BareMetal API, gRPC: PublicSubnetService.List

Updated at March 28, 2025

Retrieves the list of PublicSubnet resources in the specified folder.

gRPC request

rpc List (ListPublicSubnetRequest) returns (ListPublicSubnetResponse)

ListPublicSubnetRequest

{
  "folder_id": "string",
  "page_size": "int64",
  "page_token": "string",
  "order_by": "string",
  "filter": "string"
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

ID of the folder to list public subnets in.

To get the folder ID use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

page_size

int64

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListPublicSubnetResponse.next_page_token
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

page_token

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListPublicSubnetResponse.next_page_token returned by a previous list request.

order_by

string

By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
format is "createdAt desc". "id asc" if omitted.
Supported fields: ["id", "name", "createdAt"].
Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
The expression consists of one or more conditions united by AND operator: <condition1> [AND <condition2> [<...> AND <conditionN>]].

Each condition has the form <field> <operator> <value>, where:

  1. <field> is the field name. Currently you can use filtering only on the limited number of fields.
  2. <operator> is a logical operator, one of = (equal), : (substring).
  3. <value> represents a value.
    String values should be written in double (") or single (') quotes. C-style escape sequences are supported (\" turns to ", \' to ', \\ to backslash).
    Example: "key1='value' AND key2='value'"
    Supported operators: ["AND"].
    Supported fields: ["id", "name", "zoneId", "hardwarePoolId"].
    Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

ListPublicSubnetResponse

{
  "public_subnets": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "cloud_id": "string",
      "folder_id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "description": "string",
      "zone_id": "string",
      "hardware_pool_ids": [
        "string"
      ],
      "type": "PublicSubnetType",
      "prefix_length": "int64",
      "cidr": "string",
      "dhcp_options": {
        "start_ip": "string",
        "end_ip": "string"
      },
      "gateway_ip": "string",
      "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
      "labels": "map<string, string>"
    }
  ],
  "next_page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

public_subnets[]

PublicSubnet

List of PublicSubnet resources.

next_page_token

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
ListPublicSubnetRequest.page_size, use next_page_token as the value
for the ListPublicSubnetRequest.page_token parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

PublicSubnet

A PublicSubnet resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the public subnet.

cloud_id

string

ID of the cloud that the public subnet belongs to.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the public subnet belongs to.

name

string

Name of the public subnet.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Optional description of the public subnet.

zone_id

string

ID of the availability zone where the server resides.

hardware_pool_ids[]

string

IDs of the hardware pool that the public subnet belongs to.

type

enum PublicSubnetType

Type of the public subnet (static or ephemeral).

  • PUBLIC_SUBNET_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified public subnet type.
  • DEDICATED: Dedicated public subnet.
  • EPHEMERAL: Ephemeral public subnet.

prefix_length

int64

Prefix length of the public subnet CIDR block.

cidr

string

CIDR block for the public subnet.

dhcp_options

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for the public subnet.

gateway_ip

string

Gateway IP address for the public subnet.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for a subnet.

Field

Description

start_ip

string

Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).

end_ip

string

End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
