Contact UsGet started

BareMetal API, gRPC: ConfigurationService.List

Written by
Updated at March 28, 2025

Retrieves the list of Configuration resources.

gRPC request

rpc List (ListConfigurationsRequest) returns (ListConfigurationsResponse)

ListConfigurationsRequest

{
  "page_size": "int64",
  "page_token": "string",
  "order_by": "string",
  "filter": "string"
}

Field

Description

page_size

int64

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListConfigurationsResponse.next_page_token
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

page_token

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListConfigurationsResponse.next_page_token returned by a previous list request.

order_by

string

By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
format is "createdAt desc". "id asc" if omitted.
Supported fields: ["id", "name"].
Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
The expression consists of one or more conditions united by AND operator: <condition1> [AND <condition2> [<...> AND <conditionN>]].

Each condition has the form <field> <operator> <value>, where:

  1. <field> is the field name. Currently you can use filtering only on the limited number of fields.
  2. <operator> is a logical operator, one of = (equal), : (substring).
  3. <value> represents a value.
    String values should be written in double (") or single (') quotes. C-style escape sequences are supported (\" turns to ", \' to ', \\ to backslash).
    Example: "key1='value' AND key2='value'"
    Supported operators: ["AND"].
    Supported fields: ["id", "name"].
    Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

ListConfigurationsResponse

{
  "configurations": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "memory_gib": "int64",
      "cpu": {
        "name": "string",
        "vendor": "string",
        "cores": "int64"
      },
      "disk_drives": [
        {
          "type": "DiskDriveType",
          "disk_count": "int64",
          "disk_size_gib": "int64"
        }
      ],
      "network_capacity_gbps": "int64",
      "cpu_num": "int64"
    }
  ],
  "next_page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

configurations[]

Configuration

List of Configuration resources.

next_page_token

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
ListConfigurationsRequest.page_size, use next_page_token as the value
for the ListConfigurationsRequest.page_token parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

Configuration

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the configuration.

name

string

Name of the configuration.

memory_gib

int64

Random-access memory (RAM) size in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

cpu

CPU

CPU configuration.

disk_drives[]

DiskDriveConfiguration

Array of disk drive configurations.

network_capacity_gbps

int64

Network capacity or bandwidth in gigabits per second.

cpu_num

int64

Number of cpu.

CPU

CPU configuration.

Field

Description

name

string

Name of the CPU.

vendor

string

Vendor of the CPU.

cores

int64

Number of cores.

DiskDriveConfiguration

Field

Description

type

enum DiskDriveType

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive.
  • SSD: Solid state drive.

disk_count

int64

Number of disk drives.

disk_size_gib

int64

Size of a single disk drive in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
Previous
Get
Next
Overview