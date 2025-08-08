Связаться с намиПодключиться

Threads, REST: Thread.Get


Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.

Retrieve details of a specific thread by its ID.

HTTP request

GET https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/threads/{threadId}

Path parameters

Request message for retrieving a thread by ID.

Field

Description

threadId

string

Required field. ID of the thread to retrieve.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "folderId": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "defaultMessageAuthorId": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "updatedBy": "string",
  "updatedAt": "string",
  "expirationConfig": {
    "expirationPolicy": "string",
    "ttlDays": "string"
  },
  "expiresAt": "string",
  "labels": "object",
  "tools": [
    {
      // Includes only one of the fields `searchIndex`, `function`, `genSearch`
      "searchIndex": {
        "searchIndexIds": [
          "string"
        ],
        "maxNumResults": "string",
        "rephraserOptions": {
          "rephraserUri": "string"
        },
        "callStrategy": {
          // Includes only one of the fields `alwaysCall`, `autoCall`
          "alwaysCall": "object",
          "autoCall": {
            "name": "string",
            "instruction": "string"
          }
          // end of the list of possible fields
        }
      },
      "function": {
        "name": "string",
        "description": "string",
        "parameters": "object"
      },
      "genSearch": {
        "options": {
          // Includes only one of the fields `site`, `host`, `url`
          "site": {
            "site": [
              "string"
            ]
          },
          "host": {
            "host": [
              "string"
            ]
          },
          "url": {
            "url": [
              "string"
            ]
          },
          // end of the list of possible fields
          "enableNrfmDocs": "boolean",
          "searchFilters": [
            {
              // Includes only one of the fields `date`, `lang`, `format`
              "date": "string",
              "lang": "string",
              "format": "string"
              // end of the list of possible fields
            }
          ]
        },
        "description": "string"
      }
      // end of the list of possible fields
    }
  ]
}

Field

Description

id

string

Unique identifier of the thread.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the thread belongs to.

name

string

Name of the thread.

description

string

Description of the thread.

defaultMessageAuthorId

string

Default user ID that will be used as the author for thread messages if no other author is specified.

createdBy

string

Identifier of the subject who created this thread.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Timestamp representing when the thread was created.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

updatedBy

string

Identifier of the subject who last updated this thread.

updatedAt

string (date-time)

Timestamp representing the last time this thread was updated.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

expirationConfig

ExpirationConfig

Configuration for the expiration of the thread, defining when and how the thread will expire.

expiresAt

string (date-time)

Timestamp representing when the thread will expire.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Set of key-value pairs that can be used to organize and categorize the thread.

tools[]

Tool

List of tools that are available for assistants to use in this thread.

ExpirationConfig

Field

Description

expirationPolicy

enum (ExpirationPolicy)

  • EXPIRATION_POLICY_UNSPECIFIED
  • STATIC
  • SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE

ttlDays

string (int64)

Tool

Represents a general tool that can be one of several types.

Field

Description

searchIndex

SearchIndexTool

SearchIndexTool tool that performs search across specified indexes.

Includes only one of the fields searchIndex, function, genSearch.

function

FunctionTool

Function tool that can be invoked by the assistant.

Includes only one of the fields searchIndex, function, genSearch.

genSearch

GenSearchTool

Performs web retrieval and generative synthesis.

Includes only one of the fields searchIndex, function, genSearch.

SearchIndexTool

Configures a tool that enables Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) by allowing the assistant to search across a specified search index.

Field

Description

searchIndexIds[]

string

A list of search index IDs that this tool will query. Currently, only a single index ID is supported.

maxNumResults

string (int64)

The maximum number of results to return from the search.
Fewer results may be returned if necessary to fit within the prompt's token limit.
This ensures that the combined prompt and search results do not exceed the token constraints.

rephraserOptions

RephraserOptions

Options for rephrasing user queries.
Used to rewrite the last user message for search,
incorporating context from the previous conversation.

callStrategy

CallStrategy

Defines the strategy for triggering search.
Controls whether search results are always included or returned only when
the model explicitly calls the tool.

RephraserOptions

Options for configuring the rephrasing the last user message for search using context from previous conversation.

Field

Description

rephraserUri

string

Required field. The ID of the model used to rephrase the last user message for search.

CallStrategy

Defines when the assistant uses the search tool.

Field

Description

alwaysCall

object

Includes only one of the fields alwaysCall, autoCall.

One of always_call or auto_call.
always_call is used if no strategy is explicitly set

autoCall

AutoCall

Includes only one of the fields alwaysCall, autoCall.

One of always_call or auto_call.
always_call is used if no strategy is explicitly set

AutoCall

Exposes the tool as a callable function.
The model decides when to trigger search based on the instruction.

Field

Description

name

string

The name of the tool as exposed to the model.

instruction

string

Required field. Required instruction that helps the model decide when to call the tool.

FunctionTool

Represents a function tool that can be invoked by the assistant.

Field

Description

name

string

The name of the function.

description

string

A description of the function's purpose or behavior.

parameters

object

A JSON Schema that defines the expected parameters for the function.
The schema should describe the required fields, their types, and any constraints or default values.

GenSearchTool

Field

Description

options

GenSearchOptions

Scoping and filtering rules for the search query

description

string

Required field. description of the purpose

GenSearchOptions

Field

Description

site

SiteOption

Includes only one of the fields site, host, url.

Restricts the search to the specific websites, hosts or pages.
Includes only one of the fields site, host, url.

host

HostOption

Includes only one of the fields site, host, url.

Restricts the search to the specific websites, hosts or pages.
Includes only one of the fields site, host, url.

url

UrlOption

Includes only one of the fields site, host, url.

Restricts the search to the specific websites, hosts or pages.
Includes only one of the fields site, host, url.

enableNrfmDocs

boolean

Use the documents inaccessible from the front page.

searchFilters[]

SearchFilter

Restricts the search by date, document formats or language.

SiteOption

Restricts the search to the specific websites.

Field

Description

site[]

string

HostOption

Restricts the search to the specific hosts.

Field

Description

host[]

string

UrlOption

Restricts the search to the specific pages.

Field

Description

url[]

string

SearchFilter

Field

Description

date

string

Restrict by document date

Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.

Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.

lang

string

Restrict by document language. Use ISO 639-1 language codes.

Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.

Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.

format

enum (DocFormat)

Restrict by document format.

Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.

Includes only one of the fields date, lang, format.

  • DOC_FORMAT_UNSPECIFIED
  • DOC_FORMAT_PDF
  • DOC_FORMAT_XLS
  • DOC_FORMAT_ODS
  • DOC_FORMAT_RTF
  • DOC_FORMAT_PPT
  • DOC_FORMAT_ODP
  • DOC_FORMAT_SWF
  • DOC_FORMAT_ODT
  • DOC_FORMAT_ODG
  • DOC_FORMAT_DOC
