Yandex Cloud Security

Data privacy in Yandex Cloud

Privacy and security of user data are top priorities in Yandex Cloud. As a company guided by the principles of openness and transparency, we take this matter very seriously so that our users can be sure their data is always safe.

Data protection

Even under the “shared responsibility” model, users maintain full control over their data.

Yandex Cloud is committed to ensuring the security and privacy of its users' data.

Yandex Cloud security measures

Data privacy principles

To ensure a high level of data storage reliability, we follow the following data processing principles:

Lawfulness and confidentiality

Personal data is only processed with the user’s consent, in the presence of an agreement with them, or for other legal reasons. Without the user’s permission, no personal information can be disclosed.

Data security

Yandex Cloud prevents unauthorized or accidental access, modification, deletion, blocking, or duplication of user data.

Privacy by design

Yandex Cloud follows “Privacy by Design” principles throughout the platform development lifecycle and in all business processes that involve the processing of personal data.

Transparency and accountability

To ensure the privacy of our users' information, we provide detailed and transparent reports of all data processing activities.

Limitation and minimization

The collection and processing of personal data are strictly limited to the pursuit of explicit and lawful objectives and are not carried out in an indiscriminate or otherwise excessive manner.

Ensuring data privacy

Privacy assurance procedures and policies are audited and certified.

Federal Law on Personal Data (No. 152-FZ)
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
International Standard for Privacy Information Management

Yandex Cloud and Federal Law № 152‑FZ

Transfer, store, and process personal data of employees and customers in a secure cloud located in Russia. Yandex Cloud offers an out-of-the-box solution for localizing sensitive data in accordance with FZ-152.

Security management tools 

Questions and answers

What are the requirements for storing and transferring personal data in Russia?

Personal data of Russian citizens must be stored inside Russia. Cross-border data transfers are only possible with the owner’s consent and if the data had originally been added to a database hosted in Russia. The law also imposes requirements on how data is processed and the technical protection of the information system, including the part located in Russia.

Do you have questions?

If you have any questions about the security of the cloud platform infrastructure, please contact us. Yandex Cloud experts will help you choose the best solution for your project.

