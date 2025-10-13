MCP server templates
Note
This feature is at the Preview stage.
Yandex AI Studio offers some MCP server templates from external Yandex Cloud partners. You can use these in your AI agents to access these partners' services. To add such an MCP server to MCP Hub, select the template you need and provide authentication credentials. This will make the server available for connection to your agents.
Kontur.Focus
The Kontur.Focus MCP server is designed for screening of counterparties, Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs. Use the server to obtain counterparty details, a brief report on their status, and their credibility score against multiple criteria. To search for organizations and individual entrepreneurs, use their TIN. Other parameters, e.g., the director’s name, company’s address, or website, are also supported. To retrive information, the
req,
search,
scoring, and
briefReport methods are used.
To get an access token, visit the partner’s website.
amoCRM
The amoCRM MCP server enables AI agents to work with information from amoCRM: get information about companies, leads, and contacts from the CRM system, create and edit data, create notes, view pipelines and issues.
To get access to the CRM, an AI agent must provide authentication credentials to the MCP server:
- Access token in the
X-Auth-Tokenheader. To get the access token, follow this guide.
- Account name in the
X-Account-Nameheader.
Yandex Tracker
The Yandex Tracker MCP server provides an AI agent with full access to issues and other Yandex Tracker entities. The server supports tools for getting information about an issue, project, portfolio, or goal.
The available tools include:
- Getting issue links.
- Creating an issue, a comment to an issue, or a goal.
- Updating an issue status, issue parameters, or goal parameters.
- Bulk changes to issues, issue statuses, projects, portfolios, and goals.
- Bulk transfer of issues to a different queue.
To get access to Tracker, provide authentication credentials to the MCP server:
- Access token in the
tokenheader with the
OAuth/Bearerprefix.
- Organization ID or cloud organization ID, in the
x-org-idor
x-cloud-org-idheader, respectively.
For more information on getting authentication credentials, see Yandex Tracker guides.
Yandex Search API
The Yandex Search API MCP server enables AI agents, such as AI Studio, Claude, or Cursor, to use the Yandex API for internet search and safely find relevant information using Yandex Search API.
To get access to Yandex Search API, you need an API key. For more information, visit this GitHub repository.