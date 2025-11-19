pfSense v2.8.1

Create a security group in the network where you will deploy the VM with pfSense and configure the following rules:

Traffic direction Port range Protocol Destination / Source CIDR blocks Inbound 22 Any CIDR 0.0.0.0/0 Inbound 25 Any CIDR 0.0.0.0/0 Inbound 465 Any CIDR 0.0.0.0/0 Inbound 587 Any CIDR 0.0.0.0/0 Inbound 80 Any CIDR 0.0.0.0/0 Inbound 443 Any CIDR 0.0.0.0/0 Outbound All range Any CIDR 0.0.0.0/0

Security groups are used in Yandex Cloud services to control network access to the object they apply to. If you assign a security group without rules to the network interface of a VM, the VM will not be able to send or receive traffic.