For scientists and researchers
Use the cloud infrastructure to reduce research time.
Carry out research with Yandex Cloud tools
For scientists, the cloud offers:
Current technologies
Use large language models, including YandexGPT, to conduct the most current research in the field of AI and its applications.
Speed
Reduced time spent building research processes and solving technical problems.
Mobility
Instant access to a computing environment and high-end performance with ML and AI services.
Technological effectiveness
Technical prestige for your university or research center among applicants, students, and employees thanks to cutting-edge tech and tools.
Convenience
The ability to quickly start practical application of research results.
Scalability
Flexible computing capability for research projects: from fast hypothesis verification to rolling out projects and launching services.
Monitoring the Lake Baikal ecosystem with a neural network
A team of scientists and researchers unveiled a neural network used to monitor the Lake Baikal ecosystem from the Yandex Cloud platform. It’s an important project for keeping an eye on how the lake is doing, assessing the local impact of climate change, and measuring fish populations.
Using YandexGPT for educational and scientific purposes
During the webinar, we discussed:
- features of large language models, in particular, YandexGPT,
- ways to integrate AI into the work of educational and scientific organizations,
- real-world case studies from HSE and Sechenov University experts,
- cost and efficiency of using the relevant tools.
Special conditions
Grants
Take part in our grant program to support education and science.
Support
The Yandex Cloud team can help build cloud technology into scientific processes.
Free courses (only in Russian)
Yandex Cloud courses introducing new users to our tools and technologies.
Articles about scientific projects using Yandex Cloud
Yandex Cloud for science
If you want to start using cloud technologies in your research, contact us.