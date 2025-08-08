Связаться с намиПодключиться

BareMetal API, REST: HardwarePool.Get

Returns the specific HardwarePool resource.

To get the list of available HardwarePool resource, make a List request.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.yandexcloud.kz/baremetal/v1alpha/hardwarePools/{hardwarePoolId}

Path parameters

Field

Description

hardwarePoolId

string

Required field. ID of the HardwarePool resource to return.

To get the hardware pool ID, use a HardwarePoolService.List request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "zoneId": "string"
}

A HardwarePool resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the hardware pool.

zoneId

string

ID of the zone where the hardware pool is located.

To get the zone ID use a ZoneService.List request.