal-group} — logical group of checks (e.g. admin);
  • {principal} — specific principal identifier (e.g. check-token);
  • {rule-type} — matching rule type (header, ip, etc.).
Combination Rules
  • All checks within the same principal group are combined with AND logic.
  • Different principal groups are combined with OR logic.
Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY) for route access control.
Example: ALLOW
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.name
(string)
Header name to match for route RBAC.
Example: authorization
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.exact
(string)
Exact header value match for route RBAC.
Example: Bearer admin123
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.regex
(string)
Regex pattern for header value match for route RBAC.
Example: ^Bearer .*
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.header.prefix
(string)
Header value prefix match for route RBAC.
Example: Bearer
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.ip.remoteIp
(string)
IP address or CIDR block for route RBAC.
Example: 10.0.0.0/8
gwin.yandex.cloud/rules.rbac.principals.{group}.{principal}.any
(boolean)
Match any request for route RBAC.
Example: true
gwin.yandex.cloud/hosts.rbac.action
(string)
Action when principals match (ALLOW/DENY) for host access control.
Example: DENY

Rule-specific configuration

Note

Any rules option can be applied to a specific rule by prefixing with rule.{rule-name}.

For example: gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.service-rule.backends.balancing.mode: "LEAST_REQUEST".

Annotation and description
gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.{rule-name}.backends.balancing.mode
(string)
Load balancing mode for specific rule.
Example: LEAST_REQUEST
gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.{rule-name}.timeout
(duration)
Timeout for specific rule.
Example: 30s
gwin.yandex.cloud/rule.{rule-name}.idleTimeout
(duration)
Idle timeout for specific rule.
Example: 120s

GRPCRouteSpec

GRPCRoute specification defines the desired state of GRPCRoute.

Appears in: GRPCRoute

Field Description
parentRefs []ParentReference
References to Gateway resources that this GRPCRoute should attach to.
hostnames []string
Hostnames that should match against the gRPC :authority header.
rules []GRPCRouteRule
Rules for routing gRPC requests.

ParentReference

Reference to a Gateway resource that this route should attach to.

Appears in: GRPCRouteSpec

Field Description
group string
API group of the parent resource.
Example: gateway.networking.k8s.io
kind string
Kind of the parent resource.
Example: Gateway
namespace string
Namespace of the parent resource.
Example: gateway-ns
name string
Name of the parent resource.
Example: example-gateway
sectionName string
Name of the specific listener to attach to.
Example: grpc-listener
port int32
Port number of the listener to attach to.
Example: 80

GRPCRouteRule

GRPCRouteRule defines semantics for matching a gRPC request based on conditions (matches), processing it (filters), and forwarding the request to an API object (backendRefs).

Appears in: GRPCRouteSpec

Field Description
name string
Name of the route rule. Must be unique within a Route if set.
Example: service-rule
matches []GRPCRouteMatch
Conditions required for a request to match this rule.
filters []GRPCRouteFilter
Filters to modify requests before forwarding to backends.
backendRefs []GRPCBackendRef
Backend services to route requests to.
sessionPersistence SessionPersistence
Session persistence configuration for the route rule.

GRPCRouteMatch

GRPCRouteMatch defines the predicate used to match requests to a given action. Multiple match types are ANDed together.

Appears in: GRPCRouteRule

Field Description
method GRPCMethodMatch
gRPC method matcher.
headers []GRPCHeaderMatch
gRPC header matchers.

GRPCMethodMatch

GRPCMethodMatch describes how to select a gRPC route by matching the gRPC request method.

Appears in: GRPCRouteMatch

Field Description
type string
Method match type. Exact for exact method match, RegularExpression for regex match.
Example: Exact, RegularExpression.
service string
gRPC service name to match against.
Example: example.UserService
method string
gRPC method name to match against. For regex type, this is a regular expression pattern.
Example: GetUser, List.*.

GRPCHeaderMatch

GRPCHeaderMatch describes how to select a gRPC route by matching gRPC request headers.

Appears in: GRPCRouteMatch

Field Description
type string
Header match type. Exact for exact match, RegularExpression for regex match.
Example: Exact, RegularExpression.
name string
Name of the gRPC header to be matched.
Example: grpc-timeout
value string
Value of the gRPC header to be matched.
Example: 30s

GRPCRouteFilter

GRPCRouteFilter defines processing steps that must be completed during the request or response lifecycle.

Appears in: GRPCRouteRule, GRPCBackendRef

Field Description
type string
Filter type. Supported: RequestHeaderModifier, ResponseHeaderModifier, RequestMirror, ExtensionRef
Example: RequestHeaderModifier
requestHeaderModifier GRPCHeaderFilter
Request header modification configuration.
responseHeaderModifier GRPCHeaderFilter
Response header modification configuration.

GRPCHeaderFilter

GRPCHeaderFilter defines configuration for header modification filters (both RequestHeaderModifier and ResponseHeaderModifier).

Appears in: GRPCRouteFilter

Field Description
set []GRPCHeader
Headers to set, replacing any existing values.
add []GRPCHeader
Headers to add to the request/response.
remove []string
Header names to remove from the request/response.

GRPCBackendRef

GRPCBackendRef defines how a GRPCRoute forwards a gRPC request.

Appears in: GRPCRouteRule

Field Description
group string
API group of the backend resource.
Example: "", gwin.yandex.cloud.
kind string
Kind of the backend resource.
Example: Service
name string
Name of the backend resource.
Example: grpc-service
namespace string
Namespace of the backend resource.
Example: grpc-ns
port int32
Port of the backend service (for Service kind only).
Example: 9090
weight int32
Weight for traffic distribution between backends.
Example: 80
