Billing API, gRPC: SkuService.List
Retrieves the list of SKUs.
gRPC request
rpc List (ListSkusRequest) returns (ListSkusResponse)
ListSkusRequest
{
"currency": "string",
"billing_account_id": "string",
"filter": "string",
"page_size": "int64",
"page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
currency
|
string
Required field. Currency of the prices.
|
billing_account_id
|
string
Optional ID of the billing account.
|
filter
|
string
A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
|
page_size
|
int64
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
page_token
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results,
ListSkusResponse
{
"skus": [
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"service_id": "string",
"pricing_unit": "string",
"pricing_versions": [
{
"type": "PricingVersionType",
"effective_time": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"pricing_expressions": [
{
"rates": [
{
"start_pricing_quantity": "string",
"unit_price": "string",
"currency": "string"
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
],
"next_page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
skus[]
|
List of skus.
|
next_page_token
|
string
This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
Sku
A Stock keeping unit resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the SKU.
|
name
|
string
Name of the SKU.
|
description
|
string
Description of the sku.
|
service_id
|
string
ID of the service that sku belongs to.
|
pricing_unit
|
string
Pricing unit of the SKU, e.g.
|
pricing_versions[]
|
List of pricing versions.
PricingVersion
Pricing version of the SKU.
Defines current and past prices for the sku.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum PricingVersionType
Type of the pricing version.
|
effective_time
|
Timestamp pricing version is active since inclusive.
|
pricing_expressions[]
|
List of pricing expressions.
PricingExpression
Pricing expression of the pricing version.
Defines price for the sku.
|
Field
|
Description
|
rates[]
|
List of rates.
Rate
Rate of the pricing expression.
Define unit price for pricing quantity interval.
|
Field
|
Description
|
start_pricing_quantity
|
string
Start of the pricing quantity interval. The end of the interval is the start pricing quantity of the next rate.
|
unit_price
|
string
Unit price for the pricing quantity interval.
|
currency
|
string
Currency of the unit price.