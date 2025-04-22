yc application-load-balancer load-balancer start-zonal-shift
April 22, 2025
Start zonal shift the specified load balancer
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc application-load-balancer load-balancer start-zonal-shift <LOAD-BALANCER-NAME>|<LOAD-BALANCER-ID> [<LOAD-BALANCER-NAME>|<LOAD-BALANCER-ID>...] [Global Flags...]
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--id
|
string
ID of the Application load balancer.
|
--name
|
string
Name of the Application load balancer.
|
--async
|Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.
|
--zone
|
string
Zone of the load balancer to start zonal shift, --zone zone-id1
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--impersonate-service-account-id
|
string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
|
--no-browser
|Disable opening browser for authentication.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
--jq
|
string
Query to select values from the response using jq syntax
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.