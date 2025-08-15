There are zonal, multizonal, and regional fault-tolerant infrastructures in the cloud. Zonal infrastructure consists of a group of virtual machines (VMs) hosted in a single data center (availability zone). Each VM has access to shared resources and can take over a load in case of another VM’s failure. So loads are balanced and continuous operation is ensured even in the event of a failure of one of the VMs. Multizonal infrastructure consists of several groups of Vms located in two geographically distributed data centers (availability zones). Each zone is a separate infrastructure and can function independently of another zone. This ensures high fault tolerance, as the system can continue to operate in the event of a complete failure of one zone. Regional infrastructure invovles VMs located in three data centers (availability zones) at once. VMs in each of the zones process requests simultaneously, have access to shared resources, and can take over loads in the event of a failure of one or two availability zones. This ensures load balancing and continuous operation.