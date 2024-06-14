Deleting a network interface from a virtual machine
A virtual machine can have one to eight network interfaces attached. You can delete network interfaces you no longer need on both stopped and running VMs.
Note
Still, you cannot delete a VM's network interface if it is the only one it has.
To delete a network interface from a virtual machine:
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
View the description of the CLI command for deleting a network interface from a virtual machine:
yc compute instance detach-network-interface --help
-
Get a list of VMs in the default folder:
yc compute instance list
Result:
+----------------------+-----------------+---------------+---------+----------------------+ | ID | NAME | ZONE ID | STATUS | DESCRIPTION | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------+---------+----------------------+ | fhm0b28lgfp4******** | first-instance | ru-central1-a | RUNNING | my first vm via CLI | | fhm9gk85nj7g******** | second-instance | ru-central1-a | RUNNING | my second vm via CLI | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------+---------+----------------------+
Save the ID of the VM from which you want to delete a network interface.
-
Stop the selected VM, if required, by specifying its ID:
Note
The feature of adding and removing network interfaces on running VMs is at the Preview stage. To access the feature, contact support.
yc compute instance stop <VM_ID>
-
Get a list of network interfaces for the selected VM by specifying its ID:
yc compute instance get <VM_ID>
Result:
... network_interfaces: - index: "0" mac_address: d0:0d:1a:**:**:** subnet_id: e2lrucutusnd******** primary_v4_address: address: 192.168.1.20 one_to_one_nat: address: 158.***.**.*** ip_version: IPV4 security_group_ids: - enpuatgvejtn******** - index: "1" mac_address: d0:1d:1a:**:**:** subnet_id: e2lpp96bvvgp******** primary_v4_address: address: 192.168.2.3 security_group_ids: - enpuatgvejtn******** - enpg8d2hqh1o******** - index: "2" mac_address: d0:2d:1a:**:**:** subnet_id: e2lv9c6aek1d******** primary_v4_address: address: 192.168.4.17 security_group_ids: - enpuatgvejtn******** - enpg8d2hqh1o******** ...
Save the number (the
indexfield value) of the network interface you want to delete.
-
Delete the network interface:
yc compute instance detach-network-interface \ --id <VM_ID> \ --network-interface-index <network_interface_number>
Where:
--id: ID of the selected VM. Instead of an ID, you can use the
--nameparameter to specify the VM name.
--network-interface-index: Previously saved number of the VM's network interface you want to delete.
Result:
... network_interfaces: - index: "0" mac_address: d0:0d:1a:**:**:** subnet_id: e2lrucutusnd******** primary_v4_address: address: 192.168.1.20 one_to_one_nat: address: 158.***.**.*** ip_version: IPV4 security_group_ids: - enpuatgvejtn******** - index: "1" mac_address: d0:1d:1a:**:**:** subnet_id: e2lpp96bvvgp******** primary_v4_address: address: 192.168.2.3 security_group_ids: - enpuatgvejtn******** - enpg8d2hqh1o******** ...
-
Use the detachNetworkInterface REST API method for the Instance resource or the InstanceService/DetachNetworkInterface gRPC API call.