Getting a list of trails
Written by
Updated at April 9, 2025
Management console
CLI
API
- In the management console, go to the folder where you want to view a list of trails.
- Select Audit Trails.
- The Trails page will display a list of trails.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder through the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
See the description of the CLI command to view a list of trails:
yc audit-trails trail list --help
-
Get a list of trails:
yc audit-trails trail list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+ | ID | NAME | STATUS | FILTERS | +----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+ | cnp82sb0phnm******** | trailfromapi | ACTIVE | storage compute | | | | | management.events | | cnp8v52idttr******** | tf-trail | ACTIVE | storage compute | | | | | mdb.postgresql | | cnpnkcubr529******** | test-2 | ACTIVE | compute | +----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+
To view a list of trails, use the list REST API method for the Trail resource or the TrailService/List gRPC API call.