Adding a new user SSH key
The public SSH key of the root user is added when you lease a BareMetal server. To connect to the server over SSH, the user needs the private part of the SSH key.
If you have lost the private part of the SSH key you specified when leasing the server, you can add a new public SSH key to the root user profile.
Create a new SSH key pair
Before you add a key to the BareMetal server, create a new SSH key pair on your local computer for the root user to access the server over SSH:
-
Open the terminal.
-
Use the
ssh-keygencommand to create a new key:
ssh-keygen -t ed25519 -C "<optional_comment>"
You can specify an empty string in the
-Cparameter to avoid adding a comment, or you may not specify the
-Cparameter at all: in this case, a default comment will be added.
After running this command, you will be prompted to specify the name and path to the key files, as well as enter the password for the private key. If you only specify the name, the key pair will be created in the current directory. The public key will be saved in a file with the
.pubextension, while the private key, in a file without extension.
By default, the command prompts you to save the key under the
id_ed25519name in the following directory:
/home/<username>/.ssh. If there is already an SSH key named
id_ed25519in this directory, you may accidentally overwrite it and lose access to the resources it is used in. Therefore, you may want to use unique names for all SSH keys.
If you do not have OpenSSH installed yet, follow this guide to install it.
-
Run
cmd.exeor
powershell.exe(make sure to update PowerShell before doing so).
-
Use the
ssh-keygencommand to create a new key:
ssh-keygen -t ed25519 -C "<optional_comment>"
You can specify an empty string in the
-Cparameter to avoid adding a comment, or you may not specify the
-Cparameter at all: in this case, a default comment will be added.
After running this command, you will be prompted to specify the name and path to the key files, as well as enter the password for the private key. If you only specify the name, the key pair will be created in the current directory. The public key will be saved in a file with the
.pubextension, while the private key, in a file without extension.
By default, the command prompts you to save the key under the
id_ed25519name in the following folder:
C:\Users\<username>/.ssh. If there is already an SSH key named
id_ed25519in this directory, you may accidentally overwrite it and lose access to the resources it is used in. Therefore, you may want to use unique names for all SSH keys.
Create keys using the PuTTY app:
-
Download and install PuTTY.
-
Add the folder with PuTTY to the
PATHvariable:
- Click Start and type Change system environment variables in the Windows search bar.
- Click Environment Variables... at the bottom right.
- In the window that opens, find the
PATHparameter and click Edit.
- Add your folder path to the list.
- Click OK.
-
Launch the PuTTYgen app.
-
Select EdDSA as the pair type to generate. Click Generate and move the cursor in the field above it until key creation is complete.
-
In Key passphrase, enter a strong password. Enter it again in the field below.
-
Click Save private key and save the private key. Do not share its key phrase with anyone.
-
Click Save public key and save the public key to a file named
<key_name>.pub.
Add a new key to the root user profile
Depending on the situation, you can use several methods for adding a new SSH key.
Tip
To paste text from the clipboard into the KVM console, right-click the Paste text here field in the upper-right corner of the KVM console and select
Paste from the context menu.
If you still can connect to the server as a root user with the password generated when leasing the server, you can add a new public SSH key without Rescue CD:
-
Connect to the BareMetal server's KVM console.
-
Authenticate as a root user in the KVM console terminal:
-
When prompted for username , type
rootand press ENTER:
my-server login: root
-
In the
Password:row, enter the root user's password generated when leasing the server.
-
-
Navigate to the directory storing the SSH keys of the root user. Here is an example:
cd /root/.ssh/
-
Replace the
authorized_keysfile contents with your new public SSH key:
echo "<new_SSH_key>" | tee authorized_keys
If you want to add a new key without deleting the old one, include the
-aparameter to the
teecommand:
echo "<new_SSH_key>" | tee -a authorized_keys
Note
At this stage, you can also change the root user password for access to the server or change any other server OS settings that may prevent the server from booting or accepting connections correctly, as well as diagnose and troubleshoot errors as needed.
-
Log out of the root user profile in the KVM console:
logout
-
From your local computer, connect to the server with a new SSH key to make sure it works:
ssh root@<server_public_IP_address>
If you cannot connect to the server as a root user with the password generated when leasing the server, you can add a new public SSH key using the Rescue CD boot image. Proceed in the KVM console.
To add a new SSH key of the root user or to change other BareMetal server settings:
-
Start the server from the Rescue CD image.
In the main SystemRescue menu, select Boot SystemRescue using default options, press ENTER and wait for SystemRescue to load.
-
View information about the server storage devices (disks and partitions created on them):
fdisk -l
Result:
Disk /dev/sda: 838.36 GiB, 900185481216 bytes, 1758174768 sectors Disk model: SAMSUNG MZ7GE900 Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disklabel type: gpt Disk identifier: D79F5407-DEEC-4A1D-983F-3AC5******** Device Start End Sectors Size Type /dev/sda1 2048 614399 612352 299M BIOS boot /dev/sda2 614400 21585919 20971520 10G Linux filesystem /dev/sda3 21585920 34168831 12582912 6G Linux filesystem /dev/sda4 34168832 1732861951 1698693120 810G Linux filesystem Disk /dev/sdb: 838.36 GiB, 900185481216 bytes, 1758174768 sectors Disk model: SAMSUNG MZ7GE900 Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disklabel type: gpt Disk identifier: CDZACB4C-1618-4BAF-A6BB-D2B9******** Device Start End Sectors Size Type /dev/sdb1 2048 614399 612352 299M BIOS boot /dev/sdb2 614400 21585919 20971520 10G Linux filesystem /dev/sdb3 21585920 34168831 12582912 6G Linux filesystem /dev/sdb4 34168832 1732861951 1698693120 810G Linux filesystem Disk /dev/md127: 6 GiB, 6438256640 bytes, 12574720 sectors Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disk /dev/md126: 9.99 GiB, 10729029632 bytes, 20955136 sectors = 512 bytes Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disk /dev/md125: 809.88 GiB, 869596659712 bytes, 1698430976 sectors Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/0 size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes Disk /dev/loop: 824.97 MiB, 865046528 bytes, 1689544 sectors Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
In the example above, the
fdiskutility outputs information about the physical disks (
/dev/sdaand
/dev/sdb) and their partitions, as well as the partitions of the RAID array created on the server (
/dev/md127,
/dev/md126, and
/dev/md125).
The disks
/dev/sdaand
/dev/sdbare used in the RAID array, whereas the root file system of the server OS resides in the
809.88 GiB
/dev/md125partition. This is the partition you need to mount.
-
Mount the partition with the root file system of the BareMetal server OS:
mount /dev/md125 /mnt
-
Create a new SystemRescue OS shell with the environment in the previously mounted BareMetal server OS file system:
chroot /mnt /bin/bash
-
Navigate to the directory storing the SSH keys of the root user. Here is an example:
cd /root/.ssh/
-
Replace the
authorized_keysfile contents with your new public SSH key:
echo "<new_SSH_key>" | tee authorized_keys
If you want to add a new key without deleting the old one, include the
-aparameter to the
teecommand:
echo "<new_SSH_key>" | tee -a authorized_keys
Note
At this stage, you can also change the root user password for access to the server or change any other server OS settings that may prevent the server from booting or accepting connections correctly, as well as diagnose and troubleshoot errors as needed.
-
After performing all the required actions in the server’s file system, exit the environment you created.
exit
-
Unmount the BareMetal server file system:
umount /dev/md125 /mnt
Result:
umount: /mnt: not mounted.
-
Disable the virtual CD drive in the KVM console:
- In the KVM console window, in the top menu, select Media → Virtual Media Wizard... or click the CD icon.
- In the window that opens, click Disconnect under CD/DVD Media1.
- Click Close.
-
Restart the server:
reboot
-
From your local computer, connect to the server with a new SSH key to make sure it works:
ssh root@<server_public_IP_address>