Yandex Audit Trails event reference

Updated at April 17, 2025

Audit Trails supports tracking control plane events for Yandex BareMetal. For more information, see Management event audit log.

The general format of the event_type field value is as follows:

yandex.cloud.audit.baremetal.<event_name>
Event name Description
BatchCreateServer Leasing several BareMetal servers at the same time
CreateExternalConnection Creating a private connection to subnets in a VPC or on-prem infrastructure
CreatePrivateSubnet Creating a private subnet
CreateServer Leasing a BareMetal server
CreateVRF Creating a virtual network segment (VRF)
DeleteExternalConnection Deleting a private connection to subnets in a VPC or on-prem infrastructure
DeletePrivateSubnet Deleting a private subnet
DeleteVRF Deleting a virtual network segment (VRF)
PowerOffServer Powering off a BareMetal server
PowerOnServer Powering on a BareMetal server
RebootServer Restarting a BareMetal server
RegisterServerBackupAgent Registering a Yandex Cloud Backup agent on a BareMetal server
ReinstallServer Reinstalling a BareMetal server OS
StartServerProlongation Enabling auto-renewal of BareMetal server lease
StopServerProlongation Disabling auto-renewal of BareMetal server lease
UpdatePrivateSubnet Updating a private subnet
UpdateServer Updating a BareMetal server
UpdateVRF Updating a virtual network segment (VRF)
