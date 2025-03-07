FAQ about BareMetal
March 7, 2025
What should I do if the server KVM console does not respond to actions taken via the management console?
Reboot the WMS:
- In the management console, select BareMetal and the relevant server.
- In the left-hand menu, select KVM console.
- In the console window, click Reset WMS.
If rebooting the WMS did not help, contact support.
What should I do if there is a disk failure on the server?
If there is a disk failure on the server, contact support and request a replacement. If the defective disk was a part of a RAID array, you need to add a new disk to this array.
For more information, see the disk replacement guide.