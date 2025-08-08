Move 1C to the cloud and forget about infrastructure maintenance and data storage security.
Get your cloud ready in three steps
Get your cloud ready in three steps
Instructions for technical specialists about the initial configuration of Yandex Cloud infrastructure and resources. It can help prepare an environment for creating and managing multiple clouds in an organization in compliance with security requirements and industry standards.
Register an account
To get started with the platform, register an account. You will use it to flexibly manage resources and conveniently pay for the consumption of services.
When creating your first billing account, you receive an initial grant, valid for 60 days, to use to work with the services.
Create a basic infrastructure using a ready-made module
To create an infrastructure ready to further deploy workloads, use Landing Zone. This is a ready‑made terraform module that can help:
create a cloud with the right workload configurations
set up security services at the organizational level using the best practices from a team of architects
manage roles and access rights
Set up cloud resources
Use terraform modules to create and configure services. The modules allow you to create service accounts with the set of rights and access control needed for all system components, as well as to ensure the consistency of resources among themselves. The sets of ready-made recommendations and templates that we have collected below can help quickly deploy and correctly configure the cloud platform’s services.
Sets of ready-made recommendations and templates
Use the sets of ready-made solutions and examples from Yandex Cloud Solution Libraries to quickly and correctly configure the services for your needs. The recommendations were prepared and tested by our architects.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure protection standard
Learn more about technical security measures when deploying information systems. In the documentation, you can find instructions and solutions for configuring resource configurations using Yandex Cloud tools.
Now your cloud environment is ready
Develop, test, and launch new projects using Yandex Cloud technologies.
Examples of solving problems using services
Use ready-made recommendations from Yandex Cloud architects to create a reliable and scalable architecture.
Use microservice architecture tools to make development easier to manage, and increase speed and security when creating application releases.
Host your website or web service in the cloud and ensure its scalability and fault tolerance.
All company data in one repository, accessible with minimal delay for analyses of any complexity and depth.
A complete set of managed services for developing and launching chatbots in all popular corporate messengers: Slack, Telegram, etc.
Integrate systems in different ways: from simple solutions that trigger processes in one system based on an event in another, to complex systems with multi-stage data processing logic and access to multiple platforms.
Talk to an expert
Still have questions? Do you have a non-standard project? Write to our experts and they can help you think over the architecture, calculate costs, suggest suitable technologies and the right plan for migrating to the cloud.