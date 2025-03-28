Contact UsGet started

BareMetal API, gRPC: PublicSubnetService.Update

Updated at March 28, 2025

Updates the specified public subnet.

gRPC request

rpc Update (UpdatePublicSubnetRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

UpdatePublicSubnetRequest

{
  "public_subnet_id": "string",
  "update_mask": "google.protobuf.FieldMask",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "hardware_pool_ids": [
    "string"
  ],
  "type": "PublicSubnetType",
  "labels": "map<string, string>"
}

Field

Description

public_subnet_id

string

Required field. ID of the PublicSubnet resource to update.

To get the public subnet ID, use a PublicSubnetService.List request.

update_mask

google.protobuf.FieldMask

Field mask that specifies which fields of the PublicSubnet resource are going to be updated.

name

string

Name of the public subnet.
The name must be unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the public subnet.

hardware_pool_ids[]

string

IDs of the hardware pool that the public subnet belongs to.

To get a list of available hardware pools, use the HardwarePoolService.List request.

type

enum PublicSubnetType

  • PUBLIC_SUBNET_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified public subnet type.
  • DEDICATED: Dedicated public subnet.
  • EPHEMERAL: Ephemeral public subnet.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

Existing set of labels is completely replaced by the provided set.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "public_subnet_id": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "cloud_id": "string",
    "folder_id": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "zone_id": "string",
    "hardware_pool_ids": [
      "string"
    ],
    "type": "PublicSubnetType",
    "prefix_length": "int64",
    "cidr": "string",
    "dhcp_options": {
      "start_ip": "string",
      "end_ip": "string"
    },
    "gateway_ip": "string",
    "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "labels": "map<string, string>"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

UpdatePublicSubnetMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

PublicSubnet

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

UpdatePublicSubnetMetadata

Field

Description

public_subnet_id

string

ID of the PublicSubnet resource that is being updated.

PublicSubnet

A PublicSubnet resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the public subnet.

cloud_id

string

ID of the cloud that the public subnet belongs to.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the public subnet belongs to.

name

string

Name of the public subnet.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Optional description of the public subnet.

zone_id

string

ID of the availability zone where the server resides.

hardware_pool_ids[]

string

IDs of the hardware pool that the public subnet belongs to.

type

enum PublicSubnetType

Type of the public subnet (static or ephemeral).

  • PUBLIC_SUBNET_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified public subnet type.
  • DEDICATED: Dedicated public subnet.
  • EPHEMERAL: Ephemeral public subnet.

prefix_length

int64

Prefix length of the public subnet CIDR block.

cidr

string

CIDR block for the public subnet.

dhcp_options

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for the public subnet.

gateway_ip

string

Gateway IP address for the public subnet.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for a subnet.

Field

Description

start_ip

string

Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).

end_ip

string

End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
