BareMetal API, gRPC: PublicSubnetService.Get

Updated at March 28, 2025

Returns the specific PublicSubnet resource.

To get the list of available PublicSubnet resources, make a List request.

gRPC request

rpc Get (GetPublicSubnetRequest) returns (PublicSubnet)

GetPublicSubnetRequest

{
  "public_subnet_id": "string"
}

Field

Description

public_subnet_id

string

Required field. ID of the PublicSubnet resource to return.

To get the public subnet ID use a PublicSubnetService.List request.

PublicSubnet

{
  "id": "string",
  "cloud_id": "string",
  "folder_id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "zone_id": "string",
  "hardware_pool_ids": [
    "string"
  ],
  "type": "PublicSubnetType",
  "prefix_length": "int64",
  "cidr": "string",
  "dhcp_options": {
    "start_ip": "string",
    "end_ip": "string"
  },
  "gateway_ip": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "labels": "map<string, string>"
}

A PublicSubnet resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the public subnet.

cloud_id

string

ID of the cloud that the public subnet belongs to.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the public subnet belongs to.

name

string

Name of the public subnet.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Optional description of the public subnet.

zone_id

string

ID of the availability zone where the server resides.

hardware_pool_ids[]

string

IDs of the hardware pool that the public subnet belongs to.

type

enum PublicSubnetType

Type of the public subnet (static or ephemeral).

  • PUBLIC_SUBNET_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified public subnet type.
  • DEDICATED: Dedicated public subnet.
  • EPHEMERAL: Ephemeral public subnet.

prefix_length

int64

Prefix length of the public subnet CIDR block.

cidr

string

CIDR block for the public subnet.

dhcp_options

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for the public subnet.

gateway_ip

string

Gateway IP address for the public subnet.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for a subnet.

Field

Description

start_ip

string

Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).

end_ip

string

End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
