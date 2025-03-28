BareMetal API, gRPC: PublicSubnetService.Get
Returns the specific PublicSubnet resource.
To get the list of available PublicSubnet resources, make a List request.
gRPC request
rpc Get (GetPublicSubnetRequest) returns (PublicSubnet)
GetPublicSubnetRequest
{
"public_subnet_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
public_subnet_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the PublicSubnet resource to return.
To get the public subnet ID use a PublicSubnetService.List request.
PublicSubnet
{
"id": "string",
"cloud_id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"zone_id": "string",
"hardware_pool_ids": [
"string"
],
"type": "PublicSubnetType",
"prefix_length": "int64",
"cidr": "string",
"dhcp_options": {
"start_ip": "string",
"end_ip": "string"
},
"gateway_ip": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
A PublicSubnet resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the public subnet.
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the cloud that the public subnet belongs to.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the public subnet belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the public subnet.
|
description
|
string
Optional description of the public subnet.
|
zone_id
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server resides.
|
hardware_pool_ids[]
|
string
IDs of the hardware pool that the public subnet belongs to.
|
type
|
enum PublicSubnetType
Type of the public subnet (static or ephemeral).
|
prefix_length
|
int64
Prefix length of the public subnet CIDR block.
|
cidr
|
string
CIDR block for the public subnet.
|
dhcp_options
|
DHCP options for the public subnet.
|
gateway_ip
|
string
Gateway IP address for the public subnet.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
DhcpOptions
DHCP options for a subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
start_ip
|
string
Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
|
end_ip
|
string
End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).