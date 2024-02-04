1C in the Cloud
Remote work with 1C can be safe and efficient when you entrust infrastructure maintenance to a reliable cloud provider.
With Yandex Cloud, you can have all the benefits of the cloud: scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness.
What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?
Scaling on demand
Respond instantly to any changes in your business with real-time adjustments to your VMs' performance and control of your resources' cost.
Manage your 1C licenses
Deploy a separate license management server and store licenses independently of other VMs.
Unlimited options for customization and integration
Use any 1C customization options in the cloud — from configuring external reports and processing to changing the application source code.
PostgreSQL cluster for 1C on Linux
Create a Yandex Managed Service for PostgreSQL failover cluster, optimized for 1C, with automatic updates and backups.
Preconfigured image of 1C: Enterprise 8.3
Deploy the 1C infrastructure in the cloud using an image from our Marketplace.
Solution architecture
