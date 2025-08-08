BareMetal API, REST: Vrf.List
Retrieves the list of VRF resources in the specified folder.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.yandexcloud.kz/baremetal/v1alpha/vrfs
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder to list VRFs in.
To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
|
orderBy
|
string
By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
|
filter
|
string
A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
Each condition has the form
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"vrfs": [
{
"id": "string",
"cloudId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"labels": "object"
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
vrfs[]
|
List of VRF resources.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
Vrf
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the VRF.
|
cloudId
|
string
ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the VRF.
|
description
|
string
Optional description of the VRF.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as