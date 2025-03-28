Contact UsGet started

BareMetal API, gRPC: ImageService.List

Updated at March 28, 2025

Retrieves the list of Image resources in the specified folder.

gRPC request

rpc List (ListImagesRequest) returns (ListImagesResponse)

ListImagesRequest

{
  "folder_id": "string",
  "page_size": "int64",
  "page_token": "string",
  "order_by": "string",
  "filter": "string"
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

ID of the folder to list images in.

To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

page_size

int64

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListConfigurationsResponse.next_page_token
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

page_token

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListConfigurationsResponse.next_page_token returned by a previous list request.

order_by

string

By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
format is "createdAt desc". "id asc" if omitted.
Supported fields: ["id", "name", "createdAt"].
Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
The expression consists of one or more conditions united by AND operator: <condition1> [AND <condition2> [<...> AND <conditionN>]].

Each condition has the form <field> <operator> <value>, where:

  1. <field> is the field name. Currently you can use filtering only on the limited number of fields.
  2. <operator> is a logical operator, one of = (equal), : (substring).
  3. <value> represents a value.
    String values should be written in double (") or single (') quotes. C-style escape sequences are supported (\" turns to ", \' to ', \\ to backslash).
    Example: "key1='value' AND key2='value'"
    Supported operators: ["AND"].
    Supported fields: ["id", "name"].
    Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

ListImagesResponse

{
  "images": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "folder_id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "description": "string",
      "checksum": "string",
      "status": "Status",
      "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
      "labels": "map<string, string>"
    }
  ],
  "next_page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

images[]

Image

List of Image resources.

next_page_token

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
ListImagesRequest.page_size, use next_page_token as the value
for the ListImagesRequest.page_token parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

Image

An Image resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the image.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the image belongs to.

name

string

Name of the image.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the image.

checksum

string

MD5 checksum of the image.

status

enum Status

Status of the image.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified image status.
  • CREATING: Image is being created.
  • READY: Image is ready to use.
  • ERROR: Image encountered an error.
  • DELETING: Image is being deleted.
  • UPDATING: Image is being updated.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.
