Cost analysis by resource using Yandex Object Storage
Configure the automatic export of expense details for your billing account and generate a report with info on the costs associated with the resources within a folder. To get data from the Object Storage bucket, we will be using the S3 Select query language.
To analyze the costs:
Required paid resources
The cost of analyzing expense details includes fees for bucket data storage and data operations (see Object Storage pricing).
Set up your environment
Install and configure the AWS CLI.
Create an Object Storage bucket
- In the management console, select the folder where you want to create a bucket.
- From the list of services, select Object Storage.
- At the top right, click Create bucket.
- In the ** Name** field, enter a name for the bucket.
- Click Create bucket.
Get the expense details
-
Go to Yandex Cloud Billing.
-
Select the billing account you need from the list.
-
Navigate to the Usage details tab.
-
At the top right, click Export details and select Periodic export.
-
In the window that opens:
- In the Bucket field, enter the name of the bucket you created earlier. This bucket will store a CSV file with your expense details.
- In the Directory field, enter the directory name for the file. It must end with the
/character.
- In the Language field, select the language to display product names in: English or Русский.
- In the Usage details field, select *Resource.
-
Click Create.
Generate a report
-
Run the query against Object Storage and save the output to a file:
-
For convenience, save:
-
Name of the details bucket to a variable named
$bucket:
bucket=<bucket_name>
-
Key of the details object to a variable named
$key:
key=<object_key>
-
Expression to request data from the details file, to the
$queryvariable:
query="select service_name,resource_id,sku_id,sku_name,\"date\",cost from S3Object where service_name='Compute Cloud'"
-
-
Run this command:
aws --endpoint https://storage.yandexcloud.net s3api select-object-content \ --bucket $bucket \ --key $key \ --expression "$query" \ --expression-type 'SQL' \ --input-serialization 'CSV={FileHeaderInfo=USE,FieldDelimiter=,}' \ --output-serialization 'CSV={}' \ "output.csv"
-
-
To output the total cost for each resource, run an aggregation query using
awk:
< output.csv awk -F, '{n[$2]+=$6} END{for(i in n){print n[i] "\t" i}}' | sort -nrk1
Result:
591.206 c8rska9493********** 254.092 c8rk36jv5n********** 93.4481 a7l9vsb1bt********** ... 0.742366 fdv0u8gkl********** 0.694901 c8rhi3km7********** 0.545707 a7l7fb0at**********
How to delete the resources you created
How to delete the resources you created