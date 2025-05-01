PREVIEWYandex Managed Service for Sharded PostgreSQL
With Managed Service for Sharded PostgreSQL, you can deploy sharded PostgreSQL clusters (SPQR) in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
SPQR (Stateless Postgres Query Router) is a system for horizontal scaling of PostgreSQL via sharding.
The service is at the Preview stage.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected pursuant to the following standards:
- Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ on Personal Data
- PCI DSS
- ISO 27001
- ISO 27017
- ISO 27018
- GOST 57580.1-2017
