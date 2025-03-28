BareMetal API, gRPC: PublicSubnetService.List
Retrieves the list of PublicSubnet resources in the specified folder.
gRPC request
rpc List (ListPublicSubnetRequest) returns (ListPublicSubnetResponse)
ListPublicSubnetRequest
{
"folder_id": "string",
"page_size": "int64",
"page_token": "string",
"order_by": "string",
"filter": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder to list public subnets in.
To get the folder ID use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.
|
page_size
|
int64
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
page_token
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
|
order_by
|
string
By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
|
filter
|
string
A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
Each condition has the form
ListPublicSubnetResponse
{
"public_subnets": [
{
"id": "string",
"cloud_id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"zone_id": "string",
"hardware_pool_ids": [
"string"
],
"type": "PublicSubnetType",
"prefix_length": "int64",
"cidr": "string",
"dhcp_options": {
"start_ip": "string",
"end_ip": "string"
},
"gateway_ip": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
],
"next_page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
public_subnets[]
|
List of PublicSubnet resources.
|
next_page_token
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
PublicSubnet
A PublicSubnet resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the public subnet.
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the cloud that the public subnet belongs to.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the public subnet belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the public subnet.
|
description
|
string
Optional description of the public subnet.
|
zone_id
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server resides.
|
hardware_pool_ids[]
|
string
IDs of the hardware pool that the public subnet belongs to.
|
type
|
enum PublicSubnetType
Type of the public subnet (static or ephemeral).
|
prefix_length
|
int64
Prefix length of the public subnet CIDR block.
|
cidr
|
string
CIDR block for the public subnet.
|
dhcp_options
|
DHCP options for the public subnet.
|
gateway_ip
|
string
Gateway IP address for the public subnet.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
DhcpOptions
DHCP options for a subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
start_ip
|
string
Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
|
end_ip
|
string
End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).