RoutePolicy resource fields
The
RoutePolicy resource enables setting cloud-specific policies for
HTTPRoute resources and other routes in Application Load Balancer. Policies apply to routes based on either selectors or explicit references.
Note
You can also set policy parameters using
HTTPRoute resource annotations. The
RoutePolicy resource parameters and
HTTPRoute annotations are equivalent.
Here is an example of the
RoutePolicy resource definition (intended solely to demonstrate all the parameters):
apiVersion: gateway.alb.yc.io/v1
kind: RoutePolicy
metadata:
name: my-route-policy
spec:
targetRefs:
- name: some-http-route
kind: HTTPRoute
group: gateway.networking.k8s.io
selector:
matchLabels:
app: my-app
policy:
rules:
timeout: "60s"
idleTimeout: "300s"
securityProfileId: "security-profile-1"
http:
upgradeTypes: ["websocket"]
backends:
balancing:
mode: "ROUND_ROBIN"
panicThreshold: 50
localityAwareRouting: 90
strictLocality: false
sessionAffinity:
header:
name: "X-Session-ID"
cookie:
name: "session"
ttl: "1h"
connection:
sourceIP: true
hc:
timeout: "2s"
interval: "5s"
healthyThreshold: 3
unhealthyThreshold: 5
port: 30030
http:
path: "/health"
host: "example.com"
useHTTP2: true
grpc:
serviceName: "health"
stream:
send: "PING"
receive: "PONG"
tls:
sni: "example.com"
trustedCA:
id: "certificate-id"
bytes: |
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
...
-----END CERTIFICATE-----
rbac:
action: "ALLOW"
principals:
admin:
token-check:
header:
name: "X-Auth-Token"
exact: "admin-token"
ip-check:
ip:
remoteIp: "10.0.0.0/8"
any: true
hosts:
securityProfileId: "security-profile-1"
rbac:
...
rule:
api-route:
timeout: "30s"
...
host:
api.example.com:
securityProfileId: "api-profile"
...
RoutePolicy
apiVersion: gateway.alb.yc.io/v1
kind: RoutePolicy
metadata:
name: <string>
namespace: <string>
spec:
targetRefs:
- name: <string>
kind: <string>
group: <string>
selector:
matchLabels:
<key>: <value>
policy:
rules: <RouteRule>
rule:
<rule_name>: <RouteRule>
hosts: <VirtualHost>
host:
<host_name>: <VirtualHost>
Where:
-
apiVersion:
gateway.alb.yc.io/v1
-
kind:
RoutePolicy
-
metadata(
ObjectMeta, required)
Resource metadata.
-
name(
string, required)
Resource name. For more information about the group name format, see the relevant Kubernetes article.
Do not mistake this name for the Application Load Balancer load balancer name.
-
namespace(
string)
Resource namespace. The default value is
default.
-
-
spec(
RoutePolicySpec, required):
-
targetRefs(
[]LocalObjectReference): List of references to resources targeted by the policy.
-
selector(
LabelSelector): Selector for selecting resources by labels.
-
policy(
Route, required): Cloud-specific route configuration. For more information, see below.
-
Route
rules: <RouteRule>
rule:
<rule_name>: <RouteRule>
hosts:
securityProfileId: <string>
rbac: <RBAC>
host:
<host_name>:
securityProfileId: <string>
rbac: <RBAC>
Where:
-
rules(
RouteRule)
Settings shared by all route rules. For more information, see RouteRule.
-
rule(
map[string]RouteRule)
Settings for specific rules (by name).
-
hosts(
VirtualHost)
Settings shared by all virtual hosts.
-
securityProfileId(
string)
Host's Smart Web Security profile ID.
-
rbac(
RBAC)
RBAC settings for host access.
-
-
host(
map[string]VirtualHost)
Settings for specific hosts (by name).
RouteRule
backends: <Backend>
sessionAffinity: <SessionAffinity>
securityProfileId: <string>
rbac: <RBAC>
timeout: <string>
idleTimeout: <string>
http:
upgradeTypes: [<string>, ...]
-
backends(
Backend)
Backend group settings. For more information, see Backend.
-
sessionAffinity(
SessionAffinity)
Session parameters. For more information, see SessionAffinity.
-
securityProfileId(
string)
Smart Web Security security profile ID.
-
rbac(
RBAC)
RBAC settings. For more information, see RBAC.
-
timeout(
string)
Total connection timeout, e.g.,
"60s".
-
idleTimeout(
string)
Inactive connection timeout.
-
http(
RouteALBHTTP)
HTTP-specific options.
-
upgradeTypes(
[]string)
Supported
HTTP Upgradevalues, e.g.,
websocket.
-
Backend
http:
useHTTP2: <bool>
stream:
enableProxy: <bool>
balancing:
mode: <string>
panicThreshold: <int>
localityAwareRouting: <int>
strictLocality: <bool>
hc: <HealthCheck>
tls: <BackendTLS>
Where:
-
http(
HTTPBackend)
Backend HTTP settings.
useHTTP2(
bool): Specifies whether to use HTTP/2 for backend connections. HTTP/1.1 is used by default.
-
-
stream(
StreamBackend)
Backend TCP settings.
-
enableProxy(
bool)
Enable proxy protocol for the TCP backend.
-
-
balancing(
LoadBalancingConfig)
Load balancing settings.
-
mode(
string)
Balancing mode. The possible values are
RANDOM,
ROUND_ROBIN, and
LEAST_REQUEST.
-
panicThreshold(
int)
Panic mode threshold in %.
-
localityAwareRouting(
int)
Percentage of traffic sent to the local zone.
-
strictLocality(
bool)
Indicator of strictly local routing: traffic is routed only to the load balancer node's availability zone.
-
-
hc(
HealthCheck)
Health check parameters. For more information, see HealthCheck.
-
tls(
BackendTLS)
TLS settings for backend connection. For more information, see BackendTLS.
HealthCheck
timeout: <string>
interval: <string>
healthyThreshold: <int>
unhealthyThreshold: <int>
port: <int>
http:
host: <string>
path: <string>
useHTTP2: <bool>
grpc:
serviceName: <string>
stream:
send: <string>
receive: <string>
Where:
-
timeout(
string)
Health check response timeout.
-
interval(
string)
Health check interval.
-
healthyThreshold(
int)
Number of successful health checks to set the status to
healthy.
-
unhealthyThreshold(
int)
Number of unsuccessful health checks to set the status to
unhealthy.
-
port(
int)
Health check port.
-
http(
HealthcheckHTTP)
HTTP health check.
host(
string): Host header for the health check.
path(
string): HTTP health check path.
useHTTP2(
bool): Specifies whether to use HTTP/2 for the health check.
-
-
grpc(
HealthcheckGRPC)
gRPC health check.
serviceName(
string): Name of the gRPC service for the health check.
-
-
stream(
HealthcheckStream)
TCP health check.
send(
string): Data to send during the TCP health check.
receive(
string): Expected response.
-
BackendTLS
sni: <string>
trustedCA:
id: <string>
bytes: <string>
Where:
-
sni(
string)
TLS SNI.
-
trustedCA
Trusted CA:
id(
string): Certificate ID.
bytes(
string): PEM-encoded certificate content.
-
SessionAffinity
connection:
sourceIP: <bool>
cookie:
name: <string>
ttl: <string>
header:
name: <string>
Where:
-
connection.sourceIP(
bool)
Indicator of using client IP address for session affinity.
-
cookie.name(
string)
Cookie name for session affinity.
-
cookie.ttl(
string)
Cookie TTL.
-
header.name(
string)
HTTP header name for session affinity.
RBAC
RBAC manages route and host access by checking request attributes.
RBAC rules apply to groups and principals:
- Group: Logical group of checks, e.g.,
admin.
- Principal: Name for checking conditions, e.g.,
check-token.
Each rule is defined by types of conditions to check, e.g.,
header and
ip.
All checks within a single group work together based on the
AND logic. Checks in different groups use the
OR logic.
action: <string>
principals:
<group_name>:
<principal_name>:
header:
name: <string>
regex: <string>
exact: <string>
prefix: <string>
ip:
remoteIp: <string>
any: <bool>
Where:
-
action(
string)
Action when rules trigger,
ALLOW/
DENY.
-
principals
Condition groups:
header: Condition to check if the header value matches the specified value.
ip.remoteIp: Condition to check if the client request's IP address or CIDR block matches the specified value.
any: Check applies to all requests.
-