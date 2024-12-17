Contact UsGet started
Cloud CDN API, gRPC: ResourceRulesService.List

December 17, 2024

List all rules for specified resource.

gRPC request

rpc List (ListResourceRulesRequest) returns (ListResourceRulesResponse)

ListResourceRulesRequest

{
  "resource_id": "string"
}

Field

Description

resource_id

string

Required field. ID of resource.

ListResourceRulesResponse

{
  "rules": [
    {
      "id": "int64",
      "name": "string",
      "rule_pattern": "string",
      "options": {
        "disable_cache": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "bool"
        },
        "edge_cache_settings": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          // Includes only one of the fields `value`, `default_value`
          "value": {
            "simple_value": "int64",
            "custom_values": "map<string, int64>"
          },
          "default_value": "int64"
          // end of the list of possible fields
        },
        "browser_cache_settings": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "int64"
        },
        "cache_http_headers": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": [
            "string"
          ]
        },
        "query_params_options": {
          // Includes only one of the fields `ignore_query_string`, `query_params_whitelist`, `query_params_blacklist`
          "ignore_query_string": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": "bool"
          },
          "query_params_whitelist": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": [
              "string"
            ]
          },
          "query_params_blacklist": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": [
              "string"
            ]
          }
          // end of the list of possible fields
        },
        "slice": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "bool"
        },
        "compression_options": {
          // Includes only one of the fields `fetch_compressed`, `gzip_on`, `brotli_compression`
          "fetch_compressed": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": "bool"
          },
          "gzip_on": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": "bool"
          },
          "brotli_compression": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": [
              "string"
            ]
          }
          // end of the list of possible fields
        },
        "redirect_options": {
          // Includes only one of the fields `redirect_http_to_https`, `redirect_https_to_http`
          "redirect_http_to_https": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": "bool"
          },
          "redirect_https_to_http": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": "bool"
          }
          // end of the list of possible fields
        },
        "host_options": {
          // Includes only one of the fields `host`, `forward_host_header`
          "host": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": "string"
          },
          "forward_host_header": {
            "enabled": "bool",
            "value": "bool"
          }
          // end of the list of possible fields
        },
        "static_headers": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "map<string, string>"
        },
        "cors": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": [
            "string"
          ]
        },
        "stale": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": [
            "string"
          ]
        },
        "allowed_http_methods": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": [
            "string"
          ]
        },
        "proxy_cache_methods_set": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "bool"
        },
        "disable_proxy_force_ranges": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "bool"
        },
        "static_request_headers": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "map<string, string>"
        },
        "custom_server_name": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "string"
        },
        "ignore_cookie": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "value": "bool"
        },
        "rewrite": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "body": "string",
          "flag": "RewriteFlag"
        },
        "secure_key": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "key": "string",
          "type": "SecureKeyURLType"
        },
        "ip_address_acl": {
          "enabled": "bool",
          "policy_type": "PolicyType",
          "excepted_values": [
            "string"
          ]
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}

Field

Description

rules[]

Rule

List of the resource rules.

Rule

Resource rule.

Field

Description

id

int64

Rule ID.

name

string

Required field. Rule name.

rule_pattern

string

Required field. Rule pattern.
Must be a valid regular expression.

options

ResourceOptions

ResourceOptions

A major set of various resource options.

Field

Description

disable_cache

BoolOption

Set up a cache status.

edge_cache_settings

EdgeCacheSettings

Set up EdgeCacheSettings.

browser_cache_settings

Int64Option

Using Int64Option. Set up a cache period for the end-users browser.
Content will be cached due to origin settings.
If there are no cache settings on your origin, the content will not be cached.
The list of HTTP response codes that can be cached in browsers: 200, 201, 204, 206, 301, 302, 303, 304, 307, 308.
Other response codes will not be cached.
The default value is 4 days.

cache_http_headers

StringsListOption

List HTTP headers that must be included in responses to clients.

query_params_options

QueryParamsOptions

Set up QueryParamsOptions.

slice

BoolOption

Files larger than 10 MB will be requested and cached in parts (no larger than 10 MB each part). It reduces time to first byte.

The origin must support HTTP Range requests.

By default the option is disabled.

compression_options

CompressionOptions

Set up compression variant.

redirect_options

RedirectOptions

Set up redirects.

host_options

HostOptions

Set up host parameters.

static_headers

StringsMapOption

Set up static headers that CDN servers send in responses to clients.

cors

StringsListOption

Parameter that lets browsers get access to selected resources from a domain
different to a domain from which the request is received.
Read more.

stale

StringsListOption

List of errors which instruct CDN servers to serve stale content to clients.

Possible values: error, http_403, http_404, http_429, http_500, http_502, http_503, http_504, invalid_header, timeout, updating.

allowed_http_methods

StringsListOption

HTTP methods for your CDN content. By default the following methods
are allowed: GET, HEAD, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, OPTIONS.
In case some methods are not allowed to the user, they will get the 405
(Method Not Allowed) response. If the method is not supported,
the user gets the 501 (Not Implemented) response.

proxy_cache_methods_set

BoolOption

Allows caching for GET, HEAD and POST requests.

disable_proxy_force_ranges

BoolOption

Disabling proxy force ranges.

static_request_headers

StringsMapOption

Set up custom headers that CDN servers send in requests to origins.
The Header name field can contain letters (A-Z, a-z), numbers (0-9), dashes (-) and underscores ().
The Value field can contain letters (A-Z, a-z), numbers (0-9), dashes (-),
underscores (), slashes (/), colons (:), equal (=), dots (.), and spaces.

custom_server_name

StringOption

Wildcard additional CNAME.
If a resource has a wildcard additional CNAME, you can use your own certificate for content delivery via HTTPS. Read-only.

ignore_cookie

BoolOption

Using BoolOption for ignoring cookie.

rewrite

RewriteOption

Changing or redirecting query paths.

secure_key

SecureKeyOption

Secure token to protect contect and limit access by IP addresses and time limits.

ip_address_acl

IPAddressACLOption

Manage the state of the IP access policy option.
The option controls access to content from the specified IP addresses.

BoolOption

Set up bool values.

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its value is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value is used for the resource.

value

bool

Value of the option.

EdgeCacheSettings

A set of the edge cache parameters.

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its values_variant is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value is used for the resource.

value

CachingTimes

Value of the option.

Includes only one of the fields value, default_value.

default_value

int64

Content will be cached according to origin cache settings.
The value applies for a response with codes 200, 201, 204, 206, 301, 302, 303, 304, 307, 308
if an origin server does not have caching HTTP headers.
Responses with other codes will not be cached.

Includes only one of the fields value, default_value.

CachingTimes

A set of the caching response time parameters.

Field

Description

simple_value

int64

Caching time for a response with codes 200, 206, 301, 302.
Responses with codes 4xx, 5xx will not be cached. Use 0s disable to caching.
Use custom_values field to specify a custom caching time for a response with specific codes.

custom_values

object (map<string, int64>)

Caching time for a response with specific codes. These settings have a higher priority than the value field.
Response code (304, 404 for example). Use any to specify caching time for all response codes.
Caching time in seconds (0s, 600s for example). Use 0s to disable caching for a specific response code.

Int64Option

A set of the numeric parameters.

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its value is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value is used for the resource.

value

int64

Value of the option.

StringsListOption

A set of the string list parameters.

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its value is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value is used for the resource.

value[]

string

Value of the option.

QueryParamsOptions

A set of the query parameters.

Field

Description

ignore_query_string

BoolOption

Using BoolOption. Selected by default. Files with different query parameters are cached as objects with the same key regardless of the parameter value.

Includes only one of the fields ignore_query_string, query_params_whitelist, query_params_blacklist.

query_params_whitelist

StringsListOption

Ignore All Except.
Files with the specified query parameters are cached as objects with different keys,
files with other parameters are cached as objects with the same key.

Includes only one of the fields ignore_query_string, query_params_whitelist, query_params_blacklist.

query_params_blacklist

StringsListOption

Ignore only. Files with the specified query parameters are cached as objects with the same key,
files with other parameters are cached as objects with different keys.

Includes only one of the fields ignore_query_string, query_params_whitelist, query_params_blacklist.

CompressionOptions

A set of the compression variant parameters.

Field

Description

fetch_compressed

BoolOption

The Fetch compressed option helps you to reduce
the bandwidth between origin and CDN servers.
Also, content delivery speed becomes higher because of reducing the time
for compressing files in a CDN.

Includes only one of the fields fetch_compressed, gzip_on, brotli_compression.

gzip_on

BoolOption

Using BoolOption. GZip compression at CDN servers reduces file size by 70% and can be as high as 90%.

Includes only one of the fields fetch_compressed, gzip_on, brotli_compression.

brotli_compression

StringsListOption

The option allows to compress content with brotli on the CDN's end.

Compression is performed on the Origin Shielding. If a pre-cache server doesn't active for a resource, compression does not occur even if the option is enabled.

Specify the content-type for each type of content you wish to have compressed. CDN servers will request only uncompressed content from the origin.

Includes only one of the fields fetch_compressed, gzip_on, brotli_compression.

RedirectOptions

A set of the redirect parameters.

Field

Description

redirect_http_to_https

BoolOption

Using BoolOption. Set up a redirect from HTTPS to HTTP.

Includes only one of the fields redirect_http_to_https, redirect_https_to_http.

redirect_https_to_http

BoolOption

Using BoolOption. Set up a redirect from HTTP to HTTPS.

Includes only one of the fields redirect_http_to_https, redirect_https_to_http.

HostOptions

A set of the host parameters.

Field

Description

host

StringOption

Custom value for the Host header.

Your server must be able to process requests with the chosen header.

Default value (if StringOption.enabled is false) is Resource.cname.

Includes only one of the fields host, forward_host_header.

forward_host_header

BoolOption

Using BoolOption. Choose the Forward Host header option if is important to send in the request to the Origin
the same Host header as was sent in the request to CDN server.

Includes only one of the fields host, forward_host_header.

StringOption

A set of the string parameters.

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its value is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value is used for the resource.

value

string

Value of the option.

StringsMapOption

A set of the strings map parameters.

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its value is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value is used for the resource.

value

object (map<string, string>)

Value of the option.

RewriteOption

An option for changing or redirecting query paths.

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its flag is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value of the flag is used for the resource.

body

string

Pattern for rewrite.

The value must have the following format: <source path> <destination path>, where both paths are regular expressions which use at least one group. E.g., /foo/(.*) /bar/$1.

flag

enum RewriteFlag

Break flag is applied to the option by default.
It is not shown in the field.

  • REWRITE_FLAG_UNSPECIFIED
  • LAST: Stops processing of the current set of ngx_http_rewrite_module directives and
    starts a search for a new location matching changed URI.
  • BREAK: Stops processing of the current set of the Rewrite option.
  • REDIRECT: Returns a temporary redirect with the 302 code; It is used when a replacement string does not start
    with "http://", "https://", or "$scheme".
  • PERMANENT: Returns a permanent redirect with the 301 code.

SecureKeyOption

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its flag is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value of the flag is used for the resource.

key

string

The key for the URL signing.

type

enum SecureKeyURLType

The type of the URL signing. The URL could be available for all IP addresses or for the only one IP.

  • SECURE_KEY_URL_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • ENABLE_IP_SIGNING: Use scpecific IP address in URL signing. URL will be availible only for this IP.
  • DISABLE_IP_SIGNING: Sign URL without using IP address. URL will be available for all IP addresses.

IPAddressACLOption

Field

Description

enabled

bool

True - the option is enabled and its flag is applied to the resource.
False - the option is disabled and its default value of the flag is used for the resource.

policy_type

enum PolicyType

The policy type. One of allow or deny value.

  • POLICY_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • POLICY_TYPE_ALLOW: Allow access to all IP addresses except the ones specified in the excepted_values field.
  • POLICY_TYPE_DENY: Block access to all IP addresses except the ones specified in the excepted_values field.

excepted_values[]

string

The list of IP addresses to be allowed or denied.
