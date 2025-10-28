Contact UsGet started
Creating a simple text agent with a function call

Updated at October 28, 2025

In Yandex AI Studio, you can create a text agent with a function call that can communicate with the user in text format and maintain a dialogue closely resembling natural human interaction.

Getting started

To use an example:

Get API authentication credentials as described in Authentication with the Yandex AI Studio API.

Build a chat

  1. Create a file named index.py and add the following code to it:

    import openai
from openai import OpenAI
import json

YANDEX_CLOUD_MODEL = "yandexgpt"

client = openai.OpenAI(
    api_key=YANDEX_CLOUD_API_KEY,
    base_url="https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/v1",
    project=YANDEX_CLOUD_FOLDER
)

# 1. Listing the functions the model can call
tools = [
    {
        "type": "function",
        "name": "get_weather",
        "description": "Getting current weather for the city you specify.",
        "parameters": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "city": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "City, e.g.: Petersburg or Moscow",
                },
            },
            "required": ["city"],
        },
    },
]

# The simplest implementation of the function (can be replaced with a call to a real API)
def get_weather(city):
    # Here you can implement an integration, e.g., with Yandex Weather
    return {
        "city": city,
        "temperature": "12 °C",
        "condition": "Cloudy, light breeze"
    }

# Forming a list of messages to be updated
input_list = [
    {"role": "user", "content": "What is the weather like in Krasnoyarsk?"}
]

# 2. Requesting a model with specific features
response = client.responses.create(
    model=f"gpt://{YANDEX_CLOUD_FOLDER}/{YANDEX_CLOUD_MODEL}",
    tools=tools,
    input=input_list,
)

# Adding the model's input to history
input_list += response.output

for item in response.output:
    if item.type == "function_call":
        if item.name == "get_weather":
            # 3. Executing the get_weather function
            weather_info = get_weather(**json.loads(item.arguments))

            # 4. Providing the result of the function back to the model
            input_list.append({
                "type": "function_call_output",
                "call_id": item.call_id,
                "output": json.dumps(weather_info)
            })

print("Final input:")
for item in input_list:
    if isinstance(item, dict) and item.get("type") == "function_call_output":
        parsed = json.loads(item["output"])
        print("function_call_output:", parsed)
    else:
        print(item)

response = client.responses.create(
    model=f"gpt://{YANDEX_CLOUD_FOLDER}/{YANDEX_CLOUD_MODEL}",
    instructions="Respond only with the weather data returned by the function.",
    tools=tools,
    input=input_list,
)

# 5. Final response
print("Final output:")
print(response.model_dump_json(indent=2))
print("\n" + response.output_text)

  2. Save authentication data into environment variables:

    export YANDEX_CLOUD_FOLDER=<folder_ID>
export YANDEX_CLOUD_API_KEY=<API_key>

  3. Run the file you created:

    python index.py

    Response example:

    Final input:
{'role': 'user', 'content': 'What is the weather like in Krasnoyarsk?'}
ResponseFunctionToolCall(arguments='{"city":"Krasnoyarsk"}', call_id='get_weather', name='get_weather', type='function_call', id='get_weather', status='completed', valid=True)
function_call_output: {'city': 'Krasnoyarsk', 'temperature': '12 °C', 'condition': 'Cloudy, light breeze'}
Final output:
{
  "id": "70d96fac-1c4b-4f4a-9f80-56df********",
  "created_at": 1758556157206.0,
  "error": null,
  "incomplete_details": null,
  "instructions": "Respond only with the weather data returned by the function.",
  "metadata": null,
  "model": "gpt://b1gstllj8rgs********/yandexgpt",
  "object": "response",
  "output": [
    {
      "id": "f15c66e8-99a2-4647-a820-406e********",
      "content": [
        {
          "annotations": [],
          "text": "It is currently plus 12°C in Krasnoyarsk, cloudy, light breeze.",
          "type": "output_text",
          "logprobs": null,
          "valid": true
        }
      ],
      "role": "assistant",
      "status": "completed",
      "type": "message",
      "valid": true
    }
  ],
  "parallel_tool_calls": true,
  "temperature": null,
  "tool_choice": "auto",
  "tools": [
    {
      "name": "get_weather",
      "parameters": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "city": {
            "type": "string",
            "description": "City, e.g.: Petersburg or Moscow"
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "city"
        ]
      },
      "strict": null,
      "type": "function",
      "description": "Getting current weather for the city you specify.",
      "valid": true
    }
  ],
  "top_p": null,
  "background": false,
  "conversation": null,
  "max_output_tokens": null,
  "max_tool_calls": null,
  "previous_response_id": null,
  "prompt": null,
  "prompt_cache_key": null,
  "reasoning": null,
  "safety_identifier": null,
  "service_tier": null,
  "status": "completed",
  "text": null,
  "top_logprobs": null,
  "truncation": null,
  "usage": null,
  "user": "",
  "valid": true
}

It is currently plus 12°C in Krasnoyarsk, cloudy, light breeze.

