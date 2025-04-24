Связаться с намиПодключиться

Application Load Balancer API, REST: LoadBalancer.CancelZonalShift

Cancel ZonalShift for the specified load balancer.

HTTP request

POST https://alb.api.cloud.yandex.net/apploadbalancer/v1/loadBalancers/{loadBalancerId}:cancelZonalShift

Path parameters

Field

Description

loadBalancerId

string

Required field. ID of the application load balancer to cancel zonal shift.

Body parameters

{
  "zoneIds": [
    "string"
  ]
}

Field

Description

zoneIds[]

string

Zone IDs to cancel zonal shift.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": "boolean",
  "metadata": {
    "loadBalancerId": "string",
    "zoneIds": [
      "string"
    ]
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  },
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "folderId": "string",
    "labels": "object",
    "status": "string",
    "regionId": "string",
    "networkId": "string",
    "listeners": [
      {
        "name": "string",
        "endpoints": [
          {
            "addresses": [
              {
                // Includes only one of the fields `externalIpv4Address`, `internalIpv4Address`, `externalIpv6Address`
                "externalIpv4Address": {
                  "address": "string"
                },
                "internalIpv4Address": {
                  "address": "string",
                  "subnetId": "string"
                },
                "externalIpv6Address": {
                  "address": "string"
                }
                // end of the list of possible fields
              }
            ],
            "ports": [
              "string"
            ]
          }
        ],
        // Includes only one of the fields `http`, `tls`, `stream`
        "http": {
          "handler": {
            "httpRouterId": "string",
            // Includes only one of the fields `http2Options`, `allowHttp10`
            "http2Options": {
              "maxConcurrentStreams": "string"
            },
            "allowHttp10": "boolean",
            // end of the list of possible fields
            "rewriteRequestId": "boolean"
          },
          "redirects": {
            "httpToHttps": "boolean"
          }
        },
        "tls": {
          "defaultHandler": {
            // Includes only one of the fields `httpHandler`, `streamHandler`
            "httpHandler": {
              "httpRouterId": "string",
              // Includes only one of the fields `http2Options`, `allowHttp10`
              "http2Options": {
                "maxConcurrentStreams": "string"
              },
              "allowHttp10": "boolean",
              // end of the list of possible fields
              "rewriteRequestId": "boolean"
            },
            "streamHandler": {
              "backendGroupId": "string",
              "idleTimeout": "string"
            },
            // end of the list of possible fields
            "certificateIds": [
              "string"
            ]
          },
          "sniHandlers": [
            {
              "name": "string",
              "serverNames": [
                "string"
              ],
              "handler": {
                // Includes only one of the fields `httpHandler`, `streamHandler`
                "httpHandler": {
                  "httpRouterId": "string",
                  // Includes only one of the fields `http2Options`, `allowHttp10`
                  "http2Options": {
                    "maxConcurrentStreams": "string"
                  },
                  "allowHttp10": "boolean",
                  // end of the list of possible fields
                  "rewriteRequestId": "boolean"
                },
                "streamHandler": {
                  "backendGroupId": "string",
                  "idleTimeout": "string"
                },
                // end of the list of possible fields
                "certificateIds": [
                  "string"
                ]
              }
            }
          ]
        },
        "stream": {
          "handler": {
            "backendGroupId": "string",
            "idleTimeout": "string"
          }
        }
        // end of the list of possible fields
      }
    ],
    "allocationPolicy": {
      "locations": [
        {
          "zoneId": "string",
          "subnetId": "string",
          "disableTraffic": "boolean",
          "zonalShiftActive": "boolean"
        }
      ]
    },
    "logGroupId": "string",
    "securityGroupIds": [
      "string"
    ],
    "createdAt": "string",
    "autoScalePolicy": {
      "minZoneSize": "string",
      "maxSize": "string"
    },
    "logOptions": {
      "logGroupId": "string",
      "discardRules": [
        {
          "httpCodes": [
            "string"
          ],
          "httpCodeIntervals": [
            "string"
          ],
          "grpcCodes": [
            "string"
          ],
          "discardPercent": "string"
        }
      ],
      "disable": "boolean"
    },
    "allowZonalShift": "boolean"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

done

boolean

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

CancelZonalShiftMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

LoadBalancer

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

CancelZonalShiftMetadata

Field

Description

loadBalancerId

string

ID of the application load balancer that the zonal shift is being canceled to.

zoneIds[]

string

Zone IDs where zonal shift was cancelled.

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Field

Description

code

integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.

message

string

An error message.

details[]

object

A list of messages that carry the error details.

LoadBalancer

An application load balancer resource.
For details about the concept, see documentation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the application load balancer. Generated at creation time.

name

string

Name of the application load balancer. The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the application load balancer.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the application load balancer belongs to.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Application load balancer labels as key:value pairs.
For details about the concept, see documentation.

status

enum (Status)

Status of the application load balancer.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • CREATING: The application load balancer is being created.
  • STARTING: The application load balancer is being started.
  • ACTIVE: The application load balancer is active and sends traffic to the targets.
  • STOPPING: The application load balancer is being stopped.
  • STOPPED: The application load balancer is stopped and doesn't send traffic to the targets.
  • DELETING: The application load balancer is being deleted.

regionId

string

ID of the region that the application load balancer is located at.

networkId

string

ID of the network that the application load balancer belongs to.

listeners[]

Listener

Listeners that belong to the application load balancer.

For details about the concept, see documentation.

allocationPolicy

AllocationPolicy

Locality settings of the application load balancer.

For details about the concept, see documentation.

logGroupId

string

ID of the log group that stores access logs of the application load balancer.

The logs can be accessed using a Cloud Functions trigger for Cloud Logs.

securityGroupIds[]

string

ID's of the security groups attributed to the application load balancer.

For details about the concept,
see documentation.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

autoScalePolicy

AutoScalePolicy

Scaling settings of the application load balancer.

The scaling settings relate to a special internal instance group which facilitates the balancer's work.
Instances in this group are called resource units. The group is scaled automatically based on incoming load
and within limitations specified in these settings.

For details about the concept,
see documentation.

logOptions

LogOptions

Cloud logging settings of the application load balancer.

allowZonalShift

boolean

Specifies whether application load balancer is available to zonal shift.

Listener

A listener resource.

For details about the concept, see documentation.

Field

Description

name

string

Required field. Name of the listener. The name is unique within the application load balancer.
The string length in characters is 3-63.

endpoints[]

Endpoint

Endpoints of the listener.

Endpoints are defined by their IP addresses and ports.

http

HttpListener

Unencrypted HTTP listener settings.

Includes only one of the fields http, tls, stream.

Listener type and settings.

tls

TlsListener

TLS-encrypted HTTP or TCP stream listener settings.

All handlers within a listener (TlsListener.defaultHandler and TlsListener.sniHandlers) must be of one
type, HttpHandler or StreamHandler. Mixing HTTP and TCP stream traffic in a TLS-encrypted listener is not
supported.

Includes only one of the fields http, tls, stream.

Listener type and settings.

stream

StreamListener

Unencrypted stream (TCP) listener settings.

Includes only one of the fields http, tls, stream.

Listener type and settings.

Endpoint

An endpoint resource.

Field

Description

addresses[]

Address

Endpoint public (external) and internal addresses.

ports[]

string (int64)

Endpoint ports.

Address

An endpoint address resource.

Field

Description

externalIpv4Address

ExternalIpv4Address

Public IPv4 endpoint address.

Includes only one of the fields externalIpv4Address, internalIpv4Address, externalIpv6Address.

Endpoint address of one of the types: public (external) IPv4 address, internal IPv4 address, public IPv6 address.

internalIpv4Address

InternalIpv4Address

Internal IPv4 endpoint address.

To enable the use of listeners with internal addresses, contact support.

Includes only one of the fields externalIpv4Address, internalIpv4Address, externalIpv6Address.

Endpoint address of one of the types: public (external) IPv4 address, internal IPv4 address, public IPv6 address.

externalIpv6Address

ExternalIpv6Address

Public IPv6 endpoint address.

Includes only one of the fields externalIpv4Address, internalIpv4Address, externalIpv6Address.

Endpoint address of one of the types: public (external) IPv4 address, internal IPv4 address, public IPv6 address.

ExternalIpv4Address

A public (external) IPv4 endpoint address resource.

Field

Description

address

string

IPv4 address.

InternalIpv4Address

An internal IPv4 endpoint address resource.

Field

Description

address

string

IPv4 address.

subnetId

string

ID of the subnet that the address belongs to.

ExternalIpv6Address

A public (external) IPv4 endpoint address resource.

Field

Description

address

string

IPv6 address.

HttpListener

An HTTP listener resource.

Field

Description

handler

HttpHandler

Settings for handling HTTP requests.

Only one of handler and redirects can be specified.

redirects

Redirects

Redirects settings.

Only one of redirects and handler can be specified.

HttpHandler

An HTTP handler resource.

Field

Description

httpRouterId

string

ID of the HTTP router processing requests. For details about the concept, see
documentation.

To get the list of all available HTTP routers, make a HttpRouterService.List request.

http2Options

Http2Options

HTTP/2 settings.

If specified, incoming HTTP/2 requests are supported by the listener.

Includes only one of the fields http2Options, allowHttp10.

Protocol settings.

For HTTPS (HTTP over TLS) connections, settings are applied to the protocol
negotiated using TLS ALPN extension.

allowHttp10

boolean

Enables support for incoming HTTP/1.0 and HTTP/1.1 requests and disables it for HTTP/2 requests.

Includes only one of the fields http2Options, allowHttp10.

Protocol settings.

For HTTPS (HTTP over TLS) connections, settings are applied to the protocol
negotiated using TLS ALPN extension.

rewriteRequestId

boolean

When unset, will preserve the incoming x-request-id header, otherwise would rewrite it with a new value.

Http2Options

An HTTP/2 options resource.

Field

Description

maxConcurrentStreams

string (int64)

Maximum number of concurrent HTTP/2 streams in a connection.

Redirects

A listener redirects resource.

Field

Description

httpToHttps

boolean

Redirects all unencrypted HTTP requests to the same URI with scheme changed to https.

The setting has the same effect as a single, catch-all HttpRoute
with RedirectAction.replaceScheme set to https.

TlsListener

TLS-encrypted (HTTP or TCP stream) listener resource.

Field

Description

defaultHandler

TlsHandler

Required field. Settings for handling requests by default, with Server Name
Indication (SNI) not matching any of the sniHandlers.

sniHandlers[]

SniMatch

Settings for handling requests with Server Name Indication (SNI)
matching one of SniMatch.serverNames values.

TlsHandler

A TLS-encrypted (HTTP or TCP stream) handler resource.

Field

Description

httpHandler

HttpHandler

HTTP handler.

Includes only one of the fields httpHandler, streamHandler.

Settings for handling requests.

streamHandler

StreamHandler

Stream (TCP) handler.

Includes only one of the fields httpHandler, streamHandler.

Settings for handling requests.

certificateIds[]

string

ID's of the TLS server certificates from Certificate Manager.

RSA and ECDSA certificates are supported, and only the first certificate of each type is used.

StreamHandler

A stream (TCP) handler resource.

Field

Description

backendGroupId

string

Required field. ID of the backend group processing requests. For details about the concept, see
documentation.

The backend group type, specified via BackendGroup.backend, must be stream.

To get the list of all available backend groups, make a BackendGroupService.List request.

idleTimeout

string (duration)

The idle timeout is duration during which no data is transmitted or received on either the upstream or downstream connection.
If not configured, the default idle timeout is 1 hour. Setting it to 0 disables the timeout.

SniMatch

A SNI handler resource.

Field

Description

name

string

Required field. Name of the SNI handler.

serverNames[]

string

Server names that are matched by the SNI handler.

handler

TlsHandler

Required field. Settings for handling requests with Server Name Indication (SNI) matching one of serverNames values.

StreamListener

A stream (TCP) listener resource.

Field

Description

handler

StreamHandler

Required field. Settings for handling stream (TCP) requests.

AllocationPolicy

A locality settings (allocation policy) resource.

Field

Description

locations[]

Location

Availability zones and subnets that the application load balancer resides.

Location

An application load balancer location resource.

For details about the concept, see documentation.

Field

Description

zoneId

string

Required field. ID of the availability zone where the application load balancer resides.

Each availability zone can only be specified once.

subnetId

string

ID of the subnet that the application load balancer belongs to.

disableTraffic

boolean

Disables the load balancer node in the specified availability zone.

Backends in the availability zone are not directly affected by this setting.
They still may receive traffic from the load balancer nodes in other availability zones,
subject to LoadBalancingConfig.localityAwareRoutingPercent and LoadBalancingConfig.strictLocality settings.

zonalShiftActive

boolean

Show zonal shift status for the location.

AutoScalePolicy

A resource for scaling settings of an application load balancer.

Field

Description

minZoneSize

string (int64)

Lower limit for the number of resource units in each availability zone.

If not specified previously (using other instruments such as management console), the default value is 2.
To revert to it, specify it explicitly.

The minimum value is 2.

maxSize

string (int64)

Upper limit for the total number of resource units across all availability zones.

If a positive value is specified, it must be at least minZoneSize multiplied by the size of
AllocationPolicy.locations.

If the value is 0, there is no upper limit.

LogOptions

Field

Description

logGroupId

string

Cloud Logging log group ID to store access logs.
If not set then logs will be stored in default log group for the folder
where load balancer located.

discardRules[]

LogDiscardRule

ordered list of rules, first matching rule applies

disable

boolean

Do not send logs to Cloud Logging log group.

LogDiscardRule

LogDiscardRule discards a fraction of logs with certain codes.
If neither codes or intervals are provided, rule applies to all logs.

Field

Description

httpCodes[]

string (int64)

HTTP codes that should be discarded.

httpCodeIntervals[]

enum (HttpCodeInterval)

Groups of HTTP codes like 4xx that should be discarded.

  • HTTP_CODE_INTERVAL_UNSPECIFIED
  • HTTP_1XX
  • HTTP_2XX
  • HTTP_3XX
  • HTTP_4XX
  • HTTP_5XX
  • HTTP_ALL

grpcCodes[]

enum (Code)

GRPC codes that should be discarded

  • OK: Not an error; returned on success

    HTTP Mapping: 200 OK

  • CANCELLED: The operation was cancelled, typically by the caller.

    HTTP Mapping: 499 Client Closed Request

  • UNKNOWN: Unknown error. For example, this error may be returned when
    a Status value received from another address space belongs to
    an error space that is not known in this address space. Also
    errors raised by APIs that do not return enough error information
    may be converted to this error.

    HTTP Mapping: 500 Internal Server Error

  • INVALID_ARGUMENT: The client specified an invalid argument. Note that this differs
    from FAILED_PRECONDITION. INVALID_ARGUMENT indicates arguments
    that are problematic regardless of the state of the system
    (e.g., a malformed file name).

    HTTP Mapping: 400 Bad Request

  • DEADLINE_EXCEEDED: The deadline expired before the operation could complete. For operations
    that change the state of the system, this error may be returned
    even if the operation has completed successfully. For example, a
    successful response from a server could have been delayed long
    enough for the deadline to expire.

    HTTP Mapping: 504 Gateway Timeout

  • NOT_FOUND: Some requested entity (e.g., file or directory) was not found.

    Note to server developers: if a request is denied for an entire class
    of users, such as gradual feature rollout or undocumented whitelist,
    NOT_FOUND may be used. If a request is denied for some users within
    a class of users, such as user-based access control, PERMISSION_DENIED
    must be used.

    HTTP Mapping: 404 Not Found

  • ALREADY_EXISTS: The entity that a client attempted to create (e.g., file or directory)
    already exists.

    HTTP Mapping: 409 Conflict

  • PERMISSION_DENIED: The caller does not have permission to execute the specified
    operation. PERMISSION_DENIED must not be used for rejections
    caused by exhausting some resource (use RESOURCE_EXHAUSTED
    instead for those errors). PERMISSION_DENIED must not be
    used if the caller can not be identified (use UNAUTHENTICATED
    instead for those errors). This error code does not imply the
    request is valid or the requested entity exists or satisfies
    other pre-conditions.

    HTTP Mapping: 403 Forbidden

  • UNAUTHENTICATED: The request does not have valid authentication credentials for the
    operation.

    HTTP Mapping: 401 Unauthorized

  • RESOURCE_EXHAUSTED: Some resource has been exhausted, perhaps a per-user quota, or
    perhaps the entire file system is out of space.

    HTTP Mapping: 429 Too Many Requests

  • FAILED_PRECONDITION: The operation was rejected because the system is not in a state
    required for the operation's execution. For example, the directory
    to be deleted is non-empty, an rmdir operation is applied to
    a non-directory, etc.

    Service implementors can use the following guidelines to decide
    between FAILED_PRECONDITION, ABORTED, and UNAVAILABLE:
    (a) Use UNAVAILABLE if the client can retry just the failing call.
    (b) Use ABORTED if the client should retry at a higher level
    (e.g., when a client-specified test-and-set fails, indicating the
    client should restart a read-modify-write sequence).
    (c) Use FAILED_PRECONDITION if the client should not retry until
    the system state has been explicitly fixed. E.g., if an "rmdir"
    fails because the directory is non-empty, FAILED_PRECONDITION
    should be returned since the client should not retry unless
    the files are deleted from the directory.

    HTTP Mapping: 400 Bad Request

  • ABORTED: The operation was aborted, typically due to a concurrency issue such as
    a sequencer check failure or transaction abort.

    See the guidelines above for deciding between FAILED_PRECONDITION,
    ABORTED, and UNAVAILABLE.

    HTTP Mapping: 409 Conflict

  • OUT_OF_RANGE: The operation was attempted past the valid range. E.g., seeking or
    reading past end-of-file.

    Unlike INVALID_ARGUMENT, this error indicates a problem that may
    be fixed if the system state changes. For example, a 32-bit file
    system will generate INVALID_ARGUMENT if asked to read at an
    offset that is not in the range [0,2^32-1], but it will generate
    OUT_OF_RANGE if asked to read from an offset past the current
    file size.

    There is a fair bit of overlap between FAILED_PRECONDITION and
    OUT_OF_RANGE. We recommend using OUT_OF_RANGE (the more specific
    error) when it applies so that callers who are iterating through
    a space can easily look for an OUT_OF_RANGE error to detect when
    they are done.

    HTTP Mapping: 400 Bad Request

  • UNIMPLEMENTED: The operation is not implemented or is not supported/enabled in this
    service.

    HTTP Mapping: 501 Not Implemented

  • INTERNAL: Internal errors. This means that some invariants expected by the
    underlying system have been broken. This error code is reserved
    for serious errors.

    HTTP Mapping: 500 Internal Server Error

  • UNAVAILABLE: The service is currently unavailable. This is most likely a
    transient condition, which can be corrected by retrying with
    a backoff.

    See the guidelines above for deciding between FAILED_PRECONDITION,
    ABORTED, and UNAVAILABLE.

    HTTP Mapping: 503 Service Unavailable

  • DATA_LOSS: Unrecoverable data loss or corruption.

    HTTP Mapping: 500 Internal Server Error

discardPercent

string (int64)

Percent of logs to be discarded: 0 - keep all, 100 or unset - discard all
