Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, gRPC: SkuService.List

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

Retrieves the list of SKUs.

gRPC request

rpc List (ListSkusRequest) returns (ListSkusResponse)

ListSkusRequest

{
  "currency": "string",
  "billing_account_id": "string",
  "filter": "string",
  "page_size": "int64",
  "page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

currency

string

Required field. Currency of the prices.
Can be one of the following:

  • RUB
  • USD
  • KZT

billing_account_id

string

Optional ID of the billing account.
If specified, contract prices for a particular billing account are included in the response.
To get the billing account ID, use BillingAccountService.List request.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
The expression must specify:

  1. The field name. Currently you can use filtering only on the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.Sku.id and yandex.cloud.billing.v1.Sku.service_id field.
  2. An = operator.
  3. The value in double quotes ("). Must be 3-63 characters long and match the regular expression [a-z][-a-z0-9]{1,61}[a-z0-9].
    E.g. filter=serviceId="dn28hpu6268356q0j8mk".

page_size

int64

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is larger than page_size,
the service returns a ListSkusResponse.next_page_token
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.

page_token

string

Page token. To get the next page of results,
set page_token to the ListSkusResponse.next_page_token
returned by a previous list request.

ListSkusResponse

{
  "skus": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "description": "string",
      "service_id": "string",
      "pricing_unit": "string",
      "pricing_versions": [
        {
          "type": "PricingVersionType",
          "effective_time": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
          "pricing_expressions": [
            {
              "rates": [
                {
                  "start_pricing_quantity": "string",
                  "unit_price": "string",
                  "currency": "string"
                }
              ]
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ],
  "next_page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

skus[]

Sku

List of skus.

next_page_token

string

This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
is larger than ListSkusRequest.page_size, use
next_page_token as the value
for the ListSkusRequest.page_token query parameter
in the next list request. Each subsequent list request will have its own
next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

Sku

A Stock keeping unit resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the SKU.

name

string

Name of the SKU.

description

string

Description of the sku.

service_id

string

ID of the service that sku belongs to.

pricing_unit

string

Pricing unit of the SKU, e.g. core*hour, gbyte*hour.

pricing_versions[]

PricingVersion

List of pricing versions.

PricingVersion

Pricing version of the SKU.
Defines current and past prices for the sku.

Field

Description

type

enum PricingVersionType

Type of the pricing version.

  • PRICING_VERSION_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • STREET_PRICE: Regular price.
  • CONTRACT_PRICE: Price is overridden by a contract. Defined in the scope of a billing account.

effective_time

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Timestamp pricing version is active since inclusive.
The pricing version is active until next pricing version effective time exclusive.

pricing_expressions[]

PricingExpression

List of pricing expressions.

PricingExpression

Pricing expression of the pricing version.
Defines price for the sku.

Field

Description

rates[]

Rate

List of rates.

Rate

Rate of the pricing expression.
Define unit price for pricing quantity interval.

Field

Description

start_pricing_quantity

string

Start of the pricing quantity interval. The end of the interval is the start pricing quantity of the next rate.

unit_price

string

Unit price for the pricing quantity interval.

currency

string

Currency of the unit price.
Can be one of the following:

  • RUB
  • USD
  • KZT
Предыдущая
Get
Следующая
Overview