Voice agent
Create voice assistants and virtual assistants capable of conducting natural-sounding conversations with users with minimal delays and in a voice almost indistinguishable from human ones.
The solution processes speech in real time, understands the meaning of requests and can access corporate systems when necessary. It is suitable for automating customer support, processing requests and internal company tasks.
Decreasing loads on operators
The agent takes over routine tasks, from the initial processing of applications to the preparation of FAQ.
Round-the-clock availability
Customer support at any time, without needing to increase staff.
Increased conversions and NPS
Thanks to the natural sounding speech and personalized phrasing.
Reaction speed
Instant processing of requests and responses without delays.
Scalability with increasing loads
Configure the agent to handle growing volumes of tasks and handle thousands of calls simultaneously.
Decreasing call center costs
Save on hiring and training specialists, and focus your resources on strategic tasks.
Improve service quality
The agent follows a single standard of communication, takes into account the dialog context, and does not permit emotional reactions.
Flexible integration
The agent can access corporate systems when necessary: CRM, knowledge bases, and others.
AI Studio platform for voice tasks
We offer a complete set of tools for creating and integrating smart assistants to meet your needs.
Which agents can be created in AI Studio
Handles incoming customer calls, answers standard questions about account balance, status and time of order delivery, and collects requests and redirects complex cases to human operators.
Benefits for business:
- Decreasing loads on operators
- Reduce customer waiting times
- Improve customer loyalty
- Provide round-the-clock support at no additional cost.
How to create in AI Studio:
- Agent Atelier — Set up a voice agent using the Realtime API
- Retrieval Tool — Knowledge base connection (FAQ, regulations)
- MCP Tool Soon — integration with CRM to check orders or customer status
- Brand Voice — Create a personalized voice for your company.
Which industries can benefit from the solution
Retail and ecommerce
Accepting orders, notification about delivery status, and upsales.
Banks and fintech
Automate responses to requests about balance and transaction history, and for assistance blocking cards. Products recommendations and consultations.
Health insurance and medicine
Make appointments, remind about upcoming visits, run voice surveys about patients’ conditions.
Telecommunications
Assist with service settings, connecting and disconnecting service plans, and offer primary support without involving operators.
Government services
Hotlines with auto-replies for frequent requests, making and changing appointments, and routing calls to specialists.
Logistics
Confirm delivery times, notify about order statuses, and process changes.
Internal services
HR bots for onboarding and employee support on vacations, documents, and other questions. IT bots for password resets and requests for support.
Configure the agent’s operation via the Realtime API
The Realtime API is an event-oriented interface for server-client voice interaction in real time via WebSocket-based transport.
Use all the features of the voice agent
Upgrade it using AI Studio tools.