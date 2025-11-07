Contact UsGet started
Updated at November 7, 2025

class yandex_cloud_ml_sdk._chat.text_embeddings.function.ChatEmbeddings

list(*, timeout=60)

Parameters

timeout (float)

Return type

tuple[ChatEmbeddingsModel, …]

__call__(model_name, *, model_version='latest')

Create a model instance in selected chat subdomain (completions, embeddings, etc)

Constructs the model URI based on the provided name and version. If the name contains ‘://’, it is treated as a full URI. Otherwise constructs a URI in the form ‘gpt://<folder_id>//’.

Parameters

  • model_name (str) – The name or URI of the model.
  • model_version (str) – The version of the model to use. Defaults to ‘latest’.

Return type

ModelTypeT

Model

class yandex_cloud_ml_sdk._chat.text_embeddings.model.ChatEmbeddingsModel

run(input, *, timeout=180)

Parameters

input (str | Sequence[str])

Return type

ChatEmbeddingsModelResult

property config: ConfigTypeT

configure(*, dimensions=Undefined, encoding_format=Undefined, extra_query=Undefined)

Parameters

Return type

Self

property uri: str