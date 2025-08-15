Microservice architecture in the cloud
Develop applications using a microservice architecture. Divide them into separate standalone components and accelerate the release rate using the Yandex Cloud platform’s technologies. The platform’s services will provide a high level of fault tolerance, make it easy to scale the resources needed for work, quickly connect new employees, and effectively manage development.
Why solve this task with Yandex Cloud
Application containerization
Place your microservices inside isolated containers in the cloud. Manage clusters, create automatic update and rollback tasks, configure security policies, and monitor operations using Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes®.
Support for open systems
Use open systems and universal communication protocols to create and maintain projects. The Yandex Cloud development team and the developed community of platform users can help solve non-standard tasks and choose the right tools for working with microservice architectures.
Development efficiency
Develop and release new features in independent environments by distributed teams according to a release cycle. Set up auto-scaling and scale resources on demand: up when loads increase, and down to reduce costs.
Managed databases
Speed up your applications and increase fault tolerance with managed database clusters. Assign each service a database that will ensure the highest efficiency, e.g., Valkey for user sessions, and PostgreSQL for the backend of web applications.
Analytical tools
Build an analytical system and monitor the operation of applications. Graphs and dashboards with key metrics help you identify errors and perform debugging in real time. Analytics tools are isolated from the work environment and do not affect application performance.
A unified development environment
Organize the full cycle of application creation inside the Yandex Cloud platform — from development and testing to launch in production. Ecosystem services support most programming languages, as well as modern container and image management technologies.
Solution architecture
Scale resources with managed Kubernetes and use the cloud data platform to provide isolated databases to individual microservices. Ensure application fault tolerance with network balancing tools and traffic distribution between different components of your web applications.
Get help from our partners
Our partners will create an IT project for your needs. They will come up with an architecture, offer suitable technologies, calculate the costs, and take care of the solution’s development and support.
FAQ
The use of microservices in development makes it possible, under certain conditions and an immutable API, to create and update parts of applications independently of each other, whereas code is a unified whole in a monolithic architecture. If you change part of it, you will have to refine the entire architecture and logic of the application.