BareMetal API, gRPC: PublicSubnetService.Update
Updates the specified public subnet.
gRPC request
rpc Update (UpdatePublicSubnetRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
UpdatePublicSubnetRequest
{
"public_subnet_id": "string",
"update_mask": "google.protobuf.FieldMask",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"hardware_pool_ids": [
"string"
],
"type": "PublicSubnetType",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
public_subnet_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the PublicSubnet resource to update.
To get the public subnet ID, use a PublicSubnetService.List request.
|
update_mask
|
Field mask that specifies which fields of the PublicSubnet resource are going to be updated.
|
name
|
string
Name of the public subnet.
|
description
|
string
Description of the public subnet.
|
hardware_pool_ids[]
|
string
IDs of the hardware pool that the public subnet belongs to.
To get a list of available hardware pools, use the HardwarePoolService.List request.
|
type
|
enum PublicSubnetType
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
Existing set of
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"public_subnet_id": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": {
"id": "string",
"cloud_id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"zone_id": "string",
"hardware_pool_ids": [
"string"
],
"type": "PublicSubnetType",
"prefix_length": "int64",
"cidr": "string",
"dhcp_options": {
"start_ip": "string",
"end_ip": "string"
},
"gateway_ip": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
UpdatePublicSubnetMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
public_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the PublicSubnet resource that is being updated.
PublicSubnet
A PublicSubnet resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the public subnet.
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the cloud that the public subnet belongs to.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the public subnet belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the public subnet.
|
description
|
string
Optional description of the public subnet.
|
zone_id
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server resides.
|
hardware_pool_ids[]
|
string
IDs of the hardware pool that the public subnet belongs to.
|
type
|
enum PublicSubnetType
Type of the public subnet (static or ephemeral).
|
prefix_length
|
int64
Prefix length of the public subnet CIDR block.
|
cidr
|
string
CIDR block for the public subnet.
|
dhcp_options
|
DHCP options for the public subnet.
|
gateway_ip
|
string
Gateway IP address for the public subnet.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
DhcpOptions
DHCP options for a subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
start_ip
|
string
Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
|
end_ip
|
string
End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).