GRPCRoute resource fields
The
GRPCRoute resource sets rules for routing between Kubernetes services operating as backends (Service resources) or for traffic redirection.
GRPCRoute receives incoming traffic from those
Gateway resources whose requirements it meets.
GRPCRoute is designed for application developers. Cluster operators should use the
Gateway resource.
GRPCRoute is a Kubernetes Gateway API project resource. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Application Load Balancer Gateway API. For configuration details, see the Kubernetes Gateway API reference.
GRPCRoute
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: GRPCRoute
metadata:
name: <string>
namespace: <string>
spec: <GRPCRouteSpec>
Where:
-
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
-
kind: GRPCRoute
-
metadata(
ObjectMeta, required)
Resource metadata.
-
name(
string, required)
Resource name. For more information about the group name format, see the relevant Kubernetes article.
Do not mistake this name for the Application Load Balancer route name.
-
namespace(
string)
Resource namespace. The default value is
default.
-
-
spec(
GRPCRouteSpec, required)
Resource specification. For more information, see below.
Example
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: GRPCRoute
metadata:
name: mosquitoes-grpc-route
namespace: mosquitoes-ns
spec:
hostnames:
- "forest.zoo.com"
parentRefs:
- name: gateway-api-test-gateway
namespace: default
rules:
- backendRefs:
- name: mosquitoes-service
port: 8080
matches:
- method:
type: "Exact"
method: "IdentifyA"
GRPCRouteSpec
parentRefs:
- namespace: <string>
name: <string>
sectionName: <string>
- ...
hostnames:
- <string>
- ...
rules:
- matches:
- method:
type: <string>
service: <string>
method: <string>
- ...
filters:
- type: <string>
requestHeaderModifier:
set:
- name: <string>
value: <string>
- ...
add:
- name: <string>
value: <string>
- ...
remove:
- <string>
- ...
backendRefs:
- name: <string>
namespace: <string>
port: <int32>
weight: <int32>
- ...
- ...
Where:
-
parentRefs(
[]ParentReference, required)
Gatewayresources or their listeners specified in the
spec.listenersfield associated with
GRPCRoute. For more information, see this reference.
Routes must also comply with the
Gatewayconfiguration rules specified in the
spec.listeners.allowedRoutesfield.
-
namespace(
string)
Gatewaynamespace specified in its
metadata.namespacefield.
By default, it matches the
GRPCRouteresource namespace (
metadata.namespacefield).
-
name(
string, required)
Gatewayname specified in its
metadata.namefield.
-
sectionName(
string)
Name of the listener specified in the
Gatewayresource under
spec.listeners.name.
-
-
hostnames ([]string)
List of domain names (
:authoritypseudoheader values) for the route. The system will create HTTP router virtual hosts for each specified domain.
To match all subdomains at any level, use a wildcard
*in place of the first-level domain name. Wildcard domain values must be quoted.
For example,
"*.example.com"matches
foo.example.com,
foo-bar.example.com,
foo.bar.example.com, and
foo.bar.baz.example.com, but not
example.com.
Wildcards must replace complete domain levels; for example,
*foo.example.comis invalid.
-
rules(
[]GRPCRouteRule)
Rules for routing and redirecting gRPC calls.
-
matches(
[]GRPCRouteMatch)
List of conditions, where the gRPC call must meet at least one, for the rule to apply.
For example, all gRPC calls with names that include the
service.exampleand the
Loginmethod as well as calls with names that include the
service.v2.exampleand any of that service’s methods will match the following list of conditions:
- matches: - method: service: service.example method: Login - method: service: service.v2.example
Only the
methodfield is supported. The
headersfield described in the Gateway API reference is not supported.
-
method(
GRPCMethodMatch)
Indicate the gRPC service and gRPC method the call name must consist of. Make sure to fill in at least one of these fields.
-
service
Indicates the gRPC service.
-
method
Indicates the gRPC method.
-
type(
GRPCMethodMatchType)
Specifies how to indicate the method and service in the call name:
Exact: Method and/or service must match the
rules.matches.methodvalue.
RegularExpression: Method and/or service must match the regular expression specified in the
rules.matches.methodfield.
-
-
-
-
filters(
[]GRPCRouteFilter)
Call header modification settings for backend routing.
-
type(
string)
Filter type:
RequestHeaderModifier: Call header modification. Specify the required settings in the
requestHeaderModifierfield.
-
-
requestHeaderModifier(
HTTPHeaderFilter)
Call header modification settings for the
RequestHeaderModifierfilter type.
-
set(
[]HTTPHeader)
Headers that will be overwritten.
-
name(
string)
Overwritable header name.
-
value(
string)
Header new value.
-
-
add(
[]HTTPHeader)
Headers that will be added to requests.
-
name(
string)
Added header's name.
-
value(
string)
Added header's value.
-
-
remove(
[]string)
Headers to be removed from requests.
-
-
-
backendRefs(
[]GRPCBackendRef)
Kubernetes service backends for processing calls.
-
name(
string)
Kubernetes service name. The referred
Serviceresource must be described per the standard configuration.
-
namespace(
string)
Serviceresource namespace. By default, it matches the
GRPCRouteresource namespace (
metadata.namespacefield).
-
port(
int32)
Service port number.
This number must match one of the port numbers specified in the
spec.ports.portfields of the
Serviceresource. For more information, see the resource configuration.
-
weight(
int32)
Backend weight. Backends in a group receive traffic in proportion to their weights.
You should either specify weights for all backends in a group, or not specify them at all. If weights are not specified, traffic will be equally distributed across backends.
A backend with zero or negative weight will not be receiving traffic.
-
-