Fault-tolerant infrastructure in the cloud

Avoiding data center failures, server failures, and other accidents is simple. Build your infrastructure on the Yandex Cloud platform.

Ensure minimal downtime and reduce possible data loss in the event of a failure with reliable, fault-tolerant cloud solutions, automatic replication, and load balancing across multiple availability zones.

Choose one of the ready-made scenarios for your project, e.g., recovery and backup, or an architecture that ensures continuous availability. Write to the Yandex Cloud specialists. We will be glad to help you find the best solution and calculate costs.

Dedicated network connections

Set up a dedicated private communication channel with guaranteed bandwidth. Minimize RPO through accelerated data replication.

Yandex Cloud has a wide network of integration partners in more than 50 cities. Our partners implement turnkey projects for fault-tolerant infrastructure and can help you at every stage of deploying a solution.

Build a fault-tolerant cloud infrastructure in several geographically distributed data centers. Flexibly scale resources based on your business’ needs, and connect new services.

A system that will work even if individual components or entire availability zones fail.

