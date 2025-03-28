Contact UsGet started

BareMetal API, gRPC: ImageService.Update

Updated at March 28, 2025

Updates the specified image.

gRPC request

rpc Update (UpdateImageRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

UpdateImageRequest

{
  "image_id": "string",
  "update_mask": "google.protobuf.FieldMask",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "labels": "map<string, string>"
}

Field

Description

image_id

string

ID of the Image resource to update.

To get the image ID, use a ImageService.List request.

update_mask

google.protobuf.FieldMask

Field mask that specifies which fields of the Image resource are going to be updated.

name

string

Name of the image.
The name must be unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the image.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

Existing set of labels is completely replaced by the provided set.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "image_id": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "folder_id": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "checksum": "string",
    "status": "Status",
    "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "labels": "map<string, string>"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

UpdateImageMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

Image

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

UpdateImageMetadata

Field

Description

image_id

string

ID of the Image resource that is being updated.

Image

An Image resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the image.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the image belongs to.

name

string

Name of the image.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the image.

checksum

string

MD5 checksum of the image.

status

enum Status

Status of the image.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified image status.
  • CREATING: Image is being created.
  • READY: Image is ready to use.
  • ERROR: Image encountered an error.
  • DELETING: Image is being deleted.
  • UPDATING: Image is being updated.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.
