Contact UsGet started

Voice agent

Create voice assistants and virtual assistants capable of conducting natural-sounding conversations with users with minimal delays and in a voice almost indistinguishable from human ones.

The solution processes speech in real time, understands the meaning of requests and can access corporate systems when necessary. It is suitable for automating customer support, processing requests and internal company tasks.

Talk to an expert

Decreasing loads on operators

The agent takes over routine tasks, from the initial processing of applications to the preparation of FAQ.

Round-the-clock availability

Customer support at any time, without needing to increase staff.

Increased conversions and NPS

Thanks to the natural sounding speech and personalized phrasing.

Reaction speed

Instant processing of requests and responses without delays.

Scalability with increasing loads

Configure the agent to handle growing volumes of tasks and handle thousands of calls simultaneously.

Decreasing call center costs

Save on hiring and training specialists, and focus your resources on strategic tasks.

Improve service quality

The agent follows a single standard of communication, takes into account the dialog context, and does not permit emotional reactions.

Flexible integration

The agent can access corporate systems when necessary: CRM, knowledge bases, and others.

AI Studio platform for voice tasks

We offer a complete set of tools for creating and integrating smart assistants to meet your needs.

Which agents can be created in AI Studio

Handles incoming customer calls, answers standard questions about account balance, status and time of order delivery, and collects requests and redirects complex cases to human operators.

Benefits for business:

  • Decreasing loads on operators
  • Reduce customer waiting times
  • Improve customer loyalty
  • Provide round-the-clock support at no additional cost.

How to create in AI Studio:

  • Agent Atelier — Set up a voice agent using the Realtime API
  • Retrieval Tool — Knowledge base connection (FAQ, regulations)
  • MCP Tool Soon — integration with CRM to check orders or customer status
  • Brand Voice — Create a personalized voice for your company.

Which industries can benefit from the solution

Retail and ecommerce

Accepting orders, notification about delivery status, and upsales.

Banks and fintech

Automate responses to requests about balance and transaction history, and for assistance blocking cards. Products recommendations and consultations.

Health insurance and medicine

Make appointments, remind about upcoming visits, run voice surveys about patients’ conditions.

Telecommunications

Assist with service settings, connecting and disconnecting service plans, and offer primary support without involving operators.

Government services

Hotlines with auto-replies for frequent requests, making and changing appointments, and routing calls to specialists.

Logistics

Confirm delivery times, notify about order statuses, and process changes.

Internal services

HR bots for onboarding and employee support on vacations, documents, and other questions. IT bots for password resets and requests for support.

Configure the agent’s operation via the Realtime API

The Realtime API is an event-oriented interface for server-client voice interaction in real time via WebSocket-based transport.

Learn more

Use all the features of the voice agent

Upgrade it using AI Studio tools.

Web Search Tool

to enrich the agent’s knowledge with information from external sources

Retrieval Tool

to enrich the agent’s knowledge with information from corporate databases

Brand Voice

to add a unique voice to your voice agent

MCP Tool Soon

for integration with external sources and services using the MCP protocol

Ready to try it out?

Talk to an expert

Useful links

AI Studio
Documentation
SpeechKit Brand Voice