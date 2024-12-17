Связаться с намиПодключиться

Files API, gRPC: FileService.Get

Retrieve details of a specific file by its ID.

gRPC request

rpc Get (GetFileRequest) returns (File)

GetFileRequest

{
  "file_id": "string"
}

Request message for retrieving a file by ID.

Field

Description

file_id

string

Required field. ID of the file to retrieve.

File

{
  "id": "string",
  "folder_id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "mime_type": "string",
  "created_by": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "updated_by": "string",
  "updated_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "expiration_config": {
    "expiration_policy": "ExpirationPolicy",
    "ttl_days": "int64"
  },
  "expires_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "labels": "map<string, string>"
}

Field

Description

id

string

Unique identifier of the file.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the file belongs to.

name

string

Name of the file.

description

string

Description of the file.

mime_type

string

MIME type of the file, indicating the file's format (e.g., "application/pdf")

created_by

string

Identifier of the subject who created this file.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Timestamp representing when the file was created.

updated_by

string

Identifier of the subject who last updated this file.

updated_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Timestamp representing the last time this file was updated.

expiration_config

ExpirationConfig

Configuration for the expiration of the file, defining when and how the file will expire.

expires_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Timestamp representing when the file will expire.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Set of key-value pairs that can be used to organize and categorize the file.

ExpirationConfig

Field

Description

expiration_policy

enum ExpirationPolicy

  • EXPIRATION_POLICY_UNSPECIFIED
  • STATIC
  • SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE

ttl_days

int64
