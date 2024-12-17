Files API, gRPC: FileService.Get
Retrieve details of a specific file by its ID.
gRPC request
rpc Get (GetFileRequest) returns (File)
GetFileRequest
{
"file_id": "string"
}
Request message for retrieving a file by ID.
|
Field
|
Description
|
file_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the file to retrieve.
File
{
"id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"mime_type": "string",
"created_by": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"updated_by": "string",
"updated_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"expiration_config": {
"expiration_policy": "ExpirationPolicy",
"ttl_days": "int64"
},
"expires_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Unique identifier of the file.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the file belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the file.
|
description
|
string
Description of the file.
|
mime_type
|
string
MIME type of the file, indicating the file's format (e.g., "application/pdf")
|
created_by
|
string
Identifier of the subject who created this file.
|
created_at
|
Timestamp representing when the file was created.
|
updated_by
|
string
Identifier of the subject who last updated this file.
|
updated_at
|
Timestamp representing the last time this file was updated.
|
expiration_config
|
Configuration for the expiration of the file, defining when and how the file will expire.
|
expires_at
|
Timestamp representing when the file will expire.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Set of key-value pairs that can be used to organize and categorize the file.
ExpirationConfig
|
Field
|
Description
|
expiration_policy
|
enum ExpirationPolicy
|
ttl_days
|
int64