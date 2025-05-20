Limiting RAM usage by the Cloud Backup agent
For faster data backup and recovery, the Cloud Backup agent can consume significant amounts of RAM of the backed up resource, i.e., virtual machine or BareMetal server. The agent can even use up all the available RAM, which in some cases may disrupt the resource's other services and make it impossible to complete the backup or recovery process.
To prevent such issues, you can limit the amount of data the agent caches in RAM.
Note
Limiting the Cloud Backup agent's use of RAM may slow down the backup and recovery operations.
To limit the use of RAM by the agent:
Connect to the VM or BareMetal server over SSH.
Stop the backup agent system process by running the following command in the terminal:
sudo service acronis_mms stop
Open the agent configuration file:
sudo nano /usr/lib/Acronis/system_libs/config
If the configuration file does not exist, it will be created.
Add the following line to the opened configuration file:
export A3_CACHE_SIZE=<RAM_limit>
Where the
A3_CACHE_SIZEvariable sets the RAM limit for the agent. For example, for a 2 GB limit, specify
A3_CACHE_SIZE=2Gor
A3_CACHE_SIZE=2048M.
Save the changes and close the configuration file.
Restart the backup agent system process:
sudo systemctl restart acronis_mms
Connect to the VM via RDP or to the BareMetal server using the KVM console.
Run
PowerShellas an administrator.
-
In the
PowerShellterminal, run this command:
setx /M A3_CACHE_SIZE <RAM_limit>
Where the
A3_CACHE_SIZEvariable sets the RAM limit for the agent. For example, for a 2 GB limit, specify
A3_CACHE_SIZE 2Gor
A3_CACHE_SIZE 2048M.
Result:
SUCCESS: Specified value was saved.
Restart
Acronis Managed Machine Service:
Stop
Acronis Managed Machine Service:
net stop MMS
Result:
The Acronis Managed Machine Service service is stopping.. The Acronis Managed Machine Service service was stopped successfully.
Restart
Acronis Managed Machine Service:
net start MMS
Result:
The Acronis Managed Machine Service service is starting. The Acronis Managed Machine Service service was started successfully.
