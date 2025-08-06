Contact UsGet started
GRPCRoute resource fields

August 6, 2025

The GRPCRoute resource sets rules for routing between Kubernetes services operating as backends (Service resources) or for traffic redirection. GRPCRoute receives incoming traffic from those Gateway resources whose requirements it meets.

GRPCRoute is designed for application developers. Cluster operators should use the Gateway resource.

GRPCRoute is a Kubernetes Gateway API project resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Application Load Balancer Gateway API. For configuration details, see the Kubernetes Gateway API reference.

GRPCRoute

apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: GRPCRoute
metadata:
  name: <string>
  namespace: <string>
spec: <GRPCRouteSpec>

Where:

  • apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1

  • kind: GRPCRoute

  • metadata (ObjectMeta, required)

    Resource metadata.

    • name (string, required)

      Resource name. For more information about the group name format, see the relevant Kubernetes article.

      Do not mistake this name for the Application Load Balancer route name.

    • namespace (string)

      Resource namespace. The default value is default.

  • spec (GRPCRouteSpec, required)

    Resource specification. For more information, see below.

Example
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: GRPCRoute
metadata:
  name: mosquitoes-grpc-route
  namespace: mosquitoes-ns
spec:
  hostnames:
  - "forest.zoo.com"
  parentRefs:
  - name: gateway-api-test-gateway
    namespace: default
  rules:
  - backendRefs:
    - name: mosquitoes-service
      port: 8080
    matches:
    - method:
        type: "Exact"
        method: "IdentifyA"

GRPCRouteSpec

parentRefs:
  - namespace: <string>
    name: <string>
    sectionName: <string>
  - ...
hostnames:
  - <string>
  - ...
rules:
  - matches:
      - method:
          type: <string>
          service: <string>
          method: <string>
      - ...
    filters:
      - type: <string>
        requestHeaderModifier:
          set:
            - name: <string>
              value: <string>
            - ...
          add:
            - name: <string>
              value: <string>
            - ...
          remove:
            - <string>
            - ...
    backendRefs:
      - name: <string>
        namespace: <string>
        port: <int32>
        weight: <int32>
      - ...
  - ...

Where:

  • parentRefs ([]ParentReference, required)

    Gateway resources or their listeners specified in the spec.listeners field associated with GRPCRoute. For more information, see this reference.

    Routes must also comply with the Gatewayconfiguration rules specified in the spec.listeners.allowedRoutes field.

    • namespace (string)

      Gateway namespace specified in its metadata.namespace field.

      By default, it matches the GRPCRoute resource namespace (metadata.namespace field).

    • name (string, required)

      Gateway name specified in its metadata.name field.

    • sectionName (string)

      Name of the listener specified in the Gateway resource under spec.listeners.name.

  • hostnames ([]string)

    List of domain names (:authority pseudoheader values) for the route. The system will create HTTP router virtual hosts for each specified domain.

    To match all subdomains at any level, use a wildcard * in place of the first-level domain name. Wildcard domain values must be quoted.

    For example, "*.example.com" matches foo.example.com, foo-bar.example.com, foo.bar.example.com, and foo.bar.baz.example.com, but not example.com.

    Wildcards must replace complete domain levels; for example, *foo.example.com is invalid.

  • rules ([]GRPCRouteRule)

    Rules for routing and redirecting gRPC calls.

    • matches ([]GRPCRouteMatch)

      List of conditions, where the gRPC call must meet at least one, for the rule to apply.

      For example, all gRPC calls with names that include the service.example and the Login method as well as calls with names that include the service.v2.example and any of that service’s methods will match the following list of conditions:

      - matches:
  - method:
      service: service.example
      method: Login
  - method:
      service: service.v2.example

      Only the method field is supported. The headers field described in the Gateway API reference is not supported.

      • method (GRPCMethodMatch)

        Indicate the gRPC service and gRPC method the call name must consist of. Make sure to fill in at least one of these fields.

        • service

          Indicates the gRPC service.

        • method

          Indicates the gRPC method.

        • type (GRPCMethodMatchType)

          Specifies how to indicate the method and service in the call name:

          • Exact: Method and/or service must match the rules.matches.method value.
          • RegularExpression: Method and/or service must match the regular expression specified in the rules.matches.method field.

    • filters ([]GRPCRouteFilter)

      Call header modification settings for backend routing.

      • type (string)

        Filter type:

        • RequestHeaderModifier: Call header modification. Specify the required settings in the requestHeaderModifier field.

      • requestHeaderModifier (HTTPHeaderFilter)

        Call header modification settings for the RequestHeaderModifier filter type.

        • set ([]HTTPHeader)

          Headers that will be overwritten.

          • name (string)

            Overwritable header name.

          • value (string)

            Header new value.

        • add ([]HTTPHeader)

          Headers that will be added to requests.

          • name (string)

            Added header's name.

          • value (string)

            Added header's value.

        • remove ([]string)

          Headers to be removed from requests.

    • backendRefs ([]GRPCBackendRef)

      Kubernetes service backends for processing calls.

      • name (string)

        Kubernetes service name. The referred Service resource must be described per the standard configuration.

      • namespace (string)

        Service resource namespace. By default, it matches the GRPCRoute resource namespace (metadata.namespace field).

      • port (int32)

        Service port number.

        This number must match one of the port numbers specified in the spec.ports.port fields of the Service resource. For more information, see the resource configuration.

      • weight (int32)

        Backend weight. Backends in a group receive traffic in proportion to their weights.

        You should either specify weights for all backends in a group, or not specify them at all. If weights are not specified, traffic will be equally distributed across backends.

        A backend with zero or negative weight will not be receiving traffic.

