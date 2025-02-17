Restoring the OS bootloader
Note
This guide applies to Linux servers running in legacy mode. The procedure for restoring GRUB in UEFI mode is different.
In the event of BareMetal server issues with the GRUB bootloader for Linux distributions running in legacy mode, you can use a Rescue CD boot image to restore GRUB. Proceed in the KVM console.
To restore the bootloader:
-
Start the server from the Rescue CD image.
In the main SystemRescue menu, select Boot SystemRescue using default options, press ENTER and wait for SystemRescue to load.
-
View information about the server storage devices (disks and partitions created on them):
fdisk -l
Result:
Disk /dev/sda: 838.36 GiB, 900185481216 bytes, 1758174768 sectors Disk model: SAMSUNG MZ7GE900 Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disklabel type: gpt Disk identifier: D79F5407-DEEC-4A1D-983F-3AC5******** Device Start End Sectors Size Type /dev/sda1 2048 614399 612352 299M BIOS boot /dev/sda2 614400 21585919 20971520 10G Linux filesystem /dev/sda3 21585920 34168831 12582912 6G Linux filesystem /dev/sda4 34168832 1732861951 1698693120 810G Linux filesystem Disk /dev/sdb: 838.36 GiB, 900185481216 bytes, 1758174768 sectors Disk model: SAMSUNG MZ7GE900 Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disklabel type: gpt Disk identifier: CDZACB4C-1618-4BAF-A6BB-D2B9******** Device Start End Sectors Size Type /dev/sdb1 2048 614399 612352 299M BIOS boot /dev/sdb2 614400 21585919 20971520 10G Linux filesystem /dev/sdb3 21585920 34168831 12582912 6G Linux filesystem /dev/sdb4 34168832 1732861951 1698693120 810G Linux filesystem Disk /dev/md127: 6 GiB, 6438256640 bytes, 12574720 sectors Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disk /dev/md126: 9.99 GiB, 10729029632 bytes, 20955136 sectors = 512 bytes Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disk /dev/md125: 809.88 GiB, 869596659712 bytes, 1698430976 sectors Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disk /dev/loop: 824.97 MiB, 865046528 bytes, 1689544 sectors Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
In the above example, the
fdiskutility outputs information about the physical disks (
/dev/sdaand
/dev/sdb), their partitions, and the RAID created from them containing three partitions (
/dev/md127,
/dev/md126, and
/dev/md125).
The example server is partitioned as follows:
/dev/md126:
/bootpartition.
/dev/md127:
SWAPpartition.
/dev/md125:
/partition with the root file system.
You need to mount the
/bootand
/partitions in SystemRescue.
-
-
Mount the partitions with the root file system and boot files for the BareMetal server OS in SystemRescue:
mount /dev/md125 /mnt/ mount /dev/md126 /mnt/boot
Note
If there is no RAID in the OS, you need to mount the physical disk partitions (
/dev/sda1,
/dev/sda2, etc.).
If the OS was installed on the disk using LVM, you need to mount the
/dev/mapperpartition.
If using the UEFI bootloader, mount the relevant EFI partition as well, e.g.,
mount /dev/sda3 /mnt/boot/efi, where
/dev/sda3is the EFI partition.
-
Mount the
/sys,
/proc, and
/devdirectories:
mount --bind /sys /mnt/sys mount --bind /proc /mnt/proc mount --bind /dev /mnt/dev
-
Create a new SystemRescue OS shell with the environment in the previously mounted BareMetal server OS file system:
chroot /mnt /bin/bash
-
If GRUB is not installed on the disks, install it. GRUB must be installed on all the disks you are going to boot the server OS from. If GRUB is already installed, proceed to the next step.
For the example server, you need to install GRUB on the
/dev/sdaand
/dev/sdbdisks.
grub-install /dev/sda grub-install /dev/sdb
Result:
Installing for i386-pc platform. Installation finished. No error reported.
-
Generate a GRUB configuration file:
update-grub
Result:
Sourcing file '/etc/default/grub' Sourcing file '/etc/default/grub.d/init-select.cfg' Generating grub configuration file ... Found linux image: /boot/uml inuz-5.15.0-130-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-5.15.0-130-generic Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-5.15.0-113-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-5.15.0-113-generic Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-5.15.0-25-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-5.15.0-25-generic Warning: os-prober will not be executed to detect other bootable partitions. Systems on them will not be added to the GRUB boot configuration. Check GRUB_DISABLE_OS_PROBER documentation entry. done
-
Exit the
chrootenvironment you created:
exit
-
Disable the virtual CD drive in the KVM console:
- In the KVM console window, in the top menu, select Media → Virtual Media Wizard... or click the CD icon.
- In the window that opens, click Disconnect under CD/DVD Media1.
- Click Close.
-
Restart the server:
reboot