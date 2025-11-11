Contact UsGet started
© 2025 Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C.

Monitoring and logging

Written by
Updated at November 11, 2025

Statistics

Note

For Stream listeners, the system does not collect statistics on individual HTTP requests.

Load balancer statistics are automatically logged in the Yandex Monitoring metrics. The following dashboards and measures are available:

  • HTTP statistics:

    • RPS: Number of load balancer requests per second.
    • 4XX, 5XX: Number of load balancer responses containing HTTP codes 4XX and 5XX and the corresponding gRPC codes per second.
    • Request size: Total volume of load balancer requests per second.
    • Response size: Total volume of load balancer responses per second.
    • Latency: Response delay (the time between the balancer receiving the first byte of a request to sending the last byte of the response), 50th to 99th percentiles.

  • Capacity statistics:

    • Active connections: Number of active connections.
    • Connections per second: Number of connections per second.
    • Requests per second: Number of requests per second.
    • Bytes per second: Amount of data handled per second.

For a full list of metrics delivered to Yandex Monitoring, see the reference.

Application Load Balancer has aggregate load balancer statistics available. In Monitoring , you can view statistics itemized by the resources associated with the load balancer (HTTP routers, virtual hosts, routes, and the like) as well as create alerts.

For instructions on viewing statistics, see Viewing L7 load balancer statistics.

Logging

You can configure the delivery of load balancer logs to a Yandex Cloud Logging log group.

For more information on how to view logs, see Viewing L7 load balancer logs.

The X-Forwarded-For (XFF) header value is logged as per RFC 7239. You can find the full list of logged parameters in the log reference.

You can also send load balancer logs to a PostgreSQL DB.

Log discard rules

Writing and storing logs in Cloud Logging is charged based on the service pricing rules. To log less data, add log discard rules.

Possible rules:

Rule

Value

HTTP codes
  • 100: Continue
  • 101: Switching Protocol
  • 102: Processing
  • 200: OK
  • 201: Created
  • 202: Accepted
  • 203: Non Authoritative Information
  • 204: No Content
  • 205: Reset Content
  • 206: Partial Content
  • 207: Multi-Status
  • 300: Multiple Choices
  • 301: Moved Permanently
  • 302: Found
  • 303: See Other
  • 304: Not Modified
  • 305: Use Proxy
  • 307: Temporary Redirect
  • 308: Permanent Redirect
  • 400: Bad Request
  • 401: Unauthorized
  • 402: Payment Required
  • 403: Forbidden
  • 404: Not Found
  • 405: Method Not Allowed
  • 406: Not Acceptable
  • 407: Proxy Authentication Required
  • 408: Request Timeout
  • 409: Conflict
  • 410: Gone
  • 411: Length Required
  • 412: Precondition Failed
  • 413: Request Entity Too Large
  • 414: Request-URI Too Long
  • 415: Unsupported Media Type
  • 416: Requested Range Not Satisfiable
  • 417: Expectation Failed
  • 418: I'm a teapot
  • 419: Insufficient Space on Resource
  • 420: Method Failure
  • 422: Unprocessable Entity
  • 423: Locked
  • 424: Failed Dependency
  • 428: Precondition Required
  • 429: Too Many Requests
  • 431: Request Header Fields Too Large
  • 451: Unavailable For Legal Reasons
  • 500: Internal Server Error
  • 501: Not Implemented
  • 502: Bad Gateway
  • 503: Service Unavailable
  • 504: Gateway Timeout
  • 505: HTTP Version Not Supported
  • 507: Insufficient Storage
  • 511: Network Authentication Required

HTTP code classes
  • 1XX
  • 2XX
  • 3XX
  • 4XX
  • 5XX
  • ALL

gRPC codes
  • GRPC_OK
  • GRPC_CANCELLED
  • GRPC_UNKNOWN
  • GRPC_INVALID_ARGUMENT
  • GRPC_DEADLINE_EXCEEDED
  • GRPC_NOT_FOUND
  • GRPC_ALREADY_EXISTS
  • GRPC_PERMISSION_DENIED
  • GRPC_UNAUTHENTICATED
  • GRPC_RESOURCE_EXHAUSTED
  • GRPC_FAILED_PRECONDITION
  • GRPC_ABORTED
  • GRPC_OUT_OF_RANGE
  • GRPC_UNIMPLEMENTED
  • GRPC_INTERNAL
  • GRPC_UNAVAILABLE

See also

Previous
Target groups
Next
Monitoring charts