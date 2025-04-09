Contact UsGet started
Revoking roles assigned for a trail

Written by
Updated at April 9, 2025

If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI yet, install and initialize it.

The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder through the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  1. See the description of the CLI command to revoke roles assigned for a trail:

    yc audit-trails trail remove-access-binding --help

  2. Get a list of trails:

    yc audit-trails trail list

    Result:

    +----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+
|          ID          |     NAME     | STATUS |      FILTERS      |
+----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+
| cnp82sb0phnm******** | trailfromapi | ACTIVE | storage compute   |
|                      |              |        | management.events |
| cnp8v52idttr******** | tf-trail     | ACTIVE | storage compute   |
|                      |              |        | mdb.postgresql    |
| cnpnkcubr529******** | test-2       | ACTIVE | compute           |
+----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+

  3. To revoke a role assigned for a trail, run this command:

    • From a user:

      yc audit-trails trail remove-access-binding \
  --id <trail_ID> \
  --user-account-id <user_ID> \
  --role <role>

      Result:

      done (1s)

    • From a service account:

      yc audit-trails trail remove-access-binding \
  --id <trail_ID> \
  --service-account-id <service_account_ID> \
  --role <role>

      Result:

      done (1s)

    • From all authorized users (the All authenticated users public group):

      yc audit-trails trail remove-access-binding \
  --id <trail_ID> \
  --all-authenticated-users \
  --role <role>

      Result:

      done (1s)

To revoke roles for a trail, use the updateAccessBindings REST API method for the Trail resource or the TrailService/UpdateAccessBindings gRPC API call.

