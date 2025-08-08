BareMetal API, REST: HardwarePool.Get
Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.
Returns the specific HardwarePool resource.
To get the list of available HardwarePool resource, make a List request.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.yandexcloud.kz/baremetal/v1alpha/hardwarePools/{hardwarePoolId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
hardwarePoolId
|
string
Required field. ID of the HardwarePool resource to return.
To get the hardware pool ID, use a HardwarePoolService.List request.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"zoneId": "string"
}
A HardwarePool resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the hardware pool.
|
zoneId
|
string
ID of the zone where the hardware pool is located.
To get the zone ID use a ZoneService.List request.