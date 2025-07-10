Связаться с намиПодключиться

yc application-load-balancer load-balancer enable-zones

Статья создана
Обновлена 10 июля 2025 г.

Enable traffic routing in zones for the specified load balancer

Command Usage

Syntax:

yc application-load-balancer load-balancer enable-zones <LOAD-BALANCER-NAME>|<LOAD-BALANCER-ID> [<LOAD-BALANCER-NAME>|<LOAD-BALANCER-ID>...] [Global Flags...]

Flags

Flag Description
--id string
ID of the Application load balancer.
--name string
Name of the Application load balancer.
--async Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.
--zones value[,value]
Zones of the load balancer where to enable traffic routing, --zones zone-id1,zone-id2

Global Flags

Flag Description
--profile string
Set the custom configuration file.
--debug Debug logging.
--debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
--no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
--retry int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
--cloud-id string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
--folder-id string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
--folder-name string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
--endpoint string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
--token string
Set the OAuth token to use.
--impersonate-service-account-id string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
--no-browser Disable opening browser for authentication.
--format string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
--jq string
Query to select values from the response using jq syntax
-h,--help Display help for the command.
