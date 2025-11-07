Domain
Статья создана
Обновлена 7 ноября 2025 г.
class yandex_cloud_ml_sdk._chat.text_embeddings.function.ChatEmbeddings
list(*, timeout=60)
|
Parameters
|
timeout (float)
|
Return type
__call__(model_name, *, model_version='latest')
Create a model instance in selected chat subdomain (completions, embeddings, etc)
Constructs the model URI based on the provided name and version. If the name contains ‘://’, it is treated as a full URI. Otherwise constructs a URI in the form ‘gpt://<folder_id>/
|
Parameters
|
Return type
Model
class yandex_cloud_ml_sdk._chat.text_embeddings.model.ChatEmbeddingsModel
run(input, *, timeout=180)
|
Parameters
|
Return type
property config: ConfigTypeT
configure(*, dimensions=Undefined, encoding_format=Undefined, extra_query=Undefined)
|
Parameters
|
|
Return type
|
Self
property uri: str