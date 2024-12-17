Cloud CDN API, gRPC: ResourceRulesService.List
List all rules for specified resource.
gRPC request
rpc List (ListResourceRulesRequest) returns (ListResourceRulesResponse)
ListResourceRulesRequest
{
"resource_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
resource_id
|
string
Required field. ID of resource.
ListResourceRulesResponse
{
"rules": [
{
"id": "int64",
"name": "string",
"rule_pattern": "string",
"options": {
"disable_cache": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"edge_cache_settings": {
"enabled": "bool",
// Includes only one of the fields `value`, `default_value`
"value": {
"simple_value": "int64",
"custom_values": "map<string, int64>"
},
"default_value": "int64"
// end of the list of possible fields
},
"browser_cache_settings": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "int64"
},
"cache_http_headers": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": [
"string"
]
},
"query_params_options": {
// Includes only one of the fields `ignore_query_string`, `query_params_whitelist`, `query_params_blacklist`
"ignore_query_string": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"query_params_whitelist": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": [
"string"
]
},
"query_params_blacklist": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": [
"string"
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
},
"slice": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"compression_options": {
// Includes only one of the fields `fetch_compressed`, `gzip_on`, `brotli_compression`
"fetch_compressed": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"gzip_on": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"brotli_compression": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": [
"string"
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
},
"redirect_options": {
// Includes only one of the fields `redirect_http_to_https`, `redirect_https_to_http`
"redirect_http_to_https": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"redirect_https_to_http": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
},
"host_options": {
// Includes only one of the fields `host`, `forward_host_header`
"host": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "string"
},
"forward_host_header": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
},
"static_headers": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "map<string, string>"
},
"cors": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": [
"string"
]
},
"stale": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": [
"string"
]
},
"allowed_http_methods": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": [
"string"
]
},
"proxy_cache_methods_set": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"disable_proxy_force_ranges": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"static_request_headers": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "map<string, string>"
},
"custom_server_name": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "string"
},
"ignore_cookie": {
"enabled": "bool",
"value": "bool"
},
"rewrite": {
"enabled": "bool",
"body": "string",
"flag": "RewriteFlag"
},
"secure_key": {
"enabled": "bool",
"key": "string",
"type": "SecureKeyURLType"
},
"ip_address_acl": {
"enabled": "bool",
"policy_type": "PolicyType",
"excepted_values": [
"string"
]
}
}
}
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
rules[]
|
List of the resource rules.
Rule
Resource rule.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
int64
Rule ID.
|
name
|
string
Required field. Rule name.
|
rule_pattern
|
string
Required field. Rule pattern.
|
options
ResourceOptions
A major set of various resource options.
|
Field
|
Description
|
disable_cache
|
Set up a cache status.
|
edge_cache_settings
|
Set up EdgeCacheSettings.
|
browser_cache_settings
|
Using Int64Option. Set up a cache period for the end-users browser.
|
cache_http_headers
|
List HTTP headers that must be included in responses to clients.
|
query_params_options
|
Set up QueryParamsOptions.
|
slice
|
Files larger than 10 MB will be requested and cached in parts (no larger than 10 MB each part). It reduces time to first byte.
The origin must support HTTP Range requests.
By default the option is disabled.
|
compression_options
|
Set up compression variant.
|
redirect_options
|
Set up redirects.
|
host_options
|
Set up host parameters.
|
static_headers
|
Set up static headers that CDN servers send in responses to clients.
|
cors
|
Parameter that lets browsers get access to selected resources from a domain
|
stale
|
List of errors which instruct CDN servers to serve stale content to clients.
Possible values:
|
allowed_http_methods
|
HTTP methods for your CDN content. By default the following methods
|
proxy_cache_methods_set
|
Allows caching for GET, HEAD and POST requests.
|
disable_proxy_force_ranges
|
Disabling proxy force ranges.
|
static_request_headers
|
Set up custom headers that CDN servers send in requests to origins.
|
custom_server_name
|
Wildcard additional CNAME.
|
ignore_cookie
|
Using BoolOption for ignoring cookie.
|
rewrite
|
Changing or redirecting query paths.
|
secure_key
|
Secure token to protect contect and limit access by IP addresses and time limits.
|
ip_address_acl
|
Manage the state of the IP access policy option.
BoolOption
Set up bool values.
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its
|
value
|
bool
Value of the option.
EdgeCacheSettings
A set of the edge cache parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its
|
value
|
Value of the option.
Includes only one of the fields
|
default_value
|
int64
Content will be cached according to origin cache settings.
Includes only one of the fields
CachingTimes
A set of the caching response time parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
simple_value
|
int64
Caching time for a response with codes 200, 206, 301, 302.
|
custom_values
|
object (map<string, int64>)
Caching time for a response with specific codes. These settings have a higher priority than the value field.
Int64Option
A set of the numeric parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its
|
value
|
int64
Value of the option.
StringsListOption
A set of the string list parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its
|
value[]
|
string
Value of the option.
QueryParamsOptions
A set of the query parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
ignore_query_string
|
Using BoolOption. Selected by default. Files with different query parameters are cached as objects with the same key regardless of the parameter value.
Includes only one of the fields
|
query_params_whitelist
|
Ignore All Except.
Includes only one of the fields
|
query_params_blacklist
|
Ignore only. Files with the specified query parameters are cached as objects with the same key,
Includes only one of the fields
CompressionOptions
A set of the compression variant parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
fetch_compressed
|
The Fetch compressed option helps you to reduce
Includes only one of the fields
|
gzip_on
|
Using BoolOption. GZip compression at CDN servers reduces file size by 70% and can be as high as 90%.
Includes only one of the fields
|
brotli_compression
|
The option allows to compress content with brotli on the CDN's end.
Compression is performed on the Origin Shielding. If a pre-cache server doesn't active for a resource, compression does not occur even if the option is enabled.
Specify the content-type for each type of content you wish to have compressed. CDN servers will request only uncompressed content from the origin.
Includes only one of the fields
RedirectOptions
A set of the redirect parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
redirect_http_to_https
|
Using BoolOption. Set up a redirect from HTTPS to HTTP.
Includes only one of the fields
|
redirect_https_to_http
|
Using BoolOption. Set up a redirect from HTTP to HTTPS.
Includes only one of the fields
HostOptions
A set of the host parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
host
|
Custom value for the Host header.
Your server must be able to process requests with the chosen header.
Default value (if StringOption.enabled is
Includes only one of the fields
|
forward_host_header
|
Using BoolOption. Choose the Forward Host header option if is important to send in the request to the Origin
Includes only one of the fields
StringOption
A set of the string parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its
|
value
|
string
Value of the option.
StringsMapOption
A set of the strings map parameters.
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its
|
value
|
object (map<string, string>)
Value of the option.
RewriteOption
An option for changing or redirecting query paths.
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its
|
body
|
string
Pattern for rewrite.
The value must have the following format:
|
flag
|
enum RewriteFlag
Break flag is applied to the option by default.
SecureKeyOption
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its flag is applied to the resource.
|
key
|
string
The key for the URL signing.
|
type
|
enum SecureKeyURLType
The type of the URL signing. The URL could be available for all IP addresses or for the only one IP.
IPAddressACLOption
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
bool
True - the option is enabled and its flag is applied to the resource.
|
policy_type
|
enum PolicyType
The policy type. One of allow or deny value.
|
excepted_values[]
|
string
The list of IP addresses to be allowed or denied.