Search
Contact UsGet started
Yandex Audit Trails

Viewing operations with a trail

Written by
Updated at April 11, 2024

All actions with Audit Trails resources are logged as a list of operations. Each operation is assigned a unique ID.

Get a list of operations

  1. In the management console, open the folder with the trail.

  2. Select Audit Trails.

  3. In the left-hand panel, select Trails.

  4. Select the trail you need.

  5. Go to the Operations panel for the selected trail.

    You will see a list of operations with the selected trail.

If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

To get a list of operations for a trail, run this command:

yc audit-trails trail list-operations <trail_name_or_ID>

Result:

+----------------------+---------------------+----------------------+---------------------+--------+------------------+
|          ID          |     CREATED AT      |      CREATED BY      |     MODIFIED AT     | STATUS |   DESCRIPTION    |
+----------------------+---------------------+----------------------+---------------------+--------+------------------+
| cnpne9jsof71******** | 2024-03-26 16:57:32 | aje9k8luj4qf******** | 2024-03-26 16:57:32 | DONE   | operation_update |
| cnp7308f90cf******** | 2024-03-26 16:50:22 | aje9k8luj4qf******** | 2024-03-26 16:50:23 | DONE   | operation_create |
+----------------------+---------------------+----------------------+---------------------+--------+------------------+

By default, information about operations is provided as text. To get more detailed information, specify the yaml or json output data format using the --format flag:

yc audit-trails trail list-operations <trail_name_or_ID> --format yaml

Result:

- id: cnpne9jsof71********
  description: operation_update
  created_at: "2024-03-26T16:57:32.085739756Z"
  created_by: aje9k8luj4qf********
  modified_at: "2024-03-26T16:57:32.324291102Z"
  done: true
  metadata:
    '@type': type.googleapis.com/yandex.cloud.audittrails.v1.UpdateTrailMetadata
    trail_id: cnpr443sd0c0********
- id: cnp7308f90cf********
  description: operation_create
  created_at: "2024-03-26T16:50:22.501Z"
  created_by: aje9k8luj4qf********
  modified_at: "2024-03-26T16:50:23.963321235Z"
  done: true
  metadata:
    '@type': type.googleapis.com/yandex.cloud.audittrails.v1.CreateTrailMetadata
    trail_id: cnpr443sd0c0********

Use the listOperations REST API method for the Trail resource or the TrailService/ListOperations gRPC API call.

Get detailed information about an operation

  1. Get a list of operations for the resource.

  2. Copy the ID of the operation.

  3. Get detailed information about the operation:

    If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

    The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

    Run this command:

    yc operation get <operation_ID>

    Result:

    id: cnpne9jsof71********
description: operation_update
created_at: "2024-03-26T16:57:32.085Z"
created_by: aje9k8luj4qf********
modified_at: "2024-03-26T16:57:32.324Z"
done: true
metadata:
  '@type': type.googleapis.com/yandex.cloud.audittrails.v1.UpdateTrailMetadata
  trail_id: cnpr443sd0c0********
response:
  '@type': type.googleapis.com/yandex.cloud.audittrails.v1.Trail
  id: cnpr443sd0c0********
  folder_id: b1g681qpemb4********
  created_at: "2024-03-26T16:50:22.505Z"
  updated_at: "2024-03-26T16:57:32.111Z"
  name: operat-ions
  destination:
    object_storage:
      bucket_id: for-********
      object_prefix: nuts
  service_account_id: ajeevjv1lv01********
  status: ACTIVE
  filter:
    path_filter:
      root:
        any_filter:
          resource:
            id: b1g681qpemb4********
            type: resource-manager.folder
    event_filter: {}
  cloud_id: b1gia87mbaom********

    Use the OperationService/Get gRPC API call.

See also

Previous
Folder
Next
Searching for Yandex Cloud events in Yandex Query
In this article: