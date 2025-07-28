Contact UsGet started

For scientists and researchers

Use the cloud infrastructure to reduce research time.

Contact us

Carry out research with Yandex Cloud tools

For scientists, the cloud offers:

Current technologies

Use large language models, including YandexGPT, to conduct the most current research in the field of AI and its applications.

Speed

Reduced time spent building research processes and solving technical problems.

Mobility

Instant access to a computing environment and high-end performance with ML and AI services.

Technological effectiveness

Technical prestige for your university or research center among applicants, students, and employees thanks to cutting-edge tech and tools.

Convenience

The ability to quickly start practical application of research results.

Scalability

Flexible computing capability for research projects: from fast hypothesis verification to rolling out projects and launching services.

Monitoring the Lake Baikal ecosystem with a neural network

A team of scientists and researchers unveiled a neural network used to monitor the Lake Baikal ecosystem from the Yandex Cloud platform. It’s an important project for keeping an eye on how the lake is doing, assessing the local impact of climate change, and measuring fish populations.

Read more

Using YandexGPT for educational and scientific purposes

During the webinar, we discussed:

  • features of large language models, in particular, YandexGPT,
  • ways to integrate AI into the work of educational and scientific organizations,
  • real-world case studies from HSE and Sechenov University experts,
  • cost and efficiency of using the relevant tools.

Special conditions

Grants

Take part in our grant program to support education and science.

Read more

Support

The Yandex Cloud team can help build cloud technology into scientific processes.

Read more

Free courses (only in Russian)

Yandex Cloud courses introducing new users to our tools and technologies.

Read more

Articles about scientific projects using Yandex Cloud

Yandex Cloud for science

If you want to start using cloud technologies in your research, contact us.