Data privacy in Yandex Cloud
Privacy and security of user data are top priorities in Yandex Cloud. As a company guided by the principles of openness and transparency, we take this matter very seriously so that our users can be sure their data is always safe.
Data protection
Even under the “shared responsibility” model, users maintain full control over their data.
Yandex Cloud is committed to ensuring the security and privacy of its users' data.
Data privacy principles
To ensure a high level of data storage reliability, we follow the following data processing principles:
Lawfulness and confidentiality
Personal data is only processed with the user’s consent, in the presence of an agreement with them, or for other legal reasons. Without the user’s permission, no personal information can be disclosed.
Data security
Yandex Cloud prevents unauthorized or accidental access, modification, deletion, blocking, or duplication of user data.
Privacy by design
Yandex Cloud follows “Privacy by Design” principles throughout the platform development lifecycle and in all business processes that involve the processing of personal data.
Transparency and accountability
To ensure the privacy of our users' information, we provide detailed and transparent reports of all data processing activities.
Limitation and minimization
The collection and processing of personal data are strictly limited to the pursuit of explicit and lawful objectives and are not carried out in an indiscriminate or otherwise excessive manner.
Ensuring data privacy
Privacy assurance procedures and policies are audited and certified.
Questions and answers
What are the requirements for storing and transferring personal data in Russia?
Personal data of Russian citizens must be stored inside Russia. Cross-border data transfers are only possible with the owner’s consent and if the data had originally been added to a database hosted in Russia. The law also imposes requirements on how data is processed and the technical protection of the information system, including the part located in Russia.
Is it required that the entire cloud system be located in Russia?
How does the cloud platform help meet security requirements?
What is the responsibility of the cloud provider to protect personal data?
What is the responsibility of the customer to protect personal data?
