Contact UsGet started
© 2025 Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C.

PREVIEWYandex Managed Service for Sharded PostgreSQL

With Managed Service for Sharded PostgreSQL, you can deploy sharded PostgreSQL clusters (SPQR) in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
SPQR (Stateless Postgres Query Router) is a system for horizontal scaling of PostgreSQL via sharding.
The service is at the Preview stage.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected pursuant to the following standards:
  • Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ on Personal Data
  • PCI DSS
  • ISO 27001
  • ISO 27017
  • ISO 27018
  • GOST 57580.1-2017