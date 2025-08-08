Связаться с намиПодключиться

Files API, REST: File.Update

Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.

Update an existing file.

HTTP request

PATCH https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/files/v1/files/{fileId}

Path parameters

Request message for updating an existing file.

Field

Description

fileId

string

Required field. ID of the file to update.

Body parameters

{
  "updateMask": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "expirationConfig": {
    "expirationPolicy": "string",
    "ttlDays": "string"
  },
  "labels": "object"
}

Field

Description

updateMask

string (field-mask)

Required field. A comma-separated names off ALL fields to be updated.
Only the specified fields will be changed. The others will be left untouched.
If the field is specified in updateMask and no value for that field was sent in the request,
the field's value will be reset to the default. The default value for most fields is null or 0.

If updateMask is not sent in the request, all fields' values will be updated.
Fields specified in the request will be updated to provided values.
The rest of the fields will be reset to the default.

name

string

New name for the file.

description

string

New description for the file.

expirationConfig

ExpirationConfig

New expiration configuration for the file.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

New set of labels for the file.

ExpirationConfig

Field

Description

expirationPolicy

enum (ExpirationPolicy)

  • EXPIRATION_POLICY_UNSPECIFIED
  • STATIC
  • SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE

ttlDays

string (int64)

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "folderId": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "mimeType": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "updatedBy": "string",
  "updatedAt": "string",
  "expirationConfig": {
    "expirationPolicy": "string",
    "ttlDays": "string"
  },
  "expiresAt": "string",
  "labels": "object"
}

Field

Description

id

string

Unique identifier of the file.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the file belongs to.

name

string

Name of the file.

description

string

Description of the file.

mimeType

string

MIME type of the file, indicating the file's format (e.g., "application/pdf")

createdBy

string

Identifier of the subject who created this file.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Timestamp representing when the file was created.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

updatedBy

string

Identifier of the subject who last updated this file.

updatedAt

string (date-time)

Timestamp representing the last time this file was updated.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

expirationConfig

ExpirationConfig

Configuration for the expiration of the file, defining when and how the file will expire.

expiresAt

string (date-time)

Timestamp representing when the file will expire.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Set of key-value pairs that can be used to organize and categorize the file.

ExpirationConfig

Field

Description

expirationPolicy

enum (ExpirationPolicy)

  • EXPIRATION_POLICY_UNSPECIFIED
  • STATIC
  • SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE

ttlDays

string (int64)
