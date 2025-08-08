Связаться с намиПодключиться

BareMetal API, REST: Vrf.List

Статья создана
Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.

Retrieves the list of VRF resources in the specified folder.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.yandexcloud.kz/baremetal/v1alpha/vrfs

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

ID of the folder to list VRFs in.

To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListConfigurationsResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListConfigurationsResponse.nextPageToken returned by a previous list request.

orderBy

string

By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
format is "createdAt desc". "id asc" if omitted.
Supported fields: ["id", "name", "createdAt"].
Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
The expression consists of one or more conditions united by AND operator: <condition1> [AND <condition2> [<...> AND <conditionN>]].

Each condition has the form <field> <operator> <value>, where:

  1. <field> is the field name. Currently you can use filtering only on the limited number of fields.
  2. <operator> is a logical operator, one of = (equal), : (substring).
  3. <value> represents a value.
    String values should be written in double (") or single (') quotes. C-style escape sequences are supported (\" turns to ", \' to ', \\ to backslash).
    Example: "key1='value' AND key2='value'"
    Supported operators: ["AND"].
    Supported fields: ["id", "name"].
    Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "vrfs": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "cloudId": "string",
      "folderId": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "description": "string",
      "createdAt": "string",
      "labels": "object"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

vrfs[]

Vrf

List of VRF resources.

nextPageToken

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
ListVrfRequest.pageSize, use next_page_token as the value
for the ListVrfRequest.pageToken parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

Vrf

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the VRF.

cloudId

string

ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.

name

string

Name of the VRF.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Optional description of the VRF.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.