Threads, REST: Thread.Get
Retrieve details of a specific thread by its ID.
HTTP request
GET https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/threads/{threadId}
Path parameters
Request message for retrieving a thread by ID.
|
Field
|
Description
|
threadId
|
string
Required field. ID of the thread to retrieve.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"defaultMessageAuthorId": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"updatedBy": "string",
"updatedAt": "string",
"expirationConfig": {
"expirationPolicy": "string",
"ttlDays": "string"
},
"expiresAt": "string",
"labels": "object",
"tools": [
{
// Includes only one of the fields `searchIndex`, `function`, `genSearch`
"searchIndex": {
"searchIndexIds": [
"string"
],
"maxNumResults": "string",
"rephraserOptions": {
"rephraserUri": "string"
},
"callStrategy": {
// Includes only one of the fields `alwaysCall`, `autoCall`
"alwaysCall": "object",
"autoCall": {
"name": "string",
"instruction": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
},
"function": {
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"parameters": "object"
},
"genSearch": {
"options": {
// Includes only one of the fields `site`, `host`, `url`
"site": {
"site": [
"string"
]
},
"host": {
"host": [
"string"
]
},
"url": {
"url": [
"string"
]
},
// end of the list of possible fields
"enableNrfmDocs": "boolean",
"searchFilters": [
{
// Includes only one of the fields `date`, `lang`, `format`
"date": "string",
"lang": "string",
"format": "string"
// end of the list of possible fields
}
]
},
"description": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Unique identifier of the thread.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the thread belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the thread.
|
description
|
string
Description of the thread.
|
defaultMessageAuthorId
|
string
Default user ID that will be used as the author for thread messages if no other author is specified.
|
createdBy
|
string
Identifier of the subject who created this thread.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Timestamp representing when the thread was created.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
updatedBy
|
string
Identifier of the subject who last updated this thread.
|
updatedAt
|
string (date-time)
Timestamp representing the last time this thread was updated.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
expirationConfig
|
Configuration for the expiration of the thread, defining when and how the thread will expire.
|
expiresAt
|
string (date-time)
Timestamp representing when the thread will expire.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Set of key-value pairs that can be used to organize and categorize the thread.
|
tools[]
|
List of tools that are available for assistants to use in this thread.
ExpirationConfig
|
Field
|
Description
|
expirationPolicy
|
enum (ExpirationPolicy)
|
ttlDays
|
string (int64)
Tool
Represents a general tool that can be one of several types.
|
Field
|
Description
|
searchIndex
|
SearchIndexTool tool that performs search across specified indexes.
Includes only one of the fields
|
function
|
Function tool that can be invoked by the assistant.
Includes only one of the fields
|
genSearch
|
Performs web retrieval and generative synthesis.
Includes only one of the fields
SearchIndexTool
Configures a tool that enables Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) by allowing the assistant to search across a specified search index.
|
Field
|
Description
|
searchIndexIds[]
|
string
A list of search index IDs that this tool will query. Currently, only a single index ID is supported.
|
maxNumResults
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results to return from the search.
|
rephraserOptions
|
Options for rephrasing user queries.
|
callStrategy
|
Defines the strategy for triggering search.
RephraserOptions
Options for configuring the rephrasing the last user message for search using context from previous conversation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
rephraserUri
|
string
Required field. The ID of the model used to rephrase the last user message for search.
CallStrategy
Defines when the assistant uses the search tool.
|
Field
|
Description
|
alwaysCall
|
object
Includes only one of the fields
One of
|
autoCall
|
Includes only one of the fields
One of
AutoCall
Exposes the tool as a callable function.
The model decides when to trigger search based on the instruction.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
|
string
The name of the tool as exposed to the model.
|
instruction
|
string
Required field. Required instruction that helps the model decide when to call the tool.
FunctionTool
Represents a function tool that can be invoked by the assistant.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
|
string
The name of the function.
|
description
|
string
A description of the function's purpose or behavior.
|
parameters
|
object
A JSON Schema that defines the expected parameters for the function.
GenSearchTool
|
Field
|
Description
|
options
|
Scoping and filtering rules for the search query
|
description
|
string
Required field. description of the purpose
GenSearchOptions
|
Field
|
Description
|
site
|
Includes only one of the fields
Restricts the search to the specific websites, hosts or pages.
|
host
|
Includes only one of the fields
Restricts the search to the specific websites, hosts or pages.
|
url
|
Includes only one of the fields
Restricts the search to the specific websites, hosts or pages.
|
enableNrfmDocs
|
boolean
Use the documents inaccessible from the front page.
|
searchFilters[]
|
Restricts the search by date, document formats or language.
SiteOption
Restricts the search to the specific websites.
|
Field
|
Description
|
site[]
|
string
HostOption
Restricts the search to the specific hosts.
|
Field
|
Description
|
host[]
|
string
UrlOption
Restricts the search to the specific pages.
|
Field
|
Description
|
url[]
|
string
SearchFilter
|
Field
|
Description
|
date
|
string
Restrict by document date
Includes only one of the fields
Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.
|
lang
|
string
Restrict by document language. Use ISO 639-1 language codes.
Includes only one of the fields
Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.
|
format
|
enum (DocFormat)
Restrict by document format.
Includes only one of the fields
Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.