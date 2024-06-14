Search
Yandex Compute Cloud

Deleting a network interface from a virtual machine

Updated at June 14, 2024

A virtual machine can have one to eight network interfaces attached. You can delete network interfaces you no longer need on both stopped and running VMs.

Note

Still, you cannot delete a VM's network interface if it is the only one it has.

To delete a network interface from a virtual machine:

If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  1. View the description of the CLI command for deleting a network interface from a virtual machine:

    yc compute instance detach-network-interface --help

  2. Get a list of VMs in the default folder:

    yc compute instance list

    Result:

    +----------------------+-----------------+---------------+---------+----------------------+
|          ID          |       NAME      |    ZONE ID    | STATUS  |     DESCRIPTION      |
+----------------------+-----------------+---------------+---------+----------------------+
| fhm0b28lgfp4******** | first-instance  | ru-central1-a | RUNNING | my first vm via CLI  |
| fhm9gk85nj7g******** | second-instance | ru-central1-a | RUNNING | my second vm via CLI |
+----------------------+-----------------+---------------+---------+----------------------+

    Save the ID of the VM from which you want to delete a network interface.

  3. Stop the selected VM, if required, by specifying its ID:

    Note

    The feature of adding and removing network interfaces on running VMs is at the Preview stage. To access the feature, contact support.

    yc compute instance stop <VM_ID>

  4. Get a list of network interfaces for the selected VM by specifying its ID:

    yc compute instance get <VM_ID>

    Result:

    ...
network_interfaces:
  - index: "0"
    mac_address: d0:0d:1a:**:**:**
    subnet_id: e2lrucutusnd********
    primary_v4_address:
      address: 192.168.1.20
      one_to_one_nat:
        address: 158.***.**.***
        ip_version: IPV4
    security_group_ids:
      - enpuatgvejtn********
  - index: "1"
    mac_address: d0:1d:1a:**:**:**
    subnet_id: e2lpp96bvvgp********
    primary_v4_address:
      address: 192.168.2.3
    security_group_ids:
      - enpuatgvejtn********
      - enpg8d2hqh1o********
  - index: "2"
    mac_address: d0:2d:1a:**:**:**
    subnet_id: e2lv9c6aek1d********
    primary_v4_address:
      address: 192.168.4.17
    security_group_ids:
      - enpuatgvejtn********
      - enpg8d2hqh1o********
...

    Save the number (the index field value) of the network interface you want to delete.

  5. Delete the network interface:

    yc compute instance detach-network-interface \
  --id <VM_ID> \
  --network-interface-index <network_interface_number>

    Where:

    • --id: ID of the selected VM. Instead of an ID, you can use the --name parameter to specify the VM name.
    • --network-interface-index: Previously saved number of the VM's network interface you want to delete.

    Result:

    ...
network_interfaces:
  - index: "0"
    mac_address: d0:0d:1a:**:**:**
    subnet_id: e2lrucutusnd********
    primary_v4_address:
      address: 192.168.1.20
      one_to_one_nat:
        address: 158.***.**.***
        ip_version: IPV4
    security_group_ids:
      - enpuatgvejtn********
  - index: "1"
    mac_address: d0:1d:1a:**:**:**
    subnet_id: e2lpp96bvvgp********
    primary_v4_address:
      address: 192.168.2.3
    security_group_ids:
      - enpuatgvejtn********
      - enpg8d2hqh1o********
...

Use the detachNetworkInterface REST API method for the Instance resource or the InstanceService/DetachNetworkInterface gRPC API call.

