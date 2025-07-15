GatewayPolicy resource fields
The
GatewayPolicy resource specifies cloud policies applied to the
Gateway resources within a single Kubernetes namespace. A policy can be applied to specific resources with the help of links (
targetRefs) or a selector (
selector). If neither of these fields is set, the policy applies to all the resources within the namespace.
GatewayPolicy is a Gateway API extension implemented in Application Load Balancer. Below, we describe its fields and annotations used by Application Load Balancer Gateway API.
Note
You can also set up your policies using
Gateway resource annotations. The
GatewayPolicy resource parameters and
Gateway annotations are equivalent.
Here is an example of the
GatewayPolicy resource definition (intended solely to demonstrate all the parameters):
apiVersion: gateway.alb.yc.io/v1
kind: GatewayPolicy
metadata:
name: my-gateway-policy
spec:
targetRefs:
- name: some-gateway
kind: Gateway
group: gateway.networking.k8s.io
selector:
matchLabels:
app: my-app
policy:
subnets: ["subnet-id-1", "subnet-id-2"]
securityGroups: ["sg-id-1", "sg-id-2"]
logs:
logGroupID: "some-log-group-id"
disable: false
discardRule:
http-errors:
httpCodes: [404, 500]
httpCodeIntervals: ["4XX", "5XX"]
discardPercent: 100
autoScale:
minZoneSize: 2
maxSize: 10
zone:
ru-central1-a:
receiveTraffic: true
GatewayPolicy
apiVersion: gateway.alb.yc.io/v1
kind: GatewayPolicy
metadata:
name: <string>
namespace: <string>
spec:
targetRefs:
- name: <string>
kind: <string>
group: <string>
selector:
matchLabels:
<string>: <string>
matchExpressions:
- key: <string>
operator: <string>
values:
- <string>
policy:
subnets: [...]
securityGroups: [...]
logs: ...
autoScale: ...
zone: ...
status:
conditions: [...]
attachedGateways: <integer>
Where:
-
apiVersion:
gateway.alb.yc.io/v1
-
kind:
GatewayPolicy
-
metadata(
ObjectMeta, required)
Resource metadata.
-
name(
string, required)
Resource name. For more information about the group name format, see the relevant Kubernetes article.
-
namespace(
string)
Resource namespace. The default value is
default.
-
-
spec(
GatewayPolicySpec, required)
Policy specification.
-
targetRefs(
[]LocalObjectReference)
List of links to resources covered by the policy. If specified, the policy applies only to these resources.
-
selector(
LabelSelector)
Selector for selecting resources based on labels. If specified, the policy applies only to selected resources.
-
policy(
Gateway)
Cloud configuration applied to selected resources. For more information, see below.
-
-
status(
GatewayPolicyStatus)
Current status of the policy.
-
conditions: Array of status conditions. For more information about the group name format, see the relevant Kubernetes article.
-
attachedGateways: Number of attached
Gatewayresources.
-
Gateway
Resource defining the load balancer's cloud parameters that can be set via a policy.
subnets: [<string>, ...]
securityGroups: [<string>, ...]
logs:
logGroupID: <string>
disable: <bool>
discardRule:
<rule_name>:
httpCodes: [<int>, ...]
httpCodeIntervals: [<string>, ...]
grpcCodes: [<string>, ...]
discardPercent: <int>
autoScale:
minZoneSize: <int>
maxSize: <int>
zone:
<availability_zone>:
receiveTraffic: <bool>
Where:
-
subnets(
[]string)
List of Virtual Private Cloud subnets in the load balancer's availability zones. This is a comma separated list of subnet IDs.
-
securityGroups(
[]string)
Load balancer Virtual Private Cloud security groups. This is a comma separated list of group IDs.
For the proper load balancer and Gateway API operation, make sure to configure security groups as specified in Configuring security groups for Managed Service for Kubernetes Application Load Balancer tools.
-
logs(
LogOptions)
Load balancer logging parameters.
-
logGroupID(
string)
ID of the log group to write load balancer logs to in Yandex Cloud Logging.
-
disable(
bool)
Disables logging.
-
discardRule(
map[string]string)
Log discard rules.
-
httpCodes(
[]int)
HTTP codes to discard.
-
httpCodeIntervals(
[]string)
HTTP code groups to discard, e.g.,
4xx.
-
grpcCodes(
[]string)
gRPC codes to discard.
-
discardPercent(
int)
Percentage of logs to discard (
0to save all,
100to discard all).
-
-
-
autoScale(
AutoScalePolicy)
Load balancer scaling parameters.
-
minZoneSize(
int)
Minimum number of resource units per availability zone. The default minimum is 2. You cannot set a limit lower than 2 resource units per zone.
-
maxSize(
int)
Maximum total number of resource units.
-
-
zone(
map[string]string)
Parameters for specific availability zones.
-
receiveTraffic(
bool)
If
true, traffic to the load balancer nodes in this zone is disabled.
-