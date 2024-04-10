Search
Compliance with FZ-152

Yandex Cloud is certified for information security and personal data requirements, and we comply with FZ-152 (UZ-1), Decree No. 1119, and FSTEC Order No. 21.

Yandex Cloud clients can feel confident storing and processing personal data in the cloud. Some legal requirements apply to the client side, however, so we complete the loop with partners who help us ensure compliance. Our public cloud has three access zones based in three databases to ensure a fault-tolerant system you can trust. If you’re looking for more information, check out the data processing agreement.

pdf
Certificate of Compliance (in Russian) (341 KB)
pdf
Compliance Finding (4.3 MB)
pdf
Client Actions for Protecting Personal Data (436 KB)

Other certificates and standards

ISO

A global system of quality standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization.

More

PCI

Standards for secure usage of credit cards from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council.

More

GOST R 57580

The Russian national security standard for banking and financial operations, required for all credit and non-credit financial organizations.

More

Cloud Security Alliance

An international organization promoting best IS practices for cloud services.

More

GDPR

The regulations governing how personal data is collected and processed for individuals in the European Economic Zone.

More

Register of Russian Software

The unified register of Russian software programs.

More