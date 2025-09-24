Contact UsGet started
September 24, 2025

YCCertificate is a Gwin custom resource for referencing TLS certificates from Yandex Certificate Manager. It allows you to use certificates managed by Yandex Cloud in your Gateway and Ingress resources for TLS termination.

Cheatsheet

Note

Specification provided below is not valid configuration.

It's just demonstration of all YCCertificate fields.

apiVersion: gwin.yandex.cloud/v1
kind: YCCertificate
metadata:
  name: example-certificate
  namespace: example-ns
spec:
  certificateRef:
    # Option 1: Reference by certificate ID
    certificateID: "fpq6gvvm6piu********"
    
    # Option 2: Reference by certificate name and folder ID
    certificateName: "my-certificate"
    folderID: "b1g0itj57rbj********"
    
    # Option 3: Reference by certificate name only (uses controller's folder)
    certificateName: "my-certificate"

Reference the YCCertificate in a Gateway resource:

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Gateway
metadata:
  name: example-gateway
spec:
  gatewayClassName: gwin-default
  listeners:
    - name: https
      protocol: HTTPS
      port: 443
      tls:
        mode: Terminate
        certificateRefs:
          - group: gwin.yandex.cloud
            kind: YCCertificate
            name: example-certificate
            namespace: example-ns
Field Description
metadata ObjectMeta
Standard Kubernetes metadata.
spec YCCertificateSpec
Certificate specification.

YCCertificateSpec

YCCertificateSpec defines the desired state of YCCertificate.

Appears in: YCCertificate

Field Description
certificateRef YCCertificateReference
Reference to the Yandex Cloud Certificate Manager certificate.

YCCertificateReference

YCCertificateReference is a reference to a Yandex Certificate Manager certificate. You can specify either certificateID or certificateName+folderID. You can specify only certificateName if folder is same as controller folder.

Appears in: YCCertificateSpec

Field Description
certificateID string
Direct reference to certificate by its ID. This is the most specific way to reference a certificate.
Example: fpq6gvvm6piu********
certificateName string
Name of the certificate in Yandex Cloud Certificate Manager. Must be used with folderID or rely on controller's default folder.
Example: my-certificate
folderID string
Folder ID where the certificate is located. If not specified, controller's folder is used.
Example: b1g0itj57rbj********
