Contact UsGet started
© 2025 Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C.

Yandex StoreDoc

With this service you can deploy and maintain Yandex StoreDoc 6.0 and 7.0 server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. Yandex StoreDoc is a MongoDB-compatible high-performance open-source NoSQL DBMS.
Yandex StoreDoc allows you to:
  • Create systems that require processing and storing large amounts of semi-structured and unstructured data, without specifying a format schema.
  • Support and operate systems with horizontal and vertical scaling.
  • Analyze data, including big data, in real time.
  • Process transactions in real time (OLTP).
  • Process analytical queries online (OLAP).
  • Use full-text search.
You can manage the service using the management console, the Yandex Cloud command-line interface (CLI), API, or Terraform.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected pursuant to the following standards:
  • Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ on Personal Data
  • PCI DSS
  • ISO 27001
  • ISO 27017
  • ISO 27018
  • GOST 57580.1-2017
This service is subject to a service level agreement. The service level is set out in the document titled Yandex Managed Databases Service Level.