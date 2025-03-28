BareMetal API, gRPC: ImageService.Update
Updates the specified image.
gRPC request
rpc Update (UpdateImageRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
UpdateImageRequest
{
"image_id": "string",
"update_mask": "google.protobuf.FieldMask",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
image_id
|
string
ID of the Image resource to update.
To get the image ID, use a ImageService.List request.
|
update_mask
|
Field mask that specifies which fields of the Image resource are going to be updated.
|
name
|
string
Name of the image.
|
description
|
string
Description of the image.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
Existing set of
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"image_id": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": {
"id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"checksum": "string",
"status": "Status",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
UpdateImageMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
image_id
|
string
ID of the Image resource that is being updated.
Image
An Image resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the image.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the image belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the image.
|
description
|
string
Description of the image.
|
checksum
|
string
MD5 checksum of the image.
|
status
|
enum Status
Status of the image.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as