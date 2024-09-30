Getting information about a backup policy
Information on policies becomes available for viewing after you activateCloud Backup.
After activation, the system automatically creates the following backup policies:
Default daily: Daily incremental VM backup with the last 15 backups retained.
Default weekly: Weekly incremental VM backup with the last 15 backups retained.
Default monthly: Monthly incremental VM backup with the last 15 backups retained.
- In the management console, go to the folder your backup policy is in.
- Select Cloud Backup.
- In the left-hand panel, select Backup policies.
- Select the backup policy you want to view.
- The Overview page shows the backup policy details.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
Get a list of backup policies in the default folder:
yc backup policy list
Result:
+----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+ | ID | FOLDER ID | NAME | ENABLED | CREATED AT | UPDATED AT | +----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+ | cdgp2n2s73lg******** | b1gsm0k26v1l******** | Default daily | true | 2023-07-20 13:55:14 | 2024-08-15 08:27:41 | | cdguolnopexf******** | b1gsm0k26v1l******** | Default weekly | true | 2023-07-20 13:55:14 | 2023-09-05 16:24:05 | | cdgklelzc4pi******** | b1gsm0k26v1l******** | Default monthly | true | 2023-07-20 13:55:15 | 2024-09-02 08:40:18 | +----------------------+----------------------+-----------------+---------+---------------------+---------------------+
Save
IDand
NAMEof the policy you want to get information on.
-
View the description of the CLI command for information about a backup policy:
yc backup policy get --help
-
Get information about the backup policy by specifying its name or ID:
yc backup policy get <backup_policy_ID>
Result:
id: cdgvykqerzzc******** name: Default weekly created_at: "2023-10-09T20:23:46.980915356Z" updated_at: "2023-10-09T20:23:46.978341789Z" enabled: true settings: compression: NORMAL format: AUTO multi_volume_snapshotting_enabled: true preserve_file_security_settings: true reattempts: enabled: true interval: type: SECONDS count: "30" max_attempts: "30" ...
For more information about the command, see the CLI reference.
Terraform allows you to quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. Configuration files store the infrastructure description in the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). Terraform and its providers are distributed under the Business Source License.
For more information about the provider resources, see the documentation on the Terraform website or the mirror.
If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.
If you don't have Terraform, install it and configure the Yandex Cloud provider.
To get information about a backup policy using Terraform:
-
Add the
dataand
outputsections to the Terraform configuration file:
data "yandex_backup_policy" "my_policy" { policy_id = "<policy_ID>" } output "my_policy_schedule" { value = data.yandex_backup_policy.my_policy.scheduling }
Where:
data "yandex_backup_policy": Description of the backup policy as a data source:
policy_id: Backup policy ID. You can also use the
nameparameter representing the name of the backup policy.
-
output "my_policy_schedule": Output variable that contains information about the backup policy schedule:
value: Returned value.
-
You can replace
schedulingwith any other policy parameter to get the information you need.
For more information about the
yandex_backup_policydata source parameters, see the relevant provider documentation.
-
-
Create resources:
-
In the terminal, change to the folder where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using the command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, the following message is returned:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run the command:
terraform plan
The terminal will display a list of resources with parameters. No changes are made at this step. If the configuration contains errors, Terraform will point them out.
-
Apply the configuration changes:
terraform apply
-
Confirm the changes: type
yesin the terminal and press Enter.
Terraform will create the required resources and display the output variable values in the terminal. To check the results, run:
terraform output
Result:
my_policy_name = toset([ { "backup_sets" = toset([ { "execute_by_interval" = 0 "execute_by_time" = toset([ { "include_last_day_of_month" = false "monthdays" = tolist([]) "months" = tolist([]) "repeat_at" = tolist([ "01:45", ... "enabled" = true "max_parallel_backups" = 2 "random_max_delay" = "30m" "scheme" = "ALWAYS_INCREMENTAL" "weekly_backup_day" = "MONDAY" ...
-
To get detailed information about a backup policy, use the get REST API method for the Policy resource or the PolicyService/Get gRPC API call.