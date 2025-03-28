BareMetal API, gRPC: ConfigurationService.List
Retrieves the list of Configuration resources.
gRPC request
rpc List (ListConfigurationsRequest) returns (ListConfigurationsResponse)
ListConfigurationsRequest
{
"page_size": "int64",
"page_token": "string",
"order_by": "string",
"filter": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
page_size
|
int64
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
page_token
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
|
order_by
|
string
By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
|
filter
|
string
A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
Each condition has the form
ListConfigurationsResponse
{
"configurations": [
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"memory_gib": "int64",
"cpu": {
"name": "string",
"vendor": "string",
"cores": "int64"
},
"disk_drives": [
{
"type": "DiskDriveType",
"disk_count": "int64",
"disk_size_gib": "int64"
}
],
"network_capacity_gbps": "int64",
"cpu_num": "int64"
}
],
"next_page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
configurations[]
|
List of Configuration resources.
|
next_page_token
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
Configuration
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the configuration.
|
name
|
string
Name of the configuration.
|
memory_gib
|
int64
Random-access memory (RAM) size in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
cpu
|
CPU configuration.
|
disk_drives[]
|
Array of disk drive configurations.
|
network_capacity_gbps
|
int64
Network capacity or bandwidth in gigabits per second.
|
cpu_num
|
int64
Number of cpu.
CPU
CPU configuration.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
|
string
Name of the CPU.
|
vendor
|
string
Vendor of the CPU.
|
cores
|
int64
Number of cores.
DiskDriveConfiguration
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum DiskDriveType
Type of the disk drive.
|
disk_count
|
int64
Number of disk drives.
|
disk_size_gib
|
int64
Size of a single disk drive in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).