Yandex StoreDoc
With this service you can deploy and maintain Yandex StoreDoc 6.0 and 7.0 server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. Yandex StoreDoc is a MongoDB-compatible high-performance open-source NoSQL DBMS.
Yandex StoreDoc allows you to:
- Create systems that require processing and storing large amounts of semi-structured and unstructured data, without specifying a format schema.
- Support and operate systems with horizontal and vertical scaling.
- Analyze data, including big data, in real time.
- Process transactions in real time (OLTP).
- Process analytical queries online (OLAP).
- Use full-text search.
You can manage the service using the management console, the Yandex Cloud command-line interface (CLI), API, or Terraform.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected pursuant to the following standards:
- Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ on Personal Data
- PCI DSS
- ISO 27001
- ISO 27017
- ISO 27018
- GOST 57580.1-2017
This service is subject to a service level agreement. The service level is set out in the document titled Yandex Managed Databases Service Level.
Getting started
Create your first database cluster
Step-by-step guides
How to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and how the service works
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations
Access management
Configure access permissions to use the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations