Viewing roles assigned for a trail

Written by
Updated at April 9, 2025

Note

A trail automatically inherits roles assigned for a folder, cloud, or organization. However, they do not appear in the list of assigned roles. You can learn more about viewing roles here.

If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI yet, install and initialize it.

The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder through the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  1. See the description of the CLI command to view roles assigned for a trail:

    yc audit-trails trail list-access-bindings --help

  2. Get a list of trails:

    yc audit-trails trail list

    Result:

    +----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+
|          ID          |     NAME     | STATUS |      FILTERS      |
+----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+
| cnp82sb0phnm******** | trailfromapi | ACTIVE | storage compute   |
|                      |              |        | management.events |
| cnp8v52idttr******** | tf-trail     | ACTIVE | storage compute   |
|                      |              |        | mdb.postgresql    |
| cnpnkcubr529******** | test-2       | ACTIVE | compute           |
+----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+

  3. View the roles assigned for a trail by specifying its name or ID:

    yc audit-trails trail list-access-bindings <trail_name_or_ID>

    Result:

    +---------------------+--------------+-----------------------+
|       ROLE ID       | SUBJECT TYPE |      SUBJECT ID       |
+---------------------+--------------+-----------------------+
| audit-trails.viewer | system       | allAuthenticatedUsers |
+---------------------+--------------+-----------------------+

To view roles assigned for a trail, use the listAccessBindings REST API method for the Trail resource or the TrailService/ListAccessBindings gRPC API call.

