Managing routes
Routes are sets of conditions (predicates) that are used by the load balancer to select the request's next forwarding direction and actions to perform with it. Possible conditions and actions depend on the route type.
Creating a route
To create a route in a virtual host of an HTTP router:
-
In the management console, select the folder where you are going to create a virtual host route.
-
In the list of services, select Application Load Balancer.
-
In the left-hand panel, click HTTP routers and select the HTTP router containing the virtual host for which you need to create a route.
-
On the page that opens, under Virtual hosts, click next to the virtual host and select Edit.
Create a new virtual host if needed.
In the window that opens, click Add route and proceed as follows in the New route form that appears, depending on the new route type:HTTPgRPC
-
In the Name field, specify the name of the route you are creating. Follow these naming requirements:
- It must be from 2 to 63 characters long.
- It can only contain lowercase Latin letters, numbers, and hyphens.
- It must start with a letter and cannot end with a hyphen.
-
In the Type field, select
HTTP.
-
In the Path field, select one of the options:
Matches: To route requests with the same path as the one specified in the text box on the right. For example, to route all requests, specify the
/path.
Starts with: To route requests whose path begins with the prefix specified in the text box on the right.
Regular expression: To route requests whose path matches the RE2 regular expression specified in the text box on the right, e.g.,
[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}.
-
-
In the HTTP methods field, select the HTTP methods for which to route the requests.
-
In the Action field, select one of the options:
Routing,
Forward, or
Response. Depending on the selected option:RoutingForwardResponse
-
In the Backend group field, select a backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
-
Optionally, in the Rewrite path or start field, specify the path the HTTP router should redirect traffic to. If you select
Matchesin the Path field, the path will be completely replaced. If you select
Starts with, only the prefix will be changed.
-
Optionally, in the Host header rewrite field, select one of these options:
none: The Host header in the request does not change.
rewrite: The Host header is replaced with the specified value.
auto: The Host header in the request is automatically replaced with the target VM address.
-
-
Optionally, enable Limit on all requests and/or Limit on requests from one IP and set these limits for the number of requests that will be processed for this route per unit of time.
-
Optionally, in the Timeout, s field, specify the maximum connection time.
-
Optionally, in the Idle timeout, seconds field, specify the maximum connection idle timeout (keep-alive time).
-
Optionally, in the Valid values for the Upgrade header field:
- Optionally, list the protocols the backend group can switch to within a TCP connection on client's request. To add more protocols, click Add upgrade type.
- Optionally, enable WebSocket if you want to use the WebSocket protocol.
-
In the HTTP status code field, select the HTTP forwarding status code:
301 Moved Permanently
302 Found
303 See Other
307 Temporary Redirect
308 Permanent Redirect
-
-
Optionally, enable Rewrite path or start and specify the modification type of the path the HTTP router should redirect traffic to:
Entire path: To completely replace the request path with the value set in the field on the right.
Start: To replace the request path prefix with the value set in the field on the right.
Note
If you select
Matchesin the Path field above, the path will be completely replaced, even with
Startselected in the Rewrite path or start field.
-
-
Optionally, enable Delete query parameters to remove all query parameters from requests.
-
Optionally, enable Replace scheme to replace the scheme found in requests with the one specified in the field on the right.
If the original URI uses the
http(
https) scheme and port
80(
443), changing the scheme will delete the port.
-
Optionally, enable Replace host and specify the new host in the field on the right.
-
Optionally, enable Replace port and specify the new port in the field on the right.
-
In the HTTP status code field, select the static response code to return.
-
In the Response body field, set the static response body to return. To do this, click Select and in the window that opens:
-
In the Method field, select:
File: To select a text file containing the response body.
Text: To enter the response text in the relevant text box.
- Click Add.
-
-
-
-
In the Name field, specify the name of the route you are creating. Follow these naming requirements:
- It must be from 2 to 63 characters long.
- It can only contain lowercase Latin letters, numbers, and hyphens.
- It must start with a letter and cannot end with a hyphen.
-
In the Type field, select
gRPC.
-
In the FQMN field, select one of the options:
Matches: To route requests whose FQMN matches the FQMN specified in the text box on the right.
Starts with: To route requests whose FQMN begins with the prefix specified in the text box on the right. For example, you can specify the first word of the service name:
/helloworld.
Regular expression: To route requests whose FQMN matches the RE2 regular expression specified in the text box on the right.
Warning
The FQMN must start with a slash
/and contain a part of the service name where your procedure call is redirected.
-
-
In the Action field, select one of the options:
Routingor
Response. Depending on the selected option:RoutingResponse
-
In the Backend group field, select a backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
-
Optionally, in the Host header rewrite field, select one of these options:
none: The Host header in the request does not change.
rewrite: The Host header is replaced with the specified value.
auto: The Host header in the request is automatically replaced with the target VM address.
-
-
Optionally, enable Limit on all requests and/or Limit on requests from one IP and set these limits for the number of requests that will be processed for this route per unit of time.
- Optionally, in the Maximum timeout, sec. field, specify the maximum connection time. You can specify a shorter timeout in the
grpc-timeoutrequest HTTP header.
- Optionally, in the Idle timeout, seconds field, specify the connection idle timeout.
In the gRPC status code field, select the static response code for the load balancer to return:
OK
INVALID_ARGUMENT
NOT_FOUND
PERMISSION_DENIED
UNAUTHENTICATED
UNIMPLEMENTED
INTERNAL
UNAVAILABLE
-
-
-
If you want to change the route order, click Sort and in the window that opens:
- Drag and drop routes to arrange them in desired order.
- Click Save.
Note
You will be able to reorder your virtual host routes at any later time.
-
Click Save.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI installed yet, install and initialize it.
By default, the CLI uses the folder specified when creating the profile. To change the default folder, use the
yc config set folder-id <folder_ID> command. You can also set a different folder for any specific command using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
With the Yandex Cloud CLI, you can add different types of routes to the virtual host:
Yandex Cloud CLI allows using three different commands to add HTTP routes to a virtual host:
yc alb virtual-host append-http-route: Adds a route to the end of the list of virtual host routes.
yc alb virtual-host append-http-route: Adds a route to the beginning of the list of virtual host routes.
yc alb virtual-host append-http-route: Adds a route to a specified place in the list of virtual host routes.
-
See the description of the CLI command for adding a route to the end of the virtual host's route list:
yc alb virtual-host append-http-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
Add the route by specifying its name and additional parameters:
yc alb virtual-host append-http-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name> \ --match-http-method <method_1>,<method_2>,...<method_n> \ --exact-path-match <full_path> \ --prefix-path-match <path_prefix> \ --regex-path-match <regular_expression> \ --backend-group-name <backend_group_name> \ --request-timeout <request_timeout>s \ --request-idle-timeout <request_idle_timeout>s \ --rate-limit rps=<request_limit>,requests-per-ip \ --disable-security-profile
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTPS router you are creating the route in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host you are creating the route in.
-
--match-http-method: List of HTTP methods for which to route the requests. For example:
--match-http-method GET,POST,OPTIONS. This is an optional parameter. If not specified, requests with any methods will be routed.
-
Path-based routing condition parameters:
--exact-path-match: Route requests with the same path as the specified one. For example, to route all requests, specify the
/path.
--prefix-path-match: Route requests whose path starts with the specified prefix. For example:
myapp/.
--regex-path-match: Route requests whose path matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}\/.
Note
The
--exact-path-match,
--prefix-path-match, and
--regex-path-matchparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
--backend-group-name: Name of the backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
Instead of the backend group name, you can provide its ID in the
--backend-group-idparameter.
-
--request-timeout: Maximum connection time in seconds for a connection on request.
-
--request-idle-timeout: Maximum connection idle time in seconds.
-
--rate-limit: Request rate limit. Available properties:
rpsor
rpm: Number of incoming requests per second or per minute.
all-requests: Limits all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limits requests per client IP address.
You can configure only one type of rate limit per route, either
all-requestsor
requests-per-ip.
This is an optional parameter; if not specified, no rate limiting is applied.
-
-
--disable-security-profile: Parameter that disables the use of the virtual host’s Yandex Smart Web Security profile for the route. A security profile allows you to filter incoming requests, enable WAF, and set limits on the number of requests for protection against malicious activity. For more information, see Security profiles. This is an optional parameter. By default, the security profile associated with a virtual host applies to all routes you create.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route http: match: path: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 60s auto_host_rewrite: false - name: my-second-route http: match: http_method: - GET - POST - OPTIONS path: exact_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 2s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "10" disable_security_profile: true modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "100"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host append-http-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
-
See the description of the CLI command for adding a route to the beginning of the route list:
yc alb virtual-host prepend-http-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
Add the route by specifying its name and additional parameters:
yc alb virtual-host prepend-http-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name> \ --match-http-method <method_1>,<method_2>,...<method_n> \ --exact-path-match <full_path> \ --prefix-path-match <path_prefix> \ --regex-path-match <regular_expression> \ --backend-group-name <backend_group_name> \ --request-timeout <request_timeout>s \ --request-idle-timeout <request_idle_timeout>s \ --rate-limit rps=<request_limit>,requests-per-ip \ --disable-security-profile
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTPS router you are creating the route in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host you are creating the route in.
-
--match-http-method: List of HTTP methods for which to route the requests. For example:
--match-http-method GET,POST,OPTIONS. This is an optional parameter. If not specified, requests with any methods will be routed.
-
Path-based routing condition parameters:
--exact-path-match: Route requests with the same path as the specified one. For example, to route all requests, specify the
/path.
--prefix-path-match: Route requests whose path starts with the specified prefix. For example:
myapp/.
--regex-path-match: Route requests whose path matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}\/.
Note
The
--exact-path-match,
--prefix-path-match, and
--regex-path-matchparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
--backend-group-name: Name of the backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
Instead of the backend group name, you can provide its ID in the
--backend-group-idparameter.
-
--request-timeout: Maximum connection time in seconds for a connection on request.
-
--request-idle-timeout: Maximum connection idle time in seconds.
-
--rate-limit: Request rate limit. Available properties:
rpsor
rpm: Number of incoming requests per second or per minute.
all-requests: Limits all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limits requests per client IP address.
You can configure only one type of rate limit per route, either
all-requestsor
requests-per-ip.
This is an optional parameter; if not specified, no rate limiting is applied.
-
-
--disable-security-profile: Parameter that disables the use of the virtual host’s Yandex Smart Web Security profile for the route. A security profile allows you to filter incoming requests, enable WAF, and set limits on the number of requests for protection against malicious activity. For more information, see Security profiles. This is an optional parameter. By default, the security profile associated with a virtual host applies to all routes you create.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-second-route http: match: http_method: - GET - POST - OPTIONS path: exact_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 2s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "10" disable_security_profile: true - name: my-first-route http: match: path: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 60s auto_host_rewrite: false modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "100"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host prepend-http-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
-
See the description of the CLI command for adding a route to a specified place in the route list:
yc alb virtual-host insert-http-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
To find out the current route order in the virtual host, run the command below specifying the virtual host name and the HTTP router name or ID in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter, respectively:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route http: match: path: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 60s auto_host_rewrite: false - name: my-second-route http: match: http_method: - GET - POST - OPTIONS path: exact_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 2s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "10" disable_security_profile: true modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "100"
-
Add the route by specifying its name and additional parameters:
yc alb virtual-host insert-http-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name> \ --match-http-method <method_1>,<method_2>,...<method_n> \ --exact-path-match <full_path> \ --prefix-path-match <path_prefix> \ --regex-path-match <regular_expression> \ --backend-group-name <backend_group_name> \ --request-timeout <request_timeout>s \ --request-idle-timeout <request_idle_timeout>s \ --rate-limit rps=<request_limit>,requests-per-ip \ --disable-security-profile \ --before <name_of_next_route> \ --after <name_of_previous_route>
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTPS router you are creating the route in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host you are creating the route in.
-
--match-http-method: List of HTTP methods for which to route the requests. For example:
--match-http-method GET,POST,OPTIONS. This is an optional parameter. If not specified, requests with any methods will be routed.
-
Path-based routing condition parameters:
--exact-path-match: Route requests with the same path as the specified one. For example, to route all requests, specify the
/path.
--prefix-path-match: Route requests whose path starts with the specified prefix. For example:
myapp/.
--regex-path-match: Route requests whose path matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}\/.
Note
The
--exact-path-match,
--prefix-path-match, and
--regex-path-matchparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
--backend-group-name: Name of the backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
Instead of the backend group name, you can provide its ID in the
--backend-group-idparameter.
-
--request-timeout: Maximum connection time in seconds for a connection on request.
-
--request-idle-timeout: Maximum connection idle time in seconds.
-
--rate-limit: Request rate limit. Available properties:
rpsor
rpm: Number of incoming requests per second or per minute.
all-requests: Limits all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limits requests per client IP address.
You can configure only one type of rate limit per route, either
all-requestsor
requests-per-ip.
This is an optional parameter; if not specified, no rate limiting is applied.
-
-
--disable-security-profile: Parameter that disables the use of the virtual host’s Yandex Smart Web Security profile for the route. A security profile allows you to filter incoming requests, enable WAF, and set limits on the number of requests for protection against malicious activity. For more information, see Security profiles. This is an optional parameter. By default, the security profile associated with a virtual host applies to all routes you create.
--before: Name of the route which the new route will precede in the list of all virtual host routes.
--after: Name of the route which the new route will follow in the list of all virtual host routes.
Note
The
--beforeand
--afterparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route http: match: path: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 60s auto_host_rewrite: false - name: my-third-route http: match: http_method: - PATCH - PUT path: exact_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 2s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "10" disable_security_profile: true - name: my-second-route http: match: http_method: - GET - POST - OPTIONS path: exact_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 2s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "10" disable_security_profile: true modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "100"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host insert-http-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
Yandex Cloud CLI allows using three different commands to add gRPC routes to a virtual host:
yc alb virtual-host append-grpc-route: Adds a route to the end of the list of virtual host routes.
yc alb virtual-host append-http-route: Adds a route to the beginning of the list of virtual host routes.
yc alb virtual-host append-http-route: Adds a route to a specified place in the list of virtual host routes.
-
See the description of the CLI command for adding a route to the end of the virtual host's route list:
yc alb virtual-host append-grpc-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
Add the route by specifying its name and additional parameters:
yc alb virtual-host append-grpc-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name> \ --exact-fqmn-match <full_FQMN> \ --prefix-fqmn-match <FQMN_prefix> \ --regex-fqmn-match <regular_expression> \ --backend-group-name <backend_group_name> \ --request-max-timeout <request_timeout>s \ --request-idle-timeout <request_idle_timeout>s \ --rate-limit rps=<request_limit>,requests-per-ip \ --disable-security-profile
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTPS router you are creating the route in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host you are creating the route in.
-
FQMN-based routing condition parameters:
--exact-fqmn-match: Route requests with the same FQMN as the specified one.
--prefix-fqmn-match: Route requests whose FQMN starts with the specified prefix. For example, you can specify the first word of the service name:
/helloworld.
--regex-fqmn-match: Route requests whose FQMN matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
\/[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}.
Warning
The FQMN must start with a slash
/and contain a part of the service name where your procedure call is redirected.
Note
The
--exact-fqmn-match,
--prefix-fqmn-match, and
--regex-fqmn-matchparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
--backend-group-name: Name of the backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
Instead of the backend group name, you can provide its ID in the
--backend-group-idparameter.
-
--request-max-timeout: Maximum connection time. You can specify a shorter timeout in the
grpc-timeoutrequest HTTP header.
-
--request-idle-timeout: Maximum connection idle time in seconds.
-
--rate-limit: Request rate limit. Available properties:
rpsor
rpm: Number of incoming requests per second or per minute.
all-requests: Limits all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limits requests per client IP address.
You can configure only one type of rate limit per route, either
all-requestsor
requests-per-ip.
This is an optional parameter; if not specified, no rate limiting is applied.
-
-
--disable-security-profile: Parameter that disables the use of the virtual host’s Yandex Smart Web Security profile for the route. A security profile allows you to filter incoming requests, enable WAF, and set limits on the number of requests for protection against malicious activity. For more information, see Security profiles. This is an optional parameter. By default, the security profile associated with a virtual host applies to all routes you create.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 60s idle_timeout: 5s auto_host_rewrite: false - name: my-second-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: helloworld/ route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "4" disable_security_profile: true modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "100"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host append-grpc-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
-
See the description of the CLI command for adding a route to the beginning of the route list:
yc alb virtual-host prepend-grpc-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
Add the route by specifying its name and additional parameters:
yc alb virtual-host prepend-grpc-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name> \ --exact-fqmn-match <full_FQMN> \ --prefix-fqmn-match <FQMN_prefix> \ --regex-fqmn-match <regular_expression> \ --backend-group-name <backend_group_name> \ --request-max-timeout <request_timeout>s \ --request-idle-timeout <request_idle_timeout>s \ --rate-limit rps=<request_limit>,requests-per-ip \ --disable-security-profile
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTPS router you are creating the route in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host you are creating the route in.
-
FQMN-based routing condition parameters:
--exact-fqmn-match: Route requests with the same FQMN as the specified one.
--prefix-fqmn-match: Route requests whose FQMN starts with the specified prefix. For example, you can specify the first word of the service name:
/helloworld.
--regex-fqmn-match: Route requests whose FQMN matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
\/[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}.
Warning
The FQMN must start with a slash
/and contain a part of the service name where your procedure call is redirected.
Note
The
--exact-fqmn-match,
--prefix-fqmn-match, and
--regex-fqmn-matchparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
--backend-group-name: Name of the backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
Instead of the backend group name, you can provide its ID in the
--backend-group-idparameter.
-
--request-max-timeout: Maximum connection time. You can specify a shorter timeout in the
grpc-timeoutrequest HTTP header.
-
--request-idle-timeout: Maximum connection idle time in seconds.
-
--rate-limit: Request rate limit. Available properties:
rpsor
rpm: Number of incoming requests per second or per minute.
all-requests: Limits all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limits requests per client IP address.
You can configure only one type of rate limit per route, either
all-requestsor
requests-per-ip.
This is an optional parameter; if not specified, no rate limiting is applied.
-
-
--disable-security-profile: Parameter that disables the use of the virtual host’s Yandex Smart Web Security profile for the route. A security profile allows you to filter incoming requests, enable WAF, and set limits on the number of requests for protection against malicious activity. For more information, see Security profiles. This is an optional parameter. By default, the security profile associated with a virtual host applies to all routes you create.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-second-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: helloworld/ route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "4" disable_security_profile: true - name: my-first-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 60s idle_timeout: 5s auto_host_rewrite: false modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "100"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host prepend-grpc-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
-
See the description of the CLI command for adding a route to a specified place in the route list:
yc alb virtual-host insert-grpc-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
To find out the current route order in the virtual host, run the command below specifying the virtual host name and the HTTP router name or ID in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter, respectively:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 60s idle_timeout: 5s auto_host_rewrite: false - name: my-second-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: helloworld/ route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "4" disable_security_profile: true modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "100"
-
Add the route by specifying its name and additional parameters:
yc alb virtual-host insert-grpc-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name> \ --exact-fqmn-match <full_FQMN> \ --prefix-fqmn-match <FQMN_prefix> \ --regex-fqmn-match <regular_expression> \ --backend-group-name <backend_group_name> \ --request-max-timeout <request_timeout>s \ --request-idle-timeout <request_idle_timeout>s \ --rate-limit rps=<request_limit>,requests-per-ip \ --disable-security-profile \ --before <name_of_next_route> \ --after <name_of_previous_route>
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTPS router you are creating the route in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host you are creating the route in.
-
FQMN-based routing condition parameters:
--exact-fqmn-match: Route requests with the same FQMN as the specified one.
--prefix-fqmn-match: Route requests whose FQMN starts with the specified prefix. For example, you can specify the first word of the service name:
/helloworld.
--regex-fqmn-match: Route requests whose FQMN matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
\/[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}.
Warning
The FQMN must start with a slash
/and contain a part of the service name where your procedure call is redirected.
Note
The
--exact-fqmn-match,
--prefix-fqmn-match, and
--regex-fqmn-matchparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
--backend-group-name: Name of the backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
Instead of the backend group name, you can provide its ID in the
--backend-group-idparameter.
-
--request-max-timeout: Maximum connection time. You can specify a shorter timeout in the
grpc-timeoutrequest HTTP header.
-
--request-idle-timeout: Maximum connection idle time in seconds.
-
--rate-limit: Request rate limit. Available properties:
rpsor
rpm: Number of incoming requests per second or per minute.
all-requests: Limits all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limits requests per client IP address.
You can configure only one type of rate limit per route, either
all-requestsor
requests-per-ip.
This is an optional parameter; if not specified, no rate limiting is applied.
-
-
--disable-security-profile: Parameter that disables the use of the virtual host’s Yandex Smart Web Security profile for the route. A security profile allows you to filter incoming requests, enable WAF, and set limits on the number of requests for protection against malicious activity. For more information, see Security profiles. This is an optional parameter. By default, the security profile associated with a virtual host applies to all routes you create.
--before: Name of the route which the new route will precede in the list of all virtual host routes.
--after: Name of the route which the new route will follow in the list of all virtual host routes.
Note
The
--beforeand
--afterparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 60s idle_timeout: 5s auto_host_rewrite: false - name: my-third-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: myapp/ route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "4" disable_security_profile: true - name: my-second-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: helloworld/ route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "4" disable_security_profile: true modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "100"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host insert-grpc-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. These files store the infrastructure description written in HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.
For more information about the provider resources, see the relevant documentation on the Terraform website or its mirror.
Note
Virtual host routes will be applied to incoming requests in the same order as described in the Terraform configuration file.
-
In the configuration file, describe the parameters of the route as a resource nested in a yandex_alb_virtual_host resource. With Terraform, you can add different types of routes to the virtual host:HTTPgRPC
... route { name = "<route_name>" disable_security_profile = true|false http_route { http_match { http_method = ["<HTTP_method_1>","<HTTP_method_2>",...,"<HTTP_method_n>"] path { prefix = "<request_path_prefix>/" # or exact = "<request_path>" # or regex = "<regular_expression>" } } http_route_action { backend_group_id = "<backend_group_ID>" host_rewrite = "<Host_header_value>" timeout = "<connection_timeout>s" idle_timeout = "<idle_timeout>s" prefix_rewrite = "<new_request_path_prefix>/" rate_limit { all_requests { per_second = <requests_per_second> # or per_minute = <requests_per_minute> } requests_per_ip { per_second = <requests_per_second> # or per_minute = <requests_per_minute> } } } } } ...
Where:
-
route: Virtual host route description:
name: Route name.
disable_security_profile: Disabling the Yandex Smart Web Security security profile (optional). The possible values are
true(the profile is disabled) or
false(the profile is enabled). The default value is
false: the security profile is enabled.
-
http_route: Route description for HTTP traffic:
-
http_match: Parameter for filtering incoming HTTP requests (optional):
-
http_method: List of HTTP methods for which requests will be routed (optional). By default, requests with any methods are routed.
-
path: Optionally, parameters for filtering the path of an incoming request:
exact: Route requests with the same path as the specified one. For example, to route all requests, specify the
/path.
prefix: Route requests whose path starts with the specified prefix.
regex: Route requests whose path matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}\/.
The
exact,
prefix, and
regexparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
-
http_route_action: Action applied to HTTP traffic.
backend_group_id: ID of the backend group located in the same folder as the new route's HTTP router and virtual host.
host_rewrite: Replacing the Host header in the request with the specified value (optional). You can specify
auto_host_rewriteinstead of
host_rewrite, in which case the Host header in the request will be automatically replaced with the target VM address.
timeout: Maximum connection time, in seconds (optional). The default value is 60 seconds.
idle_timeout: Maximum connection idle timeout (keep-alive time) (optional). If not specified, the idle connection will be terminated immediately.
prefix_rewrite: Value to replace the path or part of the path specified in the
pathparameter (optional).
-
rate_limit: Limits the number of requests per unit of time (optional):
-
all_requests: Limits all incoming requests (optional):
per_second: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route per second.
per_minute: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route per minute.
The
per_second, and
per_minuteparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
requests_per_ip: Limits incoming requests from a single IP address (optional):
per_second: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route from a single IP address per second.
per_minute: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route from a single IP address per minute.
The
per_second, and
per_minuteparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
-
-
-
... route { name = "<route_name>" disable_security_profile = true|false grpc_route { grpc_match { fqmn { prefix = "/<request_FQMN_prefix>" # or exact = "<request_FQMN>" # or regex = "<regular_expression>" } } grpc_route_action { backend_group_id = "<backend_group_ID>" host_rewrite = "<Host_header_value>" max_timeout = "<connection_timeout>s" idle_timeout = "<idle_timeout>s" rate_limit { all_requests { per_second = <requests_per_second> # or per_minute = <requests_per_minute> } requests_per_ip { per_second = <requests_per_second> # or per_minute = <requests_per_minute> } } } } } ...
Where:
-
route: Virtual host route description:
name: Route name.
disable_security_profile: Disabling the Yandex Smart Web Security security profile (optional). The possible values are
true(the profile is disabled) or
false(the profile is enabled). The default value is
false: the security profile is enabled.
-
grpc_route: Route description for gRPC traffic:
-
grpc_match.fqmn: Parameter for filtering incoming gRPC requests by FQMN (optional):
exact: Route requests with the same FQMN as the specified one.
prefix: Route requests whose FQMN starts with the specified prefix. For example, you can specify the first word of the service name:
/helloworld.
regex: Route requests whose FQMN matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
\/[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}.
The
exact,
prefix, and
regexparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
grpc_route_action: Action applied to gRPC traffic.
backend_group_id: ID of the backend group located in the same folder as the new route's HTTP router and virtual host.
host_rewrite: Replacing the Host header in the request with the specified value (optional). You can specify
auto_host_rewriteinstead of
host_rewrite, in which case the Host header in the request will be automatically replaced with the target VM address.
--request-max-timeout: Maximum request timeout in seconds (optional). You can specify a shorter timeout in the
grpc-timeoutrequest HTTP header. The default value is 60 seconds.
idle_timeout: Maximum connection idle timeout (keep-alive time) (optional). If not specified, the idle connection will be terminated immediately.
-
rate_limit: Limits the number of requests per unit of time (optional):
-
all_requests: Limits all incoming requests (optional):
per_second: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route per second.
per_minute: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route per minute.
The
per_second, and
per_minuteparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
requests_per_ip: Limits incoming requests from a single IP address (optional):
per_second: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route from a single IP address per second.
per_minute: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route from a single IP address per minute.
The
per_second, and
per_minuteparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
-
-
-
Learn more about the properties of Terraform resources in the relevant provider guide: yandex_alb_virtual_host.
-
-
Create the resources:
-
In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run this command:
terraform plan
You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.
-
Apply the changes:
terraform apply
-
Type
yesand press Enter to confirm the changes.
Terraform will create all the required resources. You can check the new resources and their settings using the management console or this CLI command:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name>
-
Use the update REST API method for the VirtualHost resource or the VirtualHostService/Update gRPC API call.
Note
Virtual host routes will be applied to incoming requests in the same order as described in the request body.
Updating a route
To update a route in a virtual host of an HTTP router:
-
In the management console, select the folder you are going to update a virtual host route in.
-
In the list of services, select Application Load Balancer.
-
In the left-hand panel, click HTTP routers and select the HTTP router that contains the route you need.
-
On the page that opens, under Virtual hosts, locate the route in the virtual host section, click next to its name, and select Edit. In the window that opens, depending on the type of your route:HTTPgRPC
-
In the Type field, select
HTTP.
-
In the Path field, select one of the options:
Matches: To route requests with the same path as the one specified in the text box on the right. For example, to route all requests, specify the
/path.
Starts with: To route requests whose path begins with the prefix specified in the text box on the right.
Regular expression: To route requests whose path matches the RE2 regular expression specified in the text box on the right, e.g.,
[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}.
-
-
In the HTTP methods field, select the HTTP methods for which to route the requests.
-
In the Action field, select one of the options:
Routing,
Forward, or
Response. Depending on the selected option:RoutingForwardResponse
-
In the Backend group field, select a backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
-
Optionally, in the Rewrite path or start field, specify the path the HTTP router should redirect traffic to. If you select
Matchesin the Path field, the path will be completely replaced. If you select
Starts with, only the prefix will be changed.
-
Optionally, in the Host header rewrite field, select one of these options:
none: The Host header in the request does not change.
rewrite: The Host header is replaced with the specified value.
auto: The Host header in the request is automatically replaced with the target VM address.
-
-
Optionally, enable Limit on all requests and/or Limit on requests from one IP and set these limits for the number of requests that will be processed for this route per unit of time.
-
Optionally, in the Timeout, s field, specify the maximum connection time.
-
Optionally, in the Idle timeout, seconds field, specify the maximum connection idle timeout (keep-alive time).
-
Optionally, in the Valid values for the Upgrade header field:
- Optionally, list the protocols the backend group can switch to within a TCP connection on client's request. To add more protocols, click Add upgrade type.
- Optionally, enable WebSocket if you want to use the WebSocket protocol.
-
In the HTTP status code field, select the HTTP forwarding status code:
301 Moved Permanently
302 Found
303 See Other
307 Temporary Redirect
308 Permanent Redirect
-
-
Optionally, enable Rewrite path or start and specify the modification type of the path the HTTP router should redirect traffic to:
Entire path: To completely replace the request path with the value set in the field on the right.
Start: To replace the request path prefix with the value set in the field on the right.
Note
If you select
Matchesin the Path field above, the path will be completely replaced, even with
Startselected in the Rewrite path or start field.
-
-
Optionally, enable Delete query parameters to remove all query parameters from requests.
-
Optionally, enable Replace scheme to replace the scheme found in requests with the one specified in the field on the right.
If the original URI uses the
http(
https) scheme and port
80(
443), changing the scheme will delete the port.
-
Optionally, enable Replace host and specify the new host in the field on the right.
-
Optionally, enable Replace port and specify the new port in the field on the right.
-
In the HTTP status code field, select the static response code to return.
-
In the Response body field, set the static response body to return. To do this, click Select and in the window that opens:
-
In the Method field, select:
File: To select a text file containing the response body.
Text: To enter the response text in the relevant text box.
- Click Add.
-
-
-
-
In the Type field, select
gRPC.
-
In the FQMN field, select one of the options:
Matches: To route requests whose FQMN matches the FQMN specified in the text box on the right.
Starts with: To route requests whose FQMN begins with the prefix specified in the text box on the right. For example, you can specify the first word of the service name:
/helloworld.
Regular expression: To route requests whose FQMN matches the RE2 regular expression specified in the text box on the right.
Warning
The FQMN must start with a slash
/and contain a part of the service name where your procedure call is redirected.
-
-
In the Action field, select one of the options:
Routingor
Response. Depending on the selected option:RoutingResponse
-
In the Backend group field, select a backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router and virtual host for which you are creating the new route.
-
Optionally, in the Host header rewrite field, select one of these options:
none: The Host header in the request does not change.
rewrite: The Host header is replaced with the specified value.
auto: The Host header in the request is automatically replaced with the target VM address.
-
-
Optionally, enable Limit on all requests and/or Limit on requests from one IP and set these limits for the number of requests that will be processed for this route per unit of time.
- Optionally, in the Maximum timeout, sec. field, specify the maximum connection time. You can specify a shorter timeout in the
grpc-timeoutrequest HTTP header.
- Optionally, in the Idle timeout, seconds field, specify the connection idle timeout.
In the gRPC status code field, select the static response code for the load balancer to return:
OK
INVALID_ARGUMENT
NOT_FOUND
PERMISSION_DENIED
UNAUTHENTICATED
UNIMPLEMENTED
INTERNAL
UNAVAILABLE
-
-
-
Click Save.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI installed yet, install and initialize it.
By default, the CLI uses the folder specified when creating the profile. To change the default folder, use the
yc config set folder-id <folder_ID> command. You can also set a different folder for any specific command using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
With the Yandex Cloud CLI, you can update different types of routes in the virtual host:
-
See the description of the CLI command for updating a virtual host route:
yc alb virtual-host update-http-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
To get a list of a virtual host's routes, run this command by substituting the virtual host name and the HTTP router name or ID in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter, respectively:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route http: match: path: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 60s auto_host_rewrite: false modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU modify_response_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "5" requests_per_ip: per_second: "3"
-
Update the route by specifying its name and additional parameters:
yc alb virtual-host update-http-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name> \ --match-http-method <method_1>,<method_2>,...<method_n> \ --exact-path-match <full_path> \ --prefix-path-match <path_prefix> \ --regex-path-match <regular_expression> \ --backend-group-name <backend_group_name> \ --request-timeout <request_timeout>s \ --request-idle-timeout <request_idle_timeout>s \ --rate-limit rps=<request_limit>,requests-per-ip \ --disable-security-profile
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTP router the route is in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host the route is in.
-
--match-http-method: List of HTTP methods for which to route the requests. For example:
--match-http-method GET,POST,OPTIONS.
To clear the list of HTTP methods set for the route, provide the
--clear-method-matchparameter in the command.
-
Path-based routing condition parameters:
--exact-path-match: Route requests with the same path as the specified one. For example, to route all requests, specify the
/path.
--prefix-path-match: Route requests whose path starts with the specified prefix. For example:
myapp/.
--regex-path-match: Route requests whose path matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}\/.
Note
The
--exact-path-match,
--prefix-path-match, and
--regex-path-matchparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
To clear the path-based routing conditions set for the route, provide the
--clear-path-matchparameter in the command.
-
-
--backend-group-name: Name of the backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router, virtual host, and route.
Instead of the backend group name, you can provide its ID in the
--backend-group-idparameter.
-
--request-timeout: Maximum connection time in seconds for a connection on request.
To clear the request timeout set for the route, provide the
--clear-request-timeoutparameter in the command.
-
--request-idle-timeout: Maximum connection idle time in seconds.
To clear the idle timeout set for the route, provide the
--clear-idle-timeoutparameter in the command.
-
--rate-limit: Request rate limit. Available properties:
rpsor
rpm: Number of incoming requests per second or per minute.
all-requests: Limits all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limits requests per client IP address.
You can configure only one type of rate limit per route, either
all-requestsor
requests-per-ip.
This is an optional parameter; if not specified, no rate limiting is applied.
To clear the route's request rate limits settings, provide the
--clear-rate-limitparameter in the command.
-
-
--disable-security-profile: Parameter that disables the use of the virtual host’s Yandex Smart Web Security profile for the route. A security profile allows you to filter incoming requests, enable WAF, and set limits on the number of requests for protection against malicious activity. For more information, see Security profiles. This is an optional parameter. By default, the security profile associated with a virtual host applies to all routes you create.
To re-enable the security profile previously disabled for the route, provide the
--disable-security-profile=falseparameter in the command.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route http: match: http_method: - POST - PATCH path: exact_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 12s idle_timeout: 6s host_rewrite: myapp prefix_rewrite: yourapp/ rate_limit: requests_per_ip: per_second: "5" modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU modify_response_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "5" requests_per_ip: per_second: "3"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host update-http-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
-
See the description of the CLI command for updating a virtual host route:
yc alb virtual-host update-grpc-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
To get a list of a virtual host's routes, run this command by substituting the virtual host name and the HTTP router name or ID in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter, respectively:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s host_rewrite: myapp rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "12" requests_per_ip: per_second: "6" modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU modify_response_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "5" requests_per_ip: per_second: "3"
-
Update the route by specifying its name and additional parameters:
yc alb virtual-host update-grpc-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name> \ --exact-fqmn-match <full_FQMN> \ --prefix-fqmn-match <FQMN_prefix> \ --regex-fqmn-match <regular_expression> \ --backend-group-name <backend_group_name> \ --request-max-timeout <request_timeout>s \ --request-idle-timeout <request_idle_timeout>s \ --rate-limit rps=<request_limit>,requests-per-ip \ --disable-security-profile
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTP router the route is in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host the route is in.
-
FQMN-based routing condition parameters:
--exact-fqmn-match: Route requests with the same FQMN as the specified one.
--prefix-fqmn-match: Route requests whose FQMN starts with the specified prefix. For example, you can specify the first word of the service name:
/helloworld.
--regex-fqmn-match: Route requests whose FQMN matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
\/[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}.
Warning
The FQMN must start with a slash
/and contain a part of the service name where your procedure call is redirected.
Note
The
--exact-fqmn-match,
--prefix-fqmn-match, and
--regex-fqmn-matchparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
To clear the FQMN-based routing conditions set for the route, provide the
--clear-fqmn-matchparameter in the command.
-
-
--backend-group-name: Name of the backend group located in the same folder as the HTTP router, virtual host, and route.
Instead of the backend group name, you can provide its ID in the
--backend-group-idparameter.
-
--request-max-timeout: Maximum connection time. You can specify a shorter timeout in the
grpc-timeoutrequest HTTP header.
To clear the connection timeout set for the route, provide the
--clear-max-timeoutparameter in the command.
-
--request-idle-timeout: Maximum connection idle time in seconds.
To clear the idle timeout set for the route, provide the
--clear-idle-timeoutparameter in the command.
-
--rate-limit: Request rate limit. Available properties:
rpsor
rpm: Number of incoming requests per second or per minute.
all-requests: Limits all incoming requests.
requests-per-ip: Limits requests per client IP address.
You can configure only one type of rate limit per route, either
all-requestsor
requests-per-ip.
This is an optional parameter; if not specified, no rate limiting is applied.
To clear the route's request rate limits settings, provide the
--clear-rate-limitparameter in the command.
-
-
--disable-security-profile: Parameter that disables the use of the virtual host’s Yandex Smart Web Security profile for the route. A security profile allows you to filter incoming requests, enable WAF, and set limits on the number of requests for protection against malicious activity. For more information, see Security profiles. This is an optional parameter. By default, the security profile associated with a virtual host applies to all routes you create.
To re-enable the security profile previously disabled for the route, provide the
--disable-security-profile=falseparameter in the command.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-route grpc: match: fqmn: exact_match: /myapp route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 12s idle_timeout: 6s host_rewrite: myapp rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "12" requests_per_ip: per_second: "6" disable_security_profile: true modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU modify_response_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "5" requests_per_ip: per_second: "3"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host update-grpc-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. These files store the infrastructure description written in HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.
For more information about the provider resources, see the relevant documentation on the Terraform website or its mirror.
-
In the configuration file, update the parameters of the route as a resource nested in a yandex_alb_virtual_host resource. With Terraform, you can update different types of routes in the virtual host:HTTPgRPC
... route { name = "<route_name>" disable_security_profile = true|false http_route { http_match { http_method = ["<HTTP_method_1>","<HTTP_method_2>",...,"<HTTP_method_n>"] path { prefix = "<request_path_prefix>/" # or exact = "<request_path>" # or regex = "<regular_expression>" } } http_route_action { backend_group_id = "<backend_group_ID>" host_rewrite = "<Host_header_value>" timeout = "<connection_timeout>s" idle_timeout = "<idle_timeout>s" prefix_rewrite = "<new_request_path_prefix>/" rate_limit { all_requests { per_second = <requests_per_second> # or per_minute = <requests_per_minute> } requests_per_ip { per_second = <requests_per_second> # or per_minute = <requests_per_minute> } } } } } ...
Where:
-
route: Virtual host route description:
name: Route name.
disable_security_profile: Disabling the Yandex Smart Web Security security profile (optional). The possible values are
true(the profile is disabled) or
false(the profile is enabled). The default value is
false: the security profile is enabled.
-
http_route: Route description for HTTP traffic:
-
http_match: Parameter for filtering incoming HTTP requests (optional):
-
http_method: List of HTTP methods for which requests will be routed (optional). By default, requests with any methods are routed.
-
path: Optionally, parameters for filtering the path of an incoming request:
exact: Route requests with the same path as the specified one. For example, to route all requests, specify the
/path.
prefix: Route requests whose path starts with the specified prefix.
regex: Route requests whose path matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}\/.
The
exact,
prefix, and
regexparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
-
http_route_action: Action applied to HTTP traffic.
backend_group_id: ID of the backend group located in the same folder as the new route's HTTP router and virtual host.
host_rewrite: Replacing the Host header in the request with the specified value (optional). You can specify
auto_host_rewriteinstead of
host_rewrite, in which case the Host header in the request will be automatically replaced with the target VM address.
timeout: Maximum connection time, in seconds (optional). The default value is 60 seconds.
idle_timeout: Maximum connection idle timeout (keep-alive time) (optional). If not specified, the idle connection will be terminated immediately.
prefix_rewrite: Value to replace the path or part of the path specified in the
pathparameter (optional).
-
rate_limit: Limits the number of requests per unit of time (optional):
-
all_requests: Limits all incoming requests (optional):
per_second: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route per second.
per_minute: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route per minute.
The
per_second, and
per_minuteparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
requests_per_ip: Limits incoming requests from a single IP address (optional):
per_second: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route from a single IP address per second.
per_minute: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route from a single IP address per minute.
The
per_second, and
per_minuteparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
-
-
-
... route { name = "<route_name>" disable_security_profile = true|false grpc_route { grpc_match { fqmn { prefix = "/<request_FQMN_prefix>" # or exact = "<request_FQMN>" # or regex = "<regular_expression>" } } grpc_route_action { backend_group_id = "<backend_group_ID>" host_rewrite = "<Host_header_value>" max_timeout = "<connection_timeout>s" idle_timeout = "<idle_timeout>s" rate_limit { all_requests { per_second = <requests_per_second> # or per_minute = <requests_per_minute> } requests_per_ip { per_second = <requests_per_second> # or per_minute = <requests_per_minute> } } } } } ...
Where:
-
route: Virtual host route description:
name: Route name.
disable_security_profile: Disabling the Yandex Smart Web Security security profile (optional). The possible values are
true(the profile is disabled) or
false(the profile is enabled). The default value is
false: the security profile is enabled.
-
grpc_route: Route description for gRPC traffic:
-
grpc_match.fqmn: Parameter for filtering incoming gRPC requests by FQMN (optional):
exact: Route requests with the same FQMN as the specified one.
prefix: Route requests whose FQMN starts with the specified prefix. For example, you can specify the first word of the service name:
/helloworld.
regex: Route requests whose FQMN matches the specified RE2 regular expression. For example:
\/[a-z]{10}[0-9]{3}.
The
exact,
prefix, and
regexparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
grpc_route_action: Action applied to gRPC traffic.
backend_group_id: ID of the backend group located in the same folder as the new route's HTTP router and virtual host.
host_rewrite: Replacing the Host header in the request with the specified value (optional). You can specify
auto_host_rewriteinstead of
host_rewrite, in which case the Host header in the request will be automatically replaced with the target VM address.
--request-max-timeout: Maximum request timeout in seconds (optional). You can specify a shorter timeout in the
grpc-timeoutrequest HTTP header. The default value is 60 seconds.
idle_timeout: Maximum connection idle timeout (keep-alive time) (optional). If not specified, the idle connection will be terminated immediately.
-
rate_limit: Limits the number of requests per unit of time (optional):
-
all_requests: Limits all incoming requests (optional):
per_second: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route per second.
per_minute: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route per minute.
The
per_second, and
per_minuteparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
requests_per_ip: Limits incoming requests from a single IP address (optional):
per_second: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route from a single IP address per second.
per_minute: Maximum number of incoming requests to a route from a single IP address per minute.
The
per_second, and
per_minuteparameters are mutually exclusive: you can use only one of them.
-
-
-
-
-
Learn more about the properties of Terraform resources in the relevant provider guide: yandex_alb_virtual_host.
-
-
Update the resources:
-
In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run this command:
terraform plan
You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.
-
Apply the changes:
terraform apply
-
Type
yesand press Enter to confirm the changes.
Terraform will create all the required resources. You can check the new resources, their updates, and settings using the management console or this CLI command:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name>
-
Use the updateRoute REST API method for the VirtualHost resource or the VirtualHostService/UpdateRoute gRPC API call.
Changing route order
To reorder routes in a virtual host of an HTTP router:
-
In the management console, select the folder in which you are going to reorder virtual host.
-
In the list of services, select Application Load Balancer.
-
In the left-hand panel, click HTTP routers and select the HTTP router that contains the virtual host.
-
On the page that opens, under Virtual hosts, click next to the virtual host and select Edit.
-
If you want to change the route order, click Sort and in the window that opens:
- Drag and drop routes to arrange them in desired order.
- Click Save.
-
Click Save.
The Yandex Cloud CLI currently does not have a dedicated command for reordering routes in a virtual host.
To reorder routes via the CLI, follow these steps:
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. These files store the infrastructure description written in HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.
For more information about the provider resources, see the relevant documentation on the Terraform website or its mirror.
Note
Virtual host routes will be applied to incoming requests in the same order as described in the Terraform configuration file.
-
In the configuration file, reorder the routes as resources nested in a yandex_alb_virtual_host resource.
Example of a virtual host configuration:
resource "yandex_alb_virtual_host" "my-virtual-host" { name = "test-virtual-host" http_router_id = "ds76j5n6a39g********" rate_limit { all_requests { per_second = 5 } requests_per_ip { per_second = 3 } } route { name = "my-first-http-route" disable_security_profile = false http_route { http_match { http_method = ["GET","POST"] path { prefix = "myapp/" } } http_route_action { backend_group_id = "ds7dnf2s5dco********" host_rewrite = "myapp" idle_timeout = "3s" prefix_rewrite = "yourapp/" rate_limit { all_requests { per_second = 12 } requests_per_ip { per_minute = 120 } } timeout = "10s" } } } route { name = "my-first-grpc-route" disable_security_profile = false grpc_route { grpc_match { fqmn { prefix = "/" } } grpc_route_action { backend_group_id = "ds7dq9nsrgpc********" host_rewrite = "myapp" idle_timeout = "5s" max_timeout = "10s" rate_limit { all_requests { per_minute = 0 per_second = 12 } requests_per_ip { per_minute = 0 per_second = 6 } } } } } authority = ["example.com"] modify_request_headers { name = "Accept-Language" append = "ru-RU" } modify_response_headers { name = "Accept-Language" append = "ru-RU" } route_options { security_profile_id = "fevu5fnuk6vf********" } }
Learn more about the properties of Terraform resources in the relevant provider guide: yandex_alb_virtual_host.
-
Update the resources:
-
In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run this command:
terraform plan
You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.
-
Apply the changes:
terraform apply
-
Type
yesand press Enter to confirm the changes.
Terraform will create all the required resources. You can check the new resources as well as their order and settings using the management console or this CLI command:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name>
-
Use the update REST API method for the VirtualHost resource or the VirtualHostService/Update gRPC API call.
Note
Virtual host routes will be applied to incoming requests in the same order as described in the request body.
Deleting a route
To delete a route from a virtual host of an HTTP router:
- In the management console, select the folder to delete a virtual host route from.
- In the list of services, select Application Load Balancer.
- In the left-hand panel, click HTTP routers and select the HTTP router that contains the route you need.
- On the page that opens, under Virtual hosts, locate the route in the virtual host section, click next to its name, and select Delete.
- In the window that opens, confirm the deletion.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI installed yet, install and initialize it.
By default, the CLI uses the folder specified when creating the profile. To change the default folder, use the
yc config set folder-id <folder_ID> command. You can also set a different folder for any specific command using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
With the Yandex Cloud CLI, you can delete different types of routes from a virtual host:
-
See the description of the CLI command for deleting a virtual host route:
yc alb virtual-host remove-http-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
To get a list of a virtual host's routes, run this command by substituting the virtual host name and the HTTP router name or ID in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter, respectively:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-http-route http: match: http_method: - GET - POST path: prefix_match: myapp/ route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 3s host_rewrite: myapp prefix_rewrite: yourapp/ rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "12" requests_per_ip: per_minute: "120" - name: my-first-grpc-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s host_rewrite: myapp rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "12" requests_per_ip: per_second: "6" modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU modify_response_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "5" requests_per_ip: per_second: "3"
-
Delete a route by specifying its name, virtual host details, and HTTP router details:
yc alb virtual-host remove-http-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name>
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTP router the route is in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host the route is in.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-grpc-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s host_rewrite: myapp rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "12" requests_per_ip: per_second: "6" modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU modify_response_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "5" requests_per_ip: per_second: "3"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host remove-http-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
-
See the description of the CLI command for deleting a virtual host route:
yc alb virtual-host remove-grpc-route --help
-
View the list of HTTP routers in the default folder:
yc alb http-router list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ID | NAME | VHOST COUNT | ROUTE COUNT | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+ | ds76j5n6a39g******** | sample-http-router | 1 | 2 | | ds76jk27sdf3******** | new-http-router | 2 | 7 | +----------------------+--------------------+-------------+-------------+
-
View the list of virtual hosts in an HTTP router by specifying the router name or ID, respectively, in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter:
yc alb virtual-host list \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
+-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | NAME | AUTHORITIES | ROUTE COUNT | SECURITY PROFILE ID | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+ | my-virtual-host | * | 1 | fevu5fnuk6vf******** | | test-virtual-host | example.com | 2 | fevug3d25bv6******** | +-------------------+-------------+-------------+----------------------+
-
To get a list of a virtual host's routes, run this command by substituting the virtual host name and the HTTP router name or ID in the
--http-router-nameor
--http-router-idparameter, respectively:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --http-router-id <HTTP_router_ID>
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-http-route http: match: http_method: - GET - POST path: prefix_match: myapp/ route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 3s host_rewrite: myapp prefix_rewrite: yourapp/ rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "12" requests_per_ip: per_minute: "120" - name: my-first-grpc-route grpc: match: fqmn: prefix_match: / route: backend_group_id: ds7dq9nsrgpc******** max_timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 5s host_rewrite: myapp rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "12" requests_per_ip: per_second: "6" modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU modify_response_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "5" requests_per_ip: per_second: "3"
-
Delete a route by specifying its name, virtual host details, and HTTP router details:
yc alb virtual-host remove-grpc-route <route_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name> \ --virtual-host-name <virtual_host_name>
Where:
-
--http-router-name: Name of the HTTP router the route is in.
Instead of the HTTP router name, you can provide its ID in the
--http-router-idparameter.
-
--virtual-host-name: Name of the virtual host the route is in.
Result:
name: test-virtual-host authority: - example.com routes: - name: my-first-http-route http: match: http_method: - GET - POST path: prefix_match: myapp/ route: backend_group_id: ds7dnf2s5dco******** timeout: 10s idle_timeout: 3s host_rewrite: myapp prefix_rewrite: yourapp/ rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "12" requests_per_ip: per_minute: "120" modify_request_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU modify_response_headers: - name: Accept-Language append: ru-RU route_options: security_profile_id: fevu5fnuk6vf******** rate_limit: all_requests: per_second: "5" requests_per_ip: per_second: "3"
For more details about the
yc alb virtual-host remove-grpc-routecommand, see the CLI reference.
-
With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. These files store the infrastructure description written in HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.
For more information about the provider resources, see the relevant documentation on the Terraform website or its mirror.
-
Delete from the configuration file the description of the route as a resource nested in a yandex_alb_virtual_host resource.
Example of a virtual host configuration:
resource "yandex_alb_virtual_host" "my-virtual-host" { name = "test-virtual-host" http_router_id = "ds76j5n6a39g********" rate_limit { all_requests { per_second = 5 } requests_per_ip { per_second = 3 } } route { name = "my-first-http-route" disable_security_profile = false http_route { http_match { http_method = ["GET","POST"] path { prefix = "myapp/" } } http_route_action { backend_group_id = "ds7dnf2s5dco********" host_rewrite = "myapp" idle_timeout = "3s" prefix_rewrite = "yourapp/" rate_limit { all_requests { per_second = 12 } requests_per_ip { per_minute = 120 } } timeout = "10s" } } } route { name = "my-first-grpc-route" disable_security_profile = false grpc_route { grpc_match { fqmn { prefix = "/" } } grpc_route_action { backend_group_id = "ds7dq9nsrgpc********" host_rewrite = "myapp" idle_timeout = "5s" max_timeout = "10s" rate_limit { all_requests { per_minute = 0 per_second = 12 } requests_per_ip { per_minute = 0 per_second = 6 } } } } } authority = ["example.com"] modify_request_headers { name = "Accept-Language" append = "ru-RU" } modify_response_headers { name = "Accept-Language" append = "ru-RU" } route_options { security_profile_id = "fevu5fnuk6vf********" } }
Learn more about the properties of Terraform resources in the relevant provider guide: yandex_alb_virtual_host.
-
Update the resources:
-
In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run this command:
terraform plan
You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.
-
Apply the changes:
terraform apply
-
Type
yesand press Enter to confirm the changes.
Terraform will create all the required resources. You can check the new resources, their deletion status, and settings using the management console or this CLI command:
yc alb virtual-host get <virtual_host_name> \ --http-router-name <HTTP_router_name>
-
Use the removeRoute REST API method for the VirtualHost resource or the VirtualHostService/RemoveRoute gRPC API call.